Asif Ali Zardari Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Asif Ali Zardari, former president of Pakistan.

Personal:

Birth date: July 26, 1956

Father: Hakim Ali Zardari, politician and businessman

Mother: Bilquis Zardari

Marriage: Benazir Bhutto (December 18, 1987-December 27, 2007, her death)

Children: Bilawal, Bakhtawar and Aseefa

Religion: Islam Islam

Other Facts:

Zardari is the widower of Benazir Bhutto, the first female prime minister of an Islamic nation. She was assassinated in December 2007.

In Accordance with Pakistani culture, his marriage to Bhutto was arranged.

Nicknamed "Mr. Ten Percent" due to allegations he accepted bribes while his wife was prime minister.

Is the only elected Pakistani president ever to have completed a full term in office.

Timeline:

1988 - Benazir Bhutto, Zardari's wife, is elected prime minister of Pakistan.

August 1990 - Bhutto is dismissed from office among allegations of corruption.

1990-1993 - Zardari is jailed on corruption charges.

1993 - Benazir Bhutto returns to power.

1993-1996 - Member of Pakistan's National Assembly. Holds several ministerial positions in Benazir Bhutto's government.

1996 - Benazir Bhutto is again dismissed from office among allegations of corruption.

November 1996 - Zardari is arrested and jailed on charges of corruption and murder.

March 1997 - Is elected, from jail, to the Pakistan Senate.

2003 - A Swiss court convicts Bhutto and Zardari of money laundering and orders them to pay the Pakastani government more than $11 million in restitution. The verdict is later overturned on appeal.

2004 - Is released from prison, ending eight years in custody.

October 2007 - Corruption charges still pending against Zardari are dropped when Corruption charges still pending against Zardari are dropped when President Pervez Musharraf grants amnesties to a number of politicians.

December 2007 - Following his wife's death, Zardari and his son Following his wife's death, Zardari and his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are named co-chairs of the Pakistan People's Party.

September 6, 2008 - Is elected president of Pakistan.

September 9, 2008 - Is sworn in as president of Pakistan.

December 2011 - Travels to Dubai to receive medical treatment for a heart condition. Travels to Dubai to receive medical treatment for a heart condition.

April 8, 2012 - Zardari meets with Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during a private trip. It is the first trip to India by a Pakistani leader in seven years.