Chuck Hagel Fast Facts

President Barack Obama is nominating Chuck Hagel, a former U.S. senator from Nebraska, to succeed Defense Secretary Leon Panetta. Hagel served in the &lt;a href=&quot;http://security.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/06/chuck-hagels-views-on-war-forged-by-vietnam-experience/&quot;&gt;military during the Vietnam War&lt;/a&gt;, leading him later to tell a biographer, &quot;I will do all I can to prevent war.&quot; After coming home from Vietnam, Hagel worked briefly as a newscaster, then had a career in business, before entering public service as a Republican senator for 12 years. Here&#39;s a look at his military and government career:
Hagel, pictured in uniform in 1968, volunteered for the U.S. Army, serving a yearlong tour.
Hagel, right, perched on top of a M113 armored personnel carrier in 1968.
Hagel was a Republican senator from Nebraska from 1997 to 2009. Here, he testifies before the Senate Commerce Committee during a September 2000 hearing on the marketing of violence to children.
Hagel discusses the McCain-Feingold campaign finance reform bill with then-Sen. Russ Feingold on NBC&#39;s &#39;&#39;Meet the Press&#39;&#39; in March 2001.
Joe Biden, left, then a U.S. senator from Delaware, walks with Sen. Richard Lugar, second from right, and Hagel, center, at a hotel in Baghdad in June 2003. The congressional delegation was on a tour of the Iraqi capital the year the Iraq War began.
Hagel chats with Alan Greenspan, then-Federal Reserve chairman, before the start of a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in April 2005.
Hagel questions then-U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice during her February 2006 testimony on Iran before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
Hagel comments on a New York Times article during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee&#39;s consideration of a resolution on the Iraq War in January 2007. The GOP senator opposed the troop surge in Iraq.
Hagel holds a September 2007 news conference to reintroduce an amendment to the Defense Authorization Bill.
Gen. David Petraeus, center, flies with then-presidential candidate Barack Obama and Hagel on a July 2008 tour in Baghdad. Hagel joined Obama that year on his tour of parts of the Middle East.
Candidate Obama and Hagel tour Jordan&#39;s historic Amman Citadel in July 2008.
Hagel presents former President Bill Clinton with the Atlantic Council&#39;s Distinguished International Leadership Award in Washington in April 2010.
Hagel, from left, Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta attend a Memorial Day event at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington in May 2012.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of former US Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel.

Personal:
Birth date: October 4, 1946
Birth place: North Platte, Nebraska
Birth name: Charles Timothy Hagel
    Father: Charles Hagel, lumber yard manager
    Mother: Betty (Dunn) Hagel, secretary
    Marriages: Lilibet Ziller (April 1985-present); Patricia Lloyd (1979-1982, divorced)
    Children: with Lilibet Ziller: Allyn and Ziller
    Education: Attended Wayne State College, 1964; Attended Kearney State College, 1965; Brown Institute for Radio and Television in Minneapolis, 1966; University of Nebraska at Omaha, B.A. in History, 1971
    Military: US Army, 1967-1968, Sergeant
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    Hagel is the first Vietnam veteran to serve as US defense secretary.
    His first job was as at a drive-in restaurant as a car-hop; he was nine years old.
    An injury caused him to lose a football scholarship at Wayne State University and transfer to Kearney State College, now known as the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
    Served in Vietnam with the 9th Infantry Division alongside his brother, Tom. They earned five Purple Hearts between the two of them.
    He was twice wounded in Vietnam and saved his brother's life. Tom had saved Chuck's life earlier.
    Worked in radio as a newscaster, reporter and talk-show host.
    Timeline:
    1971-1977 -     Representative John McCollister's (R-NE) administrative assistant.
    1977-1980 - Firestone Tire and Rubber Company lobbyist.
    1981-1982 - Deputy Administrator for the Veterans Administration.
    1982-1985 - President and co-founder of management consulting firm, Collins, Hagel and Clarke Inc.
    1982 - Deputy Commissioner General for the World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee.
    1984-1987 - Director and Executive Vice President of Vanguard Cellular Systems Inc.
    1987-1990 - President and CEO of World United Service Organizations.
    1990-1992 - President and CEO of Private Sector Council of Washington, DC.
    1992-1996 - President of McCarthy and Co., an investment banking firm.
    1997-2009 - US Senator (R-NE). Retires after two terms.
    2009-2013 - Professor of National Governance in the School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University.
    January 7, 2013 - Is nominated to be Secretary of Defense by President Barack Obama.
    February 14, 2013 - Senate Democrats fail to get enough votes to end debate on Hagel's confirmation. Fifty-eight vote to move forward with the nomination, while 40 vote to hold it up.
    February 26, 2013 - Hagel is confirmed by the Senate, after a vote of 58-41.
    March 9, 2013 - As Hagel visits Afghanistan for the first time as secretary of defense, a suicide bomber targets the Afghan ministry of defense, killing nine and injuring 14.
    November 24, 2014 - President Obama announces that Hagel will step down from his position as secretary of defense.
    February 17, 2015 - Formally steps down.