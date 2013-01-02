Christine Lagarde Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Christine Lagarde , Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund.

Personal:

Birth date: January 1, 1956

Birth place: Paris, France

Birth name: Christine Madeleine Odette Lallouette

Father: Robert Lallouette, a professor of English literature

Mother: Nicole Lallouette, a professor of French, Latin and ancient Greek

Marriages: Wilfried Lagarde (1982-1992, divorced); Eachran Gilmour (divorced)

Children: with Wilfried Lagarde: Thomas and Pierre-Henri

Education: University Paris X Nanterre, law degree; Political Science Institute in Aix en Provence, master's degree

Other Facts:

Is an accomplished synchronized swimmer, and earned a spot on the French national team while in her teens.

Speaks French, English and Spanish.

The first woman chairman at the world's largest law firm, Baker & McKenzie.

Timeline:

1981-2005 - Associate and later partner in the Paris office of the international law firm Baker & McKenzie.

1999-2005 - Chairman at Baker & McKenzie.

July 2000 - Is appointed Knight of the Legion of Honour.

June 2, 2005-May 15, 2007 - Minister of Foreign Trade.

May 18-June 18, 2007 - Minister of Agriculture, Agribusiness and Forestry.

June 19, 2007-June 28, 2011 - Is the first woman to serve as the Minister of Finance, Economy and Trade in France

June 28, 2011 - Is appointed as IMF Managing Director and Madame Chairman of the Executive Board, replacing Dominique Strauss-Kahn.

July 5, 2011 - Begins her five-year term as managing director of the IMF. The IMF discloses that Lagarde will receive an annual salary of $467,940 after taxes and an annual allowance of $83,760 for living expenses.

March 20, 2013 - Lagarde's Paris home is searched as part of an investigation into her role in settling a business dispute while she was finance minister.

August 27, 2014 - Lagarde announces she has been placed under formal investigation in France for her alleged involvement in a long-running fraud case that stems from 2008 when she was finance minister under former French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Prosecutors believe that Lagarde was negligent in dealing with a case in which a supporter of Sarkozy -- Bernard Tapie -- was awarded a settlement worth 285 million euros plus interest. Prosecutors believe Lagarde gave Tapie preferential treatment.

December 17, 2015 - It is announced that Lagarde has been ordered to appear in court over her alleged involvement in the Bernard Tapie fraud case.

July 22, 2016 - It is decided in a French court that Lagarde must stand trial over her handling of a long-running fraud case involving the rewarding of $440 million dollars of public funds to French businessman Bernard Tapie.

September 12, 2016 - A French court rejects Lagarde's appeal and sets a December trial date at a special court that tries ministers for crimes in office.