Shimon Peres Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of former president of Israel Shimon Peres.

Personal:

Birth date: August 15, 1923 (some sources say the 16th)

Birth place: Vishniev, Poland (now in Belarus)

Birth name: Shimon Persky

Father: Isaac Persky

Mother: Sarah Persky

Marriage: Sonya Gelman (1945-January 20, 2011, her death)

Children: Zvia, Jonathan, and Nechemia

Timeline:

1934 - Family immigrates to Palestine.

1948 - Appointed head of Israel's Naval Services.

1953-1959 - Director general of Israel's Ministry of Defense.

1959 - Elected to Israel's parliament, the Knesset

1959-1965 - Deputy minister of defense.

1974-1977 - Minister of defense.

1977-1992 - Chairman of the Labor Party.

1984-1986 - First prime minister of the new National Unity Government.

November 4, 1995-June 1996 - Becomes prime minister after Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin is assassinated.

March 2001 - Is appointed deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs in Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's newly formed National Unity Government.

January-November 2005 - Vice premier of the Knesset (Parliament) and senior deputy prime minister of Israel.

June 13, 2007 - Wins the Israeli presidential election by a vote of 86 - 23 by the Knesset.

July 15, 2007 - Takes office for a seven-year term.

November 13, 2007 - Peres addresses the Turkish parliament, becoming the first Israeli president in history to speak to a Muslim country's legislature.

June 19, 2011 - Urges peace talks with the Palestinians and warns the United Nations against recognizing Palestine as an independent state outside of a peace plan.

May 29, 2012 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama during an East Room ceremony in the White House.

July 24, 2014 - His term as president ends.

September 22, 2014 - Releases a comedic YouTube video, "So Now What?" The video depicts the former president trying out a variety of new jobs including pizza deliveryman, gas station attendant, supermarket cashier and airport security guard. A mix of punchlines and life lessons, the video goes viral, with nearly 700,000 views.

July 1, 2015 - During an exclusive interview with CNN, Peres expresses support of a nuclear deal with Iran and says it is feasible for inspectors to enforce the terms of the agreement.

January 14, 2016 - Peres suffers a mild heart attack and undergoes surgery, getting a stent.