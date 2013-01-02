Silvio Berlusconi Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of billionaire and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Personal:

Birth date: September 29, 1936

Birth place: Milan, Italy

Father: Luigi Berlusconi, bank clerk

Mother: Rosella (Bossi) Berlusconi, homemaker

Marriages: Veronica Lario, (1990-2012, divorced); Carla Dall'Oglio, (1965-1985, divorced)

Children: with Veronica Lario: Luigi, Eleonora, Barbara; with Carla Dall'Oglio: Piersilvio, Marina

Education: University of Milan, Law, 1961

Other Facts:

He has been the subject of multiple corruption and bribery trials.

The Forza Italia Party was named for "Forza, Italia!" (Go, Italy!), a chant heard at Italian national football team games. Berlusconi owns the AC Milan football club.

He has been treated for prostate cancer.

Timeline:

1962 - Founds Edilnord, a real estate and construction firm.

1974 - Creates the closed-circuit cable television station Telimilano Cavo.

1978 - Forms Fininvest, a holding company under which he would eventually own television networks, department stores, the AC Milan soccer team, insurance companies, bookstore chains and real estate.

1980 - Launches Canale 5, Italy's first national commercial television network. Italia 1 follows in 1982 and Rete 4 in 1984.

February 19, 1986 - Buys the AC Milan football (soccer) club.

1988 - Buys La Standa, Italy's largest department store.

January 26, 1994 - Resigns all his positions at Fininvest to enter politics, but still holds stock.

1994 - Forms the Forza Italia Party and is elected prime minister.

December 22, 1994 - Is removed from office after nearly nine months, after losing the support of other political parties.

1996 - Loses the election for prime minister to Romano Prodi.

December 1997 - Is sentenced to 16 months for accounting fraud at Fininvest. The sentence is later suspended.

July 1998 - Is sentenced to two years and four months and fined $5.6 million for corruption/illegal party financing, then is sentenced to two years and nine months for bribing tax inspectors. An appeals court overturns the corruption charges in October 1999. The bribery conviction is thrown out in May 2000.

May 13, 2001 - Wins the general election with 18.5 million votes to become prime minister of Italy.

February 10, 2004 - Becomes the first leader to visit Libya since Moammar Gadhafi's promise to end development of weapons of mass destruction.

April 20, 2005 - Resigns but is sworn in as the prime minister again after forming a new government three days later, on April 23.

September 25, 2005 - Cleared of charges of allegedly funneling money in 1991 through the holding company All Iberian to fund the Socialist Party of former Prime Minister Bettino Craxi and of false bookkeeping/cover up of the transfers.

March 10, 2006 - Prosecutors decide that Berlusconi should be put on trial for judicial corruption.

April 19, 2006 - The Italian Supreme Court confirms Romano Prodi's April 9 election win, but Berlusconi doesn't concede and resign until May 2.

October 30, 2006 - Berlusconi and British lawyer David Mills are ordered to stand trial on charges of corruption. Berlusconi is accused of paying Mills $600,000 in exchange for favorable testimony in two cases involving the former prime minister.

November 26, 2006 - Faints while addressing a rally on live television. Doctors later state that he has an irregular heartbeat.

December 19, 2006 - Receives an implantable pacemaker at the Cleveland Clinic.

January 16, 2007 - Charges of tax fraud before 1998 and receipt of stolen goods are dropped against Berlusconi and Mills, because the offenses have passed the statute of limitations. Charges of balance sheet fraud, tax fraud and embezzlement in 1999 and 2000 still stand.

March 13, 2007 - The corruption trial against Berlusconi and David Mills begins. Both Mills and Berlusconi face prison terms from four to twelve years if convicted.

September 24, 2007 - The trial is moved to London to aid witnesses who claim traveling to Italy would be too difficult.

February 21, 2008 - Berlusconi's trial is postponed until after the election.

April 14, 2008 - Wins the Italian parliamentary elections to become the prime minister for the third time.

May 8, 2008 - Is sworn in.

October 7, 2009 - Italy's Constitutional Court strikes down a 2008 law that would have given Berlusconi immunity from prosecution.

December 13, 2009 - Berlusconi is attacked at a rally in Milan and suffers a broken nose and several broken teeth.

December 14, 2010 - Survives parliamentary confidence vote in the lower house by three votes. The win sparks a demonstration in Rome where nearly 100 are injured.

January 14, 2011 - Magistrates in Milan reveal they are investigating whether Berlusconi paid for sex with an underage girl and then abused his power by trying to cover it up.

January 18, 2011 - Italian media leak transcripts of wiretapped conversations with Karima El Mahroug, the alleged underage girl Berlusconi had sex with when she was 17, and with other women.

February 15, 2011 - An Italian judge rules that Berlusconi will be tried on charges of sex with an underage prostitute and abuse of power.

February 28, 2011 - Trial on charges of tax fraud resumes. Berlusconi is accused of reducing Mediaset's tax liabilities by purchasing US. movie rights at inflated prices and then creating illegal slush funds.

March 21, 2011 - The corruption trial against Berlusconi concerning David Mills resumes.

April 6, 2011 - The trial on having sex with an underage prostitute and abuse of power opens.

April 11, 2011 - The fraud trial resumes in Milan.

July 8, 2011 - Berlusconi tells Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica that he will not run again when his term expires in 2013.

September 1, 2011 - Businessman Gianpaolo Tarantini and his wife Angela Devenuto are arrested for allegedly blackmailing Berlusconi with information linked to a pending sex scandal accusation. An arrest warrant is also issued for Valter Lavitola.

September 16, 2011 - Prosecutors submit transcripts of approximately 100,000 wiretaps of Berlusconi, made in 2008 and 2009, to a court in Bari. The prosecutors have accused eight people of paying young women to attend parties at the Prime Minister's private home.

October 14, 2011 - Berlusconi remains prime minister after a 316-301 vote of confidence in him and the Forza Italia Party.

October 18, 2011 - Is cleared of charges of tax fraud related to his commercial broadcast company, Mediaset. Company executives have been under investigation for allegedly failing to pay $45 million in corporate taxes and other fiscal crimes from 2000 to 2003.

November 8, 2011 - The office of Italian President Giorgio Napolitano announces that Berlusconi will resign when the country's budget is confirmed by the senate.

November 12, 2011 - Resigns from office.

November 22, 2011 - Singer Mariano Apicella releases a new album called "True Love." All the lyrics on the album were written by Berlusconi.

February 25, 2012 - A judge dismisses the corruption case, ruling that the statute of limitations has expired.

October 26, 2012 - Is convicted of tax fraud, sentenced to four years in prison and barred from public office for five years.

December 8, 2012 - In a message posted on his website, Berlusconi says he will run for prime minister again.

March 7, 2013 - Is sentenced to a year in prison for publishing details of a political rival's secretly recorded telephone conversations. Berlusconi's lawyer says he will appeal.

May 8, 2013 - An Italian appeals court upholds Berlusconi's four-year prison sentence for tax fraud.

June 24, 2013 - Berlusconi is found guilty of having sex with an underage prostitute and of abuse of power and is sentenced to seven years in prison. He is also barred from holding public office.

August 1, 2013 - Italy's high court upholds the four-year prison sentence Berlusconi received in October for tax fraud. The high court also orders a lower court to reconsider whether Berlusconi should be banned from public office.

October 2013 - Berlusconi is preliminarily indicted on allegations he bribed a senator to change sides and support his party in 2006.

November 27, 2013 - The Italian Senate by a vote of 192 to 113, with two abstentions, expels Berlusconi from parliament.

July 18, 2014 - An Italian appeals court overturns Berlusconi's June 2013 convictions for sex with an underage prostitute and abuse of power.

July 8, 2015 - A court in Naples, Italy, convicts Berlusconi of bribing a senator to change political factions, which ultimately brought down Romano Prodi's government in 2008. Berlusconi is sentenced to three years in prison and banned from holding public office for five years. However, since the statute of limitations is due to expire before any appeals proceeding can take place, Berlusconi will not serve prison time.