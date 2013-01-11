Breaking News

Mikhail Gorbachev Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 3:34 PM ET, Wed February 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Mikhail Gorbachev at a conference in Moscow in 2001. Gorbachev led the Soviet Union from 1985 until its fall in 1991. He changed the world&#39;s expectations of the Soviet Union by striving to make a more efficient and democratic state that participated in global politics.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderMikhail Gorbachev at a conference in Moscow in 2001. Gorbachev led the Soviet Union from 1985 until its fall in 1991. He changed the world's expectations of the Soviet Union by striving to make a more efficient and democratic state that participated in global politics.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
A 4-year-old Gorbachev in Privolnoe, Ukraine, circa 1935.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderA 4-year-old Gorbachev in Privolnoe, Ukraine, circa 1935.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
Gorbachev attends a celebration of the anniversary of the October Revolution in Moscow in 1984.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev attends a celebration of the anniversary of the October Revolution in Moscow in 1984.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
Gorbachev and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in England in 1984.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev and British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in England in 1984.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
French President Francois Mitterrand with Gorbachev in Moscow in 1985.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderFrench President Francois Mitterrand with Gorbachev in Moscow in 1985.
Hide Caption
5 of 29
President Ronald Reagan talks with Gorbachev during a two-day summit between the United States and the Soviet Union in Geneva in 1985.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderPresident Ronald Reagan talks with Gorbachev during a two-day summit between the United States and the Soviet Union in Geneva in 1985.
Hide Caption
6 of 29
Gorbachev at a news conference in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 1986.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev at a news conference in Reykjavik, Iceland, in 1986.
Hide Caption
7 of 29
Gorbachev greets well-wishers during a visit to Prague in 1987.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev greets well-wishers during a visit to Prague in 1987.
Hide Caption
8 of 29
Gorbachev meets employees of a meat-packing plant outside Moscow in 1987.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev meets employees of a meat-packing plant outside Moscow in 1987.
Hide Caption
9 of 29
Gorbachev meets crew members of a nuclear submarine during a visit to Severomorsk, Soviet Union, in 1987.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev meets crew members of a nuclear submarine during a visit to Severomorsk, Soviet Union, in 1987.
Hide Caption
10 of 29
Gorbachev and Reagan sign a treaty eliminating U.S. and Soviet intermediate-range and shorter-range nuclear missiles in Washington in 1987.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev and Reagan sign a treaty eliminating U.S. and Soviet intermediate-range and shorter-range nuclear missiles in Washington in 1987.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
Reagan and Gorbachev visit Governors Island in New York in 1988.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderReagan and Gorbachev visit Governors Island in New York in 1988.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
President George H. W. Bush with Gorbachev in Valletta, Malta, during a U.S.-Soviet summit in 1989.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderPresident George H. W. Bush with Gorbachev in Valletta, Malta, during a U.S.-Soviet summit in 1989.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
Gorbachev takes the oath at the Congress of People&#39;s Deputies in Moscow in 1990.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev takes the oath at the Congress of People's Deputies in Moscow in 1990.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
Boris Yeltsin sits with Gorbachev during a session of the Congress of People&#39;s Deputies in Moscow in 1990.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderBoris Yeltsin sits with Gorbachev during a session of the Congress of People's Deputies in Moscow in 1990.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
Gorbachev votes in Moscow in 1991 in the first Soviet referendum to decide whether the country would remain a united state.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev votes in Moscow in 1991 in the first Soviet referendum to decide whether the country would remain a united state.
Hide Caption
16 of 29
Gorbachev accepts the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in 1991. Gorbachev was awarded the prize in 1990.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev accepts the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, in 1991. Gorbachev was awarded the prize in 1990.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
Gorbachev shakes hands with Yeltsin after Yeltsin&#39;s investiture as Russian president in Moscow in 1991.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev shakes hands with Yeltsin after Yeltsin's investiture as Russian president in Moscow in 1991.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
Gorbachev makes his first appearance after a failed coup in 1991.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev makes his first appearance after a failed coup in 1991.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
Gorbachev stresses a point during a session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow in 1991.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev stresses a point during a session of the Supreme Soviet in Moscow in 1991.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
Bush and Gorbachev confer during a joint press conference concluding a two-day U.S.-Soviet summit in 1991 in Moscow.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderBush and Gorbachev confer during a joint press conference concluding a two-day U.S.-Soviet summit in 1991 in Moscow.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
President Reagan and his wife, Nancy, chat with Gorbachev and his wife, Raisa, in the front yard of the Reagan&#39;s ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in 1992.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderPresident Reagan and his wife, Nancy, chat with Gorbachev and his wife, Raisa, in the front yard of the Reagan's ranch in Santa Barbara, California, in 1992.
Hide Caption
22 of 29
Gorbachev announces his candidacy for president in Moscow in 1996. Gorbachev garnered 1% of the vote.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev announces his candidacy for president in Moscow in 1996. Gorbachev garnered 1% of the vote.
Hide Caption
23 of 29
Gorbachev with his daughter Irina, second right, and granddaughter Krenia, third right, at the coffin of Raisa Gorbachev in Moscow in 1999.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev with his daughter Irina, second right, and granddaughter Krenia, third right, at the coffin of Raisa Gorbachev in Moscow in 1999.
Hide Caption
24 of 29
President Bush, Gorbachev and former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl during a ceremony in Prague in 1999.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderPresident Bush, Gorbachev and former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl during a ceremony in Prague in 1999.
Hide Caption
25 of 29
Gorbachev pays his respects to Russian soldiers at a Russian military cemetery in Marl, Germany, in 2003.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev pays his respects to Russian soldiers at a Russian military cemetery in Marl, Germany, in 2003.
Hide Caption
26 of 29
Gorbachev next to a bust of himself created by French artist Serge Mangin after unveiling it to guests in Berlin in 2009.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev next to a bust of himself created by French artist Serge Mangin after unveiling it to guests in Berlin in 2009.
Hide Caption
27 of 29
Gorbachev on stage in London during the finale of the Gorby 80 Gala, a celebration of Gorbachev&#39;s 80th birthday in 2011.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev on stage in London during the finale of the Gorby 80 Gala, a celebration of Gorbachev's 80th birthday in 2011.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
Gorbachev laughs with former Polish president Lech Walesa at the opening of a conference to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Green Cross International in 2013.
Photos: Gorbachev: The USSR's final leader
Gorbachev: The USSR's final leaderGorbachev laughs with former Polish president Lech Walesa at the opening of a conference to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Green Cross International in 2013.
Hide Caption
29 of 29
26 gorbachev02 gorbachev03 gorbachev04 gorbachev05 gorbachev06 gorbachev01 gorbachev07 gorbachev08 gorbachev09 gorbachev10 gorbachev11 gorbachev13 gorbachev14 gorbachev15 gorbachev16 gorbachev17 gorbachev18 gorbachev19 gorbachev20 gorbachev21 gorbachev22 gorbachev23 gorbachev24 gorbachev25 gorbachev27 gorbachev28 gorbachev29 gorbachev01 gorbachev 1010

Here's a look at the life of Mikhail Gorbachev, former president of the former USSR.

Personal:
Birth name: Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev
Birth date: March 2, 1931
Birth place: Privolnoye, Soviet Union
    Father: Sergei Andreyevich Gorbachev
    Read More
    Mother: Maria Panteleyevna (Gopkalo) Gorbachev
    Marriage: Raisa (Titarenko) Gorbachev (1953-September 20, 1999, her death)
    Children: Irina (1956)
    Education: Moscow State University, Faculty of Law (1955), Stavropol Agricultural Institute, Faculty of Economy (1967)
    Other Facts:
    Nominated for one Grammy Award and won one.
    Timeline:
    1952 -     Joins the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and works in various positions in the party for the next two decades.
    1955-1958 - Becomes the first secretary of the Communist Party of the Stavropol Komsomol City Committee.
    1963 - Becomes chief of the Agriculture Department in the Stavropol region.
    1970-1978 - Named the first secretary for the Communist Party in the Stavropol region.
    1970-1990 - Deputy of the Supreme Soviet, the highest legislative body in the Soviet Union.
    1971 - Becomes a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
    March 11, 1985 - Elected to be the general secretary of the Communist Party in the Soviet Union. In this post, he is effectively the leader of the USSR.
    1985-1988 - Participates in a series of summit talks with US President Ronald Reagan.
    1987 - Signs the Intermediate Nuclear Forces treaty with the United States to limit nuclear weapons.
    1989 - Announces the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan.
    1989-1990 - Chairman of the Supreme Soviet.
    1990 - Becomes president of the USSR.
    1990 - Wins the Nobel Peace Prize.
    December 25, 1991 - Resigns as president of the USSR.
    1993-2000 - Founds and serves as president of the Green Cross International, an environmental organization.
    1996 - Runs for re-election in Russia but receives only 1% of the vote.
    November 24, 2001 - Is elected head of the Social Democratic Party of Russia.
    February 8, 2004 - Wins a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children, for "Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks." He shares the award with Sophia Loren and former US President Bill Clinton.
    May 2004 - Resigns from the Social Democratic Party of Russia over conflicts with party direction and leadership.
    January 2006 - Along with a business partner, Gorbachev buys 49% of shares in the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper.
    August 2007 - Appears in print advertisements for Louis Vuitton leather goods.
    October 2007 - Becomes head of a new Russian political movement, Union of Social Democrats.
    September 19, 2008 - Receives the 2008 Liberty Medal, awarded each year by the National Constitution Center, which is chaired by former US President George H.W. Bush.
    November 2009 - Attends ceremonies in Berlin, marking the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
    March 2, 2011 - On his 80th birthday, Gorbachev is awarded Russia's highest honor, the Order of St. Andrew, by President Dmitry Medvedev.
    March 7, 2013 - In an interview with the BBC, Gorbachev is critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin and says, "For goodness sake, you shouldn't be afraid of your own people."
    April 2013 - Does not attend the funeral of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher due to unspecified health problems.
    October 9, 2014 - According to Russia News Service, Gorbachev is admitted to a hospital with "a disease recurrence."
    October 10, 2014 - According to Russia's state-run news agency, RIA Novosti, Gorbachev is released from the hospital.
    November 2014 - Attends ceremonies in Berlin to mark the 25th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall.
    May 26, 2016 - The Ukraine bans Gorbachev for five years after he shows support of Russia's annexation of Crimea.
    January 26, 2017 - Writes a piece for Time magazine titled, "It All Looks as if the World Is Preparing for War," in which he says the most urgent problem we face is "the militarization of politics and the new arms race."