Jalal Talabani Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

Personal:

Birth date: November 12, 1933

Marriage: Hero Ibrahim Ahmed

Children: Qubad and Bafel

Education: Baghdad University, law degree, 1959

Religion: Sunni Muslim

Timeline:

1947 - At age 14, joins the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP).

1951 - Member of the KDP's Central Committee.

June 1975 - Leaves the KDP to found the Leaves the KDP to found the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) , an organization striving to promote the autonomy and independence of the Kurdish people from the rest of Iraq.

1975-present - Secretary General of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

1976 - Is involved in armed resistance against the government of Is involved in armed resistance against the government of Saddam Hussein

1998 - Talabani and rival Kurdish Democratic Party leader Talabani and rival Kurdish Democratic Party leader Massoud Barzani sign a peace agreement that provides for their joint governing of their respective areas of Kurdistan.

November 1-30, 2003 - President of President of Iraq's Governing Council . This position rotates monthly and nine of the twenty-five ICG members take turns filling the spot.

January 30, 2005 - One of approximately 7,700 candidates in Iraq's first free elections in over 50 years.

April 6, 2005 - Is elected president of Iraq by the new transitional national assembly, and is sworn in the next day.

April 22, 2006 - Wins a second term as president as part of an interim Iraqi government.

November 27-29, 2006 - Meets with Iranian President Meets with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and announces that a security agreement between Iraq and Iran has been reached.

February 25-March 14, 2007 - Falls ill and is flown from Iraq to Jordan for treatment, reportedly suffering from severe exhaustion and lung inflammation.

May 20-June 2, 2007 - Travels to the United States for unspecified medical treatments.

March 7-8, 2008 - Visits Turkey, his first visit as head of state.

November 2010 - Is re-elected president by the new Iraqi parliament.

December 1, 2011 - Marking the end of the US military presence in Iraq, Talabani confers upon coalition officials, including Marking the end of the US military presence in Iraq, Talabani confers upon coalition officials, including Vice President Joe Biden , the "shield of commitment" medal.

January 19, 2012 - Has spinal surgery in Germany.

December 2012 - Suffers a stroke. Suffers a stroke.

July 19, 2014 - Talabani returns to Iraq after 18 months of treatment in Germany.

July 24, 2014 - Iraqi lawmakers elect Fouad Massoum to succeed Talabani as president.