Jalal Talabani Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.

Personal:

Birth date: November 12, 1933

Death date: October 3, 2017

Marriage: Hero Ibrahim Ahmed

Children: Qubad and Bafel

Education: Baghdad University, law degree, 1959

Religion: Sunni Muslim

Timeline:

1947 - At age 14, joins the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP).

1951 - Member of the KDP's Central Committee.

1975-present - Secretary General of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

1976 - Is involved in armed resistance against the government of Is involved in armed resistance against the government of Saddam Hussein

1998 - Talabani and rival Kurdish Democratic Party leader Talabani and rival Kurdish Democratic Party leader Massoud Barzani sign a peace agreement that provides for their joint governing of their respective areas of Kurdistan.

November 1-30, 2003 - President of President of Iraq's Governing Council . This position rotates monthly and nine of the 25 ICG members take turns filling the spot.

January 30, 2005 - One of approximately 7,700 candidates in Iraq's first free elections in more than 50 years.

April 6, 2005 - Is elected president of Iraq by the new transitional national assembly, and is sworn in the next day.

April 22, 2006 - Wins a second term as president as part of an interim Iraqi government.

February 25-March 14, 2007 - Falls ill and is flown from Iraq to Jordan for treatment, reportedly suffering from severe exhaustion and lung inflammation.

May 20-June 2, 2007 - Travels to the United States for unspecified medical treatments.

March 7-8, 2008 - Visits Turkey, his first visit as head of state.

November 2010 - Is re-elected president by the new Iraqi parliament.

December 1, 2011 - Marking the end of the US military presence in Iraq, Talabani confers upon coalition officials, including Marking the end of the US military presence in Iraq, Talabani confers upon coalition officials, including Vice President Joe Biden , the "shield of commitment" medal.

January 19, 2012 - Has spinal surgery in Germany.

December 2012 - Suffers a stroke. Suffers a stroke.

July 19, 2014 - Talabani returns to Iraq after 18 months of treatment in Germany.

July 24, 2014 - Iraqi lawmakers elect Fouad Massoum to succeed Talabani as president.

October 3, 2017 - Dies at age 83 after years of illness following his 2012 stroke.