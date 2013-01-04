Dilma Rousseff Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

Personal:

Birth date: December 14, 1947

Birth place: Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil

Birth name: Dilma Vana Rousseff

Father: Pedro Rousseff, construction entrepreneur

Mother: Dilma Jane (da Silva) Rousseff, teacher

Marriages: Carlos Araujo (1973-2000, divorced); Claudio Galeno Linhares (1968-early 1970s, divorced)

Children: with Carlos Araujo: Paula, 1976

Education: Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, B.A. Economics, 1977

Other Facts:

Prior to running for president, she had never run for an elected office.

Joined the resistance movement against the military dictatorship and was jailed and allegedly tortured in the early 1970s.

She democratized Brazil's electricity sector through the "Luz Para Todos" (Light for All) program, which made electricity widely available, even in rural areas.

Timeline:

1986 - First public office position, finance secretary for the city of Porto Alegre.

2003 - Is named minister of mines and energy by President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva.

June 2005-March 2010 - Lula da Silva's chief of staff.

April 2009 - Is diagnosed with stage one lymphoma and begins treatment. By September, she is cancer free.

October 31, 2010 - Wins a run-off election to become Brazil's first female president

September 21, 2011 - Becomes the first female leader to kick off the annual United Nations General Assembly debates.

December 2011 - Allegations of corruption are the basis of her dismissal of six Cabinet ministers in her first year in office. Between June and December, her chief-of-staff, ministers of tourism, agriculture, transportation, sports and labor resign along with twenty transportation employees.

September 17, 2013 - The United States and Brazil jointly agree to postpone President Rousseff's state visit to Washington next month due to controversy over reports the U.S. government was spying on her communications.

September 24, 2013 - In a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, President Rousseff speaks about allegations that the National Security Agency has spied on her. She says, "Tampering in such a manner in the lives and affairs of other countries is a breach of international law and, as such, it is an affront to the principles that should otherwise govern relations among countries, especially among friendly nations."

October 26, 2014 - Is re-elected president. With more than 99% of votes counted, Rousseff wins 51.59% of the vote while opposition candidate Aecio Neves garners 48.41%.

April 17, 2016 - A total of 367 lawmakers in the Brazilian parliament's lower house vote to impeach President Rousseff, comfortably more than the two-thirds majority required by law. The impeachment motion will next go to the country's Senate

August 4, 2016 - After a final report concludes that reasons exist to proceed with formally removing Rousseff, the Brazilian Senate impeachment commission votes in favor of trying the suspended president in front of the full senate chamber.

August 25, 2016 - Rousseff's impeachment trial begins. She is slated to testify in self-defense on the 29th, with the final vote likely taking place on August 30th. Two-thirds of the Senate must vote for her impeachment if she is to be removed from office.