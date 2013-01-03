Breaking News

Vladimir Putin Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 7:40 PM ET, Sun January 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a popular but polarizing figure who has dominated Russian politics for more than a decade. Click through to see images of his life and career.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is a popular but polarizing figure who has dominated Russian politics for more than a decade. Click through to see images of his life and career.
Hide Caption
1 of 35
Putin, bottom, wrestles with a classmate in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1971.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin, bottom, wrestles with a classmate in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1971.
Hide Caption
2 of 35
Putin poses with his parents, Vladimir and Maria, in 1985.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin poses with his parents, Vladimir and Maria, in 1985.
Hide Caption
3 of 35
From 1991 to 1994, Putin served as the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the City Council in St. Petersburg. Before becoming involved in politics, he served in the KGB, a Soviet-era spy agency, as an intelligence officer.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
From 1991 to 1994, Putin served as the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the City Council in St. Petersburg. Before becoming involved in politics, he served in the KGB, a Soviet-era spy agency, as an intelligence officer.
Hide Caption
4 of 35
Russian President Boris Yeltsin, right, shakes hands with Putin during a farewell ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow in December 1999. Putin rose quickly through the political ranks, becoming the second democratically elected president of the Russian Federation in 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Boris Yeltsin, right, shakes hands with Putin during a farewell ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow in December 1999. Putin rose quickly through the political ranks, becoming the second democratically elected president of the Russian Federation in 2000.
Hide Caption
5 of 35
President-elect Putin watches the tactical exercises of Russia&#39;s Northern Fleet in the Barentsevo Sea in April 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
President-elect Putin watches the tactical exercises of Russia's Northern Fleet in the Barentsevo Sea in April 2000.
Hide Caption
6 of 35
Putin takes the presidential oath next to Yeltsin in May 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin takes the presidential oath next to Yeltsin in May 2000.
Hide Caption
7 of 35
Putin dances with a young girl in Kazan, Russia, while taking part in mid-summer festivities in June 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin dances with a young girl in Kazan, Russia, while taking part in mid-summer festivities in June 2000.
Hide Caption
8 of 35
Putin and U.S. President Bill Clinton talk in Moscow in June 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin and U.S. President Bill Clinton talk in Moscow in June 2000.
Hide Caption
9 of 35
Putin meets Pope John Paul II in Rome in June 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin meets Pope John Paul II in Rome in June 2000.
Hide Caption
10 of 35
Putin speaks to his wife, Lyudmila, as they pose in front of the Taj Mahal in India in October 2000.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin speaks to his wife, Lyudmila, as they pose in front of the Taj Mahal in India in October 2000.
Hide Caption
11 of 35
Putin shakes hands with famous Russian gymnasts Alina Kabayeva, center, and Svetlana Khorkina in March 2004.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin shakes hands with famous Russian gymnasts Alina Kabayeva, center, and Svetlana Khorkina in March 2004.
Hide Caption
12 of 35
Putin attends an inauguration ceremony for President-elect Dmitry Medvedev in May 2008. Putin was constitutionally obliged to stand down as President, but he stayed close to power, becoming Prime Minister.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin attends an inauguration ceremony for President-elect Dmitry Medvedev in May 2008. Putin was constitutionally obliged to stand down as President, but he stayed close to power, becoming Prime Minister.
Hide Caption
13 of 35
This image, supplied by Time magazine, shows Putin on the cover after being named the magazine&#39;s 2007 &quot;Person of the Year.&quot;
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
This image, supplied by Time magazine, shows Putin on the cover after being named the magazine's 2007 "Person of the Year."
Hide Caption
14 of 35
Putin skis in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, in February 2008.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin skis in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, in February 2008.
Hide Caption
15 of 35
Putin shakes hands with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi in November 2008.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin shakes hands with Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi in November 2008.
Hide Caption
16 of 35
Putin vacations outside the town of Kyzyl in Southern Siberia in 2009. Over the years he has earned &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/03/02/europe/gallery/cult-of-vladimir-putin/index.html&quot;&gt;a reputation as a &quot;strongman,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; declaring a crackdown on Chechen militants a priority in his first presidential term.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin vacations outside the town of Kyzyl in Southern Siberia in 2009. Over the years he has earned a reputation as a "strongman," declaring a crackdown on Chechen militants a priority in his first presidential term.
Hide Caption
17 of 35
U.S. President Barack Obama meets Putin at his home in Novo Ogaryovo, near Moscow, in July 2009. Putin said Russia was pinning its hopes on Obama to revive ties with the United States.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
U.S. President Barack Obama meets Putin at his home in Novo Ogaryovo, near Moscow, in July 2009. Putin said Russia was pinning its hopes on Obama to revive ties with the United States.
Hide Caption
18 of 35
Medvedev and Putin ski together in Krasnaya Polyana in January 2010.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Medvedev and Putin ski together in Krasnaya Polyana in January 2010.
Hide Caption
19 of 35
Putin takes part in a judo training session at a sports complex in St. Petersburg in December 2010. Putin holds a black belt in judo.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin takes part in a judo training session at a sports complex in St. Petersburg in December 2010. Putin holds a black belt in judo.
Hide Caption
20 of 35
In April 2011, Putin attends the first Global Ministerial Conference on Healthy Lifestyles and Noncommunicable Disease Control. The event was held in Moscow.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
In April 2011, Putin attends the first Global Ministerial Conference on Healthy Lifestyles and Noncommunicable Disease Control. The event was held in Moscow.
Hide Caption
21 of 35
Putin receives a medical consultation in August 2011 during a visit to the Smolensk Regional Hospital in Russia. Putin said he hurt his shoulder during morning judo practice.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin receives a medical consultation in August 2011 during a visit to the Smolensk Regional Hospital in Russia. Putin said he hurt his shoulder during morning judo practice.
Hide Caption
22 of 35
Putin speaks to supporters at a Moscow rally in February 2012. He won the presidential election one month later with just under 65% of the vote. Former President Medvedev became his Prime Minister.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin speaks to supporters at a Moscow rally in February 2012. He won the presidential election one month later with just under 65% of the vote. Former President Medvedev became his Prime Minister.
Hide Caption
23 of 35
During a massive rally of his supporters in Moscow, tears run down Putin&#39;s face in March 2012 after he was elected President for a third term.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
During a massive rally of his supporters in Moscow, tears run down Putin's face in March 2012 after he was elected President for a third term.
Hide Caption
24 of 35
A topless protester shouts at Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to the Hanover Industrial Fair in central Germany in April 2013. Human rights groups say civil liberties and democratic freedoms have suffered during Putin&#39;s rule.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
A topless protester shouts at Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a visit to the Hanover Industrial Fair in central Germany in April 2013. Human rights groups say civil liberties and democratic freedoms have suffered during Putin's rule.
Hide Caption
25 of 35
Putin addresses the media during his visit to Hanover.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin addresses the media during his visit to Hanover.
Hide Caption
26 of 35
Putin and his wife, Lyudmila -- seen here in 2012 -- announced the end of their marriage in June 2013.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin and his wife, Lyudmila -- seen here in 2012 -- announced the end of their marriage in June 2013.
Hide Caption
27 of 35
Putin poses for a photo with Russian Olympic athletes in Sochi, Russia, in February 2014. Russia hosted the Winter Olympic Games and won the most medals.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin poses for a photo with Russian Olympic athletes in Sochi, Russia, in February 2014. Russia hosted the Winter Olympic Games and won the most medals.
Hide Caption
28 of 35
From left, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Putin and Medvedev look at their watches before the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in February 2014.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
From left, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, Putin and Medvedev look at their watches before the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in February 2014.
Hide Caption
29 of 35
Putin, center, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, arrive to watch a March 2014 military exercise at the Kirillovsky firing ground in Russia&#39;s Leningrad region.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin, center, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, left, arrive to watch a March 2014 military exercise at the Kirillovsky firing ground in Russia's Leningrad region.
Hide Caption
30 of 35
Putin, left, controls the puck during an ice hockey game between Russian amateur players and ice hockey stars at a festival in Sochi in May 2014.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin, left, controls the puck during an ice hockey game between Russian amateur players and ice hockey stars at a festival in Sochi in May 2014.
Hide Caption
31 of 35
Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside Moscow&#39;s Kremlin Wall in June.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin takes part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside Moscow's Kremlin Wall in June.
Hide Caption
32 of 35
Putin speaks with Obama in November, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin speaks with Obama in November, during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Beijing.
Hide Caption
33 of 35
Putin puts a shawl on Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, as they arrive to watch a fireworks show in Beijing in November.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Putin puts a shawl on Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, as they arrive to watch a fireworks show in Beijing in November.
Hide Caption
34 of 35
Several world leaders gather in Minsk, Belarus, in February to negotiate a ceasefire to the fighting in Ukraine. Putin is second from left, next to Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko on the far left. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is on the far right. At center, German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures in front of French President Francois Hollande. Fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in the country has left more than 6,000 people dead since mid-April, according to the United Nations.
Photos: Russian President Vladimir Putin
Several world leaders gather in Minsk, Belarus, in February to negotiate a ceasefire to the fighting in Ukraine. Putin is second from left, next to Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko on the far left. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is on the far right. At center, German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures in front of French President Francois Hollande. Fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels in the country has left more than 6,000 people dead since mid-April, according to the United Nations.
Hide Caption
35 of 35
putin 051601 vladirmi putin 0313 RESTRICTED 02 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED 02 putin03 putin04 putin04 vladimir putin 0313 06 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED 11 vladimir putin 0313 05 vladimir putin 0313 RETRICTRED 12 vladimir putin 0313 08 vladimir putin 031307 putin10 vladimir putin 0313 14 vladimir putin 0313 13 vladimir putin 0313 05 putin08 putin10 putin11 putin16 vladimir putin 0313 12 putinrussia putin rally speaks07 vladir putin 0313 RESTRICTED13 putin14 putin01 putin16 Putin 030417 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED17 Putin 030415 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED18 vladiimir putin 0314 RESTRICTED09 vladiimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED 09 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED19 vladimir putin 0313 RESTRICTED

(CNN)Here's a look at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Personal:
Birth date: October 7, 1952
Birth place: Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Russia
Birth name: Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin
    Father: Vladimir Putin, a factory foreman
      Read More
      Mother: Maria Putin
      Marriage: Lyudmila (Shkrebneva) Putin (July 28, 1983-2014, divorced)
      Children: Yekaterina and Maria
      Education: Leningrad State University, law, 1975; Red Banner Institute of Intelligence, 1984; Mining Institute of St. Petersburg, 1997
      Religion: Orthodox Christian
      Other Facts:
      Enjoys working out and has a black belt in judo.
      Grew up in a communal apartment shared by three families.
      Served in the KGB as an intelligence officer before becoming involved in politics.
      Timeline:
      1975 -       Joins the Committee for State Security (KGB). Is on the staff of the First Chief Directorate for Foreign Intelligence for the KGB, and is assigned to shadow foreign visitors to Leningrad.
      1984 - Is selected to attend the Red Banner Institute of Intelligence, where he learns German and English.
      1985 - Is assigned to counterintelligence duties in Dresden, [East] Germany. Reportedly monitors loyalty of Soviet diplomats.
      1990 - Becomes assistant rector (dean) for international affairs at Leningrad State University. Reportedly monitors loyalty of students and shadows foreigners.
      June 1991 - Becomes adviser to Anatoily Sobchak when Sobchak becomes chairman of the Leningrad City Council.
      1991-1994 - Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the city council.
      1992 - Leaves the KGB.
      1992-1994 - Deputy mayor of St. Petersburg.
      1994-1996 - First deputy chairman of the City Council of St. Petersburg.
      1997-1998 - Head of the Presidential Administration and Control Department of the Presidency under President Boris Yeltsin.
      July 1998-August 1999 - Chief of the Federal Security Service.
      March 1999-August 1999 - Secretary of the Russian Security Council, headed by Boris Yeltsin.
      August 9-December 31, 1999 - Acting Prime Minister of Russia.
      December 31, 1999 - Is appointed acting president after Boris Yeltsin's resignation.
      March 26, 2000 - Is elected president of the Russian Federation.
      May 7, 2000 - Officially becomes Russia's second president after being sworn in at St. Andrew's Hall in the Kremlin.
      May 24, 2002 - Signs the Moscow Treaty on Strategic Offensive Reductions with President George W. Bush, which requires each country to reduce and limit its strategic nuclear warheads to 1700-2200 by December 31, 2012.
      March 15, 2004 - Is re-elected in a landslide victory, running as an independent.
      May 7, 2004 - Putin is sworn in for his second term.
      April 27, 2005 - Becomes the first Russian leader to ever visit Israel.
      October 5, 2005 - Meets with British Prime Minister Tony Blair and announces increased cooperation between Russia and Britain to fight terrorism.
      September 5, 2006 - Becomes the first Russian leader to visit sub-Saharan Africa, when he meets with South African President Thabo Mbeki.
      December 19, 2007 - Named Time Person of the Year.
      March 2, 2008 - Dmitry Medvedev is elected president of Russia. He takes office in May.
      May 7, 2008 - Just two hours after being sworn in, new Russian president Medvedev names Putin as his prime minister.
      September 24, 2011 - President Dmitry Medvedev calls on the ruling United Russia party to endorse Prime Minister Vladimir Putin for president in 2012. Putin in turn suggests that Medvedev should take over the role of prime minister if the party wins parliamentary elections in December.
      March 4, 2012 - Russia's presidential elections are held amid complaints of fraud. Putin wins the presidential election, with just under 65% of the vote. This will be his third term as president (not consecutive).
      May 7, 2012 - Putin is sworn in under tight security amid protests of fraud. His new prime minister is the former president Dmitry Medvedev.
      December 28, 2012 - Putin signs into law a bill that effectively bans US citizens from adopting Russian children. The law also bans US-funded civic groups from operating in Russia.
      June 6, 2013 - During an interview aired on state-run television, Vladimir and Lyudmila Putin announce that their marriage is over.
      September 11, 2013 - Putin publishes an op-ed in the New York Times, criticizing President Barack Obama and the concept of American exceptionalism. He says, "It is extremely dangerous to encourage people to see themselves as exceptional, whatever the motivation. There are big countries and small countries, rich and poor, those with long democratic traditions and those still finding their way to democracy. Their policies differ, too. We are all different, but when we ask for the Lord's blessings, we must not forget that God created us equal."
      August 6, 2014 - Putin signs a decree that bans food and agricultural imports from countries that have imposed sanctions against his country.
      November 21, 2014 - The Russian Kyokushin-kan Karate-do Federation says that Putin has been awarded a karate black belt.
      September 28, 2015 - Putin attends the United Nations General Assembly in New York, his first visit to the United Nations in a decade, and later meets with President Obama. The two leaders discuss Ukraine and Syria, according to senior US officials. It is the first face-to-face meeting of any length since Russia's incursion into Ukraine.
      January 21, 2016 - The results of a UK inquiry saying Putin likely approved the operation to kill former FSB spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006 are released.
      July 25, 2016 - The FBI announces it has launched an investigation into the hacking of the Democratic National Committee's computer system. Although the statement doesn't indicate that the agency has a particular suspect or suspects in mind, US officials tell CNN they think the cyberattack is linked to Russia.
      September 1, 2016 - During an interview with Bloomberg News, Putin denies that the Russian government had any involvement in the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails.
      January 6, 2017 - The Office of the Director of National Intelligence releases a declassified report concluding that Putin ordered an "influence campaign" aimed at hurting Hillary Clinton and helping Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.
      January 17, 2017 - During a news conference, Putin says that a damning dossier on US President-elect Donald Trump is "false" and dismisses allegations that his country's security services have been monitoring Trump. As CNN first reported, Trump and President Obama were presented the dossier by senior intelligence officials, who warned that Russia may have gathered compromising material on the President-elect.