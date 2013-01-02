Yoweri Museveni Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Yoweri Museveni , president of Uganda since 1986.

Personal:

Birth date: August 15,1944

Birth place: Ntungamo, Uganda

Birth name: Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Father: Amos Kaguta, a cattle keeper

Mother: Esteri Kokundeka

Marriage: Janet (Kataaha) Museveni (August 1973-present)

Children: one son, three daughters

Education: Dar Es Salaam University (Tanzania), B.A., Economics, 1970

Religion: Christian

Timeline:

1970 - Returns to Uganda after college and works for Prime Minister Milton Obote.

January 25, 1971 - Goes into exile in Tanzania when Obote is overthrown by Idi Amin. While in Tanzania, forms the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) with the purpose of overthrowing Amin.

April 1979 - FRONASA overthrows Amin and Museveni takes a position on the Military Commission, the newly formed government of Uganda.

1979-1980 - Minister of Defense, Uganda.

1981-1986 - Guerilla leader (National Resistance Army) in Uganda.

January 26, 1986 - Becomes President of Uganda after ousting the military regime of General Tito Okello. Is sworn in January 29.

May 1996 - Is elected President of Uganda with 74.2% of the vote in the first direct presidential election in Uganda since independence from Britain in 1962.

March 24, 1998 - US President Bill Clinton meets with Museveni in Uganda. US President Bill Clinton meets with Museveni in Uganda.

March 2001 - Is re-elected President of Uganda with 69.3% of the vote.

May 6, 2002 - Meets with Meets with US President George W. Bush at the White House to discuss ways to get more Ugandan products into the US market.

July 11, 2003 - President George W. Bush meets with Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda, to speak about President George W. Bush meets with Museveni in Entebbe, Uganda, to speak about AIDS

August 2005 - Uganda's parliament removes presidential term limits.

February 25, 2006 - Museveni is declared the winner of Uganda's first multi-party presidential election. It is his third term in office.

August 2006 - The Ugandan government and the Lord's Resistance Army sign a truce aimed at ending 20 years of civil war in the country. The war has killed tens of thousands and displaced two million people.

October 30, 2007 - Museveni meets with President George W. Bush at the White House.

November 2010 - Museveni releases a song and accompanying music video, "U Want Another Rap?" as part of his re-election campaign.

November 29, 2010 - Museveni takes a surprise trip to Museveni takes a surprise trip to Somalia , making him the first head of state to visit in almost 20 years, according to the African Union Mission for Somalia.

February 20, 2011 - Uganda's electoral commission declares Museveni the president with 68% of the vote. It is his fourth term in office. Uganda's electoral commission declares Museveni the president with 68% of the vote. It is his fourth term in office.

February 24, 2014 - Museveni signs into law a controversial bill that toughens penalties against gay people and makes some homosexual acts crimes punishable by life in prison. During the bill signing, he declares that he will not allow the West to impose its values on Uganda.

July 31, 2015 - Museveni says he will seek his fifth term as president in 2016 elections, 30 years after assuming the office for the first time.