Shinzo Abe Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Personal:

Birth date: September 21, 1954

Father: Shintaro Abe, former Secretary General of the LDP

Mother: Yoko Kishi

Marriage: Akie (Matsuzaki) Abe (1987-present)

Education: Seiki University, B.S. in Political Science, 1977. He also studied at the University of Southern California.

Other Facts :

He was Japan's first prime minister born after WWII

His grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, was Japan's prime minister from 1957 to 1960.

Abe's great uncle, Eisuke Sato, was prime minister from 1964 to 1972. Sato is also a Nobel Peace Prize recipient.

In early 2013, Abe launched a grand experiment designed to jolt Japan's economy out of decades of stagnation. Known as " Abenomics ," it included three so-called arrows: massive monetary stimulus, increased government spending and significant economic reforms.

Timeline:

1977-1979 - Travels to the United States to study politics at the University of Southern California.

1993 - Abe is elected to Japan's House of Representatives.

1999 - Becomes director of the Committee on Health and Welfare and also director of the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) Social Affairs Division.

2000-2003 - Is the deputy chief cabinet secretary of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

2005-2006 - Chief cabinet secretary of the LDP.

September 26, 2006-September 25, 2007 - Prime minister of Japan.

March 1, 2007 - Abe sparks controversy by his claims that the foreign "comfort women" who staffed Japanese military brothels during World War II were not coerced into the work. He apologizes on March 26.

September 12, 2007 - Abe announces his resignation.

September 13, 2007 - Hospitalized at Keio University Hospital for gastrointestinal inflammation caused by exhaustion and stress.

September 25, 2007 - Abe dissolves his cabinet. Yasuo Fukuda becomes prime minister.

September 26, 2012 - Wins a run-off election for the leadership of the LDP.

December 16, 2012 - The Liberal Democratic Party wins a landslide victory in elections.

Is elected prime minister by the Japanese parliament.

Visits a controversial war shrine in Tokyo, igniting a firestorm of criticism and condemnation among neighboring countries. The Yasukuni Shrine is regarded by China, North Korea and South Korea as a symbol of Japan's imperial military past.

December 14, 2014 - Wins a landslide victory in his re-election.

During a speech marking the 70th anniversary of World War II, Abe expresses his remorse for Japan's participation in the war, but gives no new apology for its actions. Additionally, he says that future generations of Japanese should no longer need to keep apologizing.

September 8, 2015 - Is re-elected president of the Liberal Democratic Party.

December 27, 2016 - Abe becomes the first Japanese prime minister to visit Pearl Harbor with a US president and the first to visit the USS Arizona Memorial.