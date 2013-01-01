Breaking News

Benjamin Netanyahu Fast Facts

Updated 2:05 PM ET, Thu October 6, 2016

Who is Benjamin Netanyahu?
    Who is Benjamin Netanyahu?

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Personal:
Birth date: October 21, 1949
Birth place: Tel Aviv, Israel
Birth name: Binyamin Netanyahu
    Father: Benzion Netanyahu, a historian
    Mother: Cela (Segal) Netanyahu
    Marriages: Sara Ben-Artzi (1991-present); Fleur Cates (1981-1988, divorced); Miriam Haran (divorced)
    Children: with Sara Ben-Artzi: Avner and Yair; with Miriam Haran: Noa
    Education: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, B.Sc., 1974 and M.Sc., 1976
    Military service: Israeli Defense Forces, 1967-1972, Captain
    Religion: Jewish
    Other Facts:
    Leader of the right-wing Likud Party.
    Is known throughout Israel by the nickname "Bibi."
    Spent his teenage years in the United States; went to high school in Philadelphia.
    First Israeli prime minister to be born after the state was founded in 1948.
    Netanyahu's brother, Yonatan, was killed in action in 1976 while leading a mission to rescue Israeli passengers on a hijacked Air France plane.
    Netanyahu organized two international conferences on ways to combat terrorism, one in 1979 and another in 1984.
    Timeline:
    1967-1972 -     Serves in the Israeli Defense Forces in an elite commando unit, Sayeret Matkal.
    1976-1978 - Works in the United States for Boston Consulting Group.
    1982-1984 - Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington.
    1984- 1988 - Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.
    1988 - Returns to Israel and wins a seat in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.
    1988-1991 - Deputy foreign minister under Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir.
    1991-1992 - Deputy Minister in the prime minister's office.
    1993 - Is elected the Likud party chairman.
    June 1996-July 1999 - Prime Minister of Israel.
    September 1996 - Has first meeting with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.
    October 23, 1998 - Yasser Arafat and Netanyahu sign the Wye Memorandum, an interim accord, exchanging land and power to secure Israel from political violence.
    1999 - Following his defeat in the elections, Netanyahu resigns from the Knesset.
    1999-2002 - Works in the private sector.
    2002-2003 - Minister of Foreign Affairs.
    2003-2005 - Minister of Finance.
    August 2005 - Resigns in protest over the plan to withdraw Jewish settlers from Gaza and return their land to Palestinian control.
    December 2005 - Is elected leader of the Likud party.
    August 2007 - Is re-elected.
    February 10, 2009 - After an election, the results remain unclear as to who will become prime minister, Netanyahu or chief rival Tzipi Livni. Both make claims to the position.
    February 19, 2009 - Wins backing from Israeli parliament.
    February 20, 2009 - Becomes the prime minister-designate and begins working on the formation of the new government.
    March 31, 2009 - Is sworn in as prime minister.
    September 1-2, 2010 - Attends a meeting in Washington hosted by President Barack Obama to possibly restart peace talks between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. Other leaders in attendance are Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
    September 14, 2010 - Meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Egypt for second round of peace talks in two weeks. Also in attendance are US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and US Special Envoy to Middle East George Mitchell.
    May 4, 2011 - Denounces the reconciliation agreement signed by Fatah and Hamas in Egypt and calls on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to "immediately cancel the reconciliation deal with Hamas and choose the path of peace with Israel."
    May 24, 2011 - Addresses a joint meeting of Congress. He says that he is prepared to make "painful compromises" for a peace settlement with the Palestinians. However, he repeats that Israel will not accept a return to its pre-1967 boundaries.
    June 13, 2012 - Israel releases a 153-page report criticizing Netanyahu's handling of a raid against a Turkish aid flotilla to Gaza in 2010, where nine Turkish activists were killed.
    September 27, 2012 - In an address to the United Nations, Netanyahu exhorts the General Assembly to draw "a clear red line" to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
    October 9, 2012 - Calls for an early election after failing to agree on a budget with his coalition partners.
    October 9, 2012 - Israel's parliament votes to dissolve itself and schedules an election for January 22, 2013.
    January 22, 2013 - According to media exit polling, Netanyahu's Likud Beitenu party wins 31 Knesset seats in the election. The Yesh Atid party, a new centrist movement, comes in a surprising second place with at least 19 seats.
    March 24, 2013 - Apologizes to Turkey for the 2010 raid on the Gaza-bound flotilla Mavi Marmara.
    October 1, 2013 - In a speech at the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu accuses Iranian president Hassan Rouhani of seeking to obtain a nuclear weapon and describes him as "a wolf in sheep's clothing, a wolf who thinks he can pull the wool over the eyes of the international community."
    November 24, 2013 - Tells reporters that the Iran nuclear deal that world leaders reached with Tehran is a "historic mistake."
    April 27, 2014 - Tells CNN that Israel cannot negotiate with the government of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas while it is backed by Hamas. "I call on President Abbas: Tear up your pact with Hamas."
    September 29, 2014 - Warns delegates at the UN General Assembly not to overlook threats posed by Iran and Hamas in their zeal to defeat ISIS.
    December 2, 2014 - Calls for the dismissal of two members of his coalition cabinet and announces he will call for the dissolution of the nation's legislature.
    March 3, 2015 - Addresses a joint session of Congress. The planned speech has drawn criticism as the White House was not alerted to the speech invitation ahead of time. Additionally, Israel's elections are being held in two weeks and the White House has a practice of not meeting with foreign leaders close to their elections.
    March 18, 2015 - Is re-elected as prime minister.
    October 1, 2015 - Netanyahu says he is "prepared to immediately resume" direct peace talks with the Palestinian Authority "without any preconditions whatsoever." His remarks come a day after the leader of the Palestinian Authority said Palestinians are stepping away from the Oslo Accords.
    October 20, 2015 - During a speech at the 37th Zionist Congress, Netanyahu says that Adolf Hitler "didn't want to exterminate the Jews" but was urged to do so by Haj Amin al-Husseini, a former grand mufti of Jerusalem.
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Jerusalem during a weekly Cabinet meeting in November 2013.
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks in Jerusalem during a weekly Cabinet meeting in November 2013.
    Netanyahu, right, sits with a friend at the entrance to his family home in Jerusalem on July 1, 1967. The Israeli prime minister was born October 21, 1949.
    Netanyahu, right, sits with a friend at the entrance to his family home in Jerusalem on July 1, 1967. The Israeli prime minister was born October 21, 1949.
    Netanyahu, right, with a friend in the Judean Desert on May 1, 1968.
    Netanyahu, right, with a friend in the Judean Desert on May 1, 1968.
    Netanyahu serves in the Sayeret Matkal, an elite commando unit of the Israeli army, in 1971. He spent five years in the unit.
    Netanyahu serves in the Sayeret Matkal, an elite commando unit of the Israeli army, in 1971. He spent five years in the unit.
    Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Zalman Shazar during a November 1972 ceremony honoring the Sayeret Matkal soldiers who freed hostages in a hijacking earlier that year.
    Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Zalman Shazar during a November 1972 ceremony honoring the Sayeret Matkal soldiers who freed hostages in a hijacking earlier that year.
    Netanyahu and his first wife, Miriam, in June 1980.
    Netanyahu and his first wife, Miriam, in June 1980.
    Netanyahu and his daughter, Noa, in June 1980.
    Netanyahu and his daughter, Noa, in June 1980.
    Netanyahu speaks in July 1986 with Sorin Hershko, one of the Israeli soldiers wounded in Operation Entebbe. It was the 10th anniversary of Operation Entebbe, a dramatic rescue of Jewish hostages at Uganda's Entebbe Airport. Netanyahu's brother, Yonatan, was killed leading Operation Entebbe in 1976. Affected by his brother's death, Netanyahu organized two international conferences on ways to combat terrorism, one in 1979 and another in 1984.
    Netanyahu speaks in July 1986 with Sorin Hershko, one of the Israeli soldiers wounded in Operation Entebbe. It was the 10th anniversary of Operation Entebbe, a dramatic rescue of Jewish hostages at Uganda's Entebbe Airport. Netanyahu's brother, Yonatan, was killed leading Operation Entebbe in 1976. Affected by his brother's death, Netanyahu organized two international conferences on ways to combat terrorism, one in 1979 and another in 1984.
    From 1984 to 1988, Netanyahu was Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.
    From 1984 to 1988, Netanyahu was Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.
    Netanyahu talks to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir on a stroll in New York's Central Park in November 1987.
    Netanyahu talks to Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir on a stroll in New York's Central Park in November 1987.
    Netanyahu, as Israel's deputy foreign minister, goes through some papers as Government Secretary Elyakim Rubinstein recites morning prayers on a flight from New York to Washington in April 1989.
    Netanyahu, as Israel's deputy foreign minister, goes through some papers as Government Secretary Elyakim Rubinstein recites morning prayers on a flight from New York to Washington in April 1989.
    Shamir speaks with Netanyahu at a Middle East peace conference in Madrid in October 1991.
    Shamir speaks with Netanyahu at a Middle East peace conference in Madrid in October 1991.
    Netanyahu celebrates after being elected chairman of the right-wing Likud party on March 21, 1993.
    Netanyahu celebrates after being elected chairman of the right-wing Likud party on March 21, 1993.
    Netanyahu and former foreign minister David Levy sit in the Knesset during the vote for a new Israeli President on March 24, 1993.
    Netanyahu and former foreign minister David Levy sit in the Knesset during the vote for a new Israeli President on March 24, 1993.
    Netanyahu meets with King Hussein of Jordan, center, and Crown Prince Hassan in December 1994. It was Netanyahu's first visit to Jordan.
    Netanyahu meets with King Hussein of Jordan, center, and Crown Prince Hassan in December 1994. It was Netanyahu's first visit to Jordan.
    Netanyahu shakes hands with outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres before taking the office himself in June 1996.
    Netanyahu shakes hands with outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres before taking the office himself in June 1996.
    Netanyahu meets with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for the first time on September 4, 1996, at an Israeli army base at the Erez Checkpoint in Gaza.
    Netanyahu meets with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat for the first time on September 4, 1996, at an Israeli army base at the Erez Checkpoint in Gaza.
    Netanyahu meets with U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in Washington in February 1997.
    Netanyahu meets with U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in Washington in February 1997.
    Netanyahu spends the day on the beach with his wife, Sara, and son Avner in Caesarea, Israel, on August 16, 1997.
    Netanyahu spends the day on the beach with his wife, Sara, and son Avner in Caesarea, Israel, on August 16, 1997.
    Actor Kirk Douglas holds the King David Award, presented to him by the Jerusalem Fund Aish Ha Torah during a dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on November 17, 1997. Douglas was honored for his inspirational commitment to Israel and the Jewish people and in recognition of his new book "Climbing the Mountain." Netanyahu is on the left. To the right is Rabbi Nachum Braverma, director of the Jerusalem Fund Aish Ha Torah.
    Actor Kirk Douglas holds the King David Award, presented to him by the Jerusalem Fund Aish Ha Torah during a dinner in Beverly Hills, California, on November 17, 1997. Douglas was honored for his inspirational commitment to Israel and the Jewish people and in recognition of his new book "Climbing the Mountain." Netanyahu is on the left. To the right is Rabbi Nachum Braverma, director of the Jerusalem Fund Aish Ha Torah.
    Netanyahu looks through binoculars during a tour of the West Bank with the Israeli Cabinet on December 28, 1997.
    Netanyahu looks through binoculars during a tour of the West Bank with the Israeli Cabinet on December 28, 1997.
    Netanyahu and U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan meet in Annan's office in New York on May 15, 1998.
    Netanyahu and U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan meet in Annan's office in New York on May 15, 1998.
    From left, Arafat, King Hussein, U.S. President Bill Clinton and Netanyahu sign an interim Middle East peace agreement in October 1998.
    From left, Arafat, King Hussein, U.S. President Bill Clinton and Netanyahu sign an interim Middle East peace agreement in October 1998.
    Netanyahu thanks a crowd of supporters in Tel Aviv, Israel, at a Likud party meeting in May 1999. The outgoing Prime Minister announced that he was quitting the Knesset and stepping down as party leader 10 days after being defeated in elections.
    Netanyahu thanks a crowd of supporters in Tel Aviv, Israel, at a Likud party meeting in May 1999. The outgoing Prime Minister announced that he was quitting the Knesset and stepping down as party leader 10 days after being defeated in elections.
    Netanyahu testifies before the U.S. House Government Reform Committee on September 20, 2001. The committee was conducting hearings on terrorism following the September 11 attacks.
    Netanyahu testifies before the U.S. House Government Reform Committee on September 20, 2001. The committee was conducting hearings on terrorism following the September 11 attacks.
    Netanyahu, as Israel's foreign minister, laughs with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon at the start of a Likud convention in Tel Aviv on November 12, 2002.
    Netanyahu, as Israel's foreign minister, laughs with Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon at the start of a Likud convention in Tel Aviv on November 12, 2002.
    Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on August 14, 2007. He was re-elected as head of the Likud party.
    Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are seen at a polling station in Jerusalem on August 14, 2007. He was re-elected as head of the Likud party.
    Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Shimon Peres in February 2009 after Netanyahu won backing from the Israeli parliament to become Prime Minister again. A close election between Netanyahu and rival Tzipi Livni had left the results unclear until the parliament's decision.
    Netanyahu shakes hands with Israeli President Shimon Peres in February 2009 after Netanyahu won backing from the Israeli parliament to become Prime Minister again. A close election between Netanyahu and rival Tzipi Livni had left the results unclear until the parliament's decision.
    From left, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Netanyahu, U.S. President Barack Obama, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II walk to the East Room of the White House to make statements on the Middle East peace process on September 1, 2010.
    From left, Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, Netanyahu, U.S. President Barack Obama, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II walk to the East Room of the White House to make statements on the Middle East peace process on September 1, 2010.
    Obama meets with Netanyahu at the White House in September 2010.
    Obama meets with Netanyahu at the White House in September 2010.
    U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on as Abbas and Netanyahu shake hands in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on September 14, 2010, during a second round of Middle East peace talks.
    U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton looks on as Abbas and Netanyahu shake hands in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on September 14, 2010, during a second round of Middle East peace talks.
    British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street in London on May 4, 2011.
    British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomes Netanyahu to 10 Downing Street in London on May 4, 2011.
    Netanyahu address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on May 24, 2011. He said that he was prepared to make "painful compromises" for a peace settlement with the Palestinians, but
    Netanyahu address a joint session of the U.S. Congress on May 24, 2011. He said that he was prepared to make "painful compromises" for a peace settlement with the Palestinians, but he repeated that Israel will not accept a return to its pre-1967 boundaries.
    Netanyahu uses a diagram of a bomb to describe Iran&#39;s nuclear program while delivering an address to the U.N. General Assembly on September 27, 2012. Netanyahu exhorted the General Assembly to draw &quot;a clear red line&quot; to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
    Netanyahu uses a diagram of a bomb to describe Iran's nuclear program while delivering an address to the U.N. General Assembly on September 27, 2012. Netanyahu exhorted the General Assembly to draw "a clear red line" to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.
    Netanyahu and Avigdor Lieberman of the Likud-Beiteinu coalition party greet supporters as they arrive onstage on election night in January 2013. The Likud-Beiteinu won 31 seats in the Knesset.
    Netanyahu and Avigdor Lieberman of the Likud-Beiteinu coalition party greet supporters as they arrive onstage on election night in January 2013. The Likud-Beiteinu won 31 seats in the Knesset.
    Netanyahu speaks at the U.N. General Assembly on October 1, 2013. He accused Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of seeking to obtain a nuclear weapon and described him as &quot;a wolf in sheep&#39;s clothing, a wolf who thinks he can pull the wool over the eyes of the international community.&quot;
    Netanyahu speaks at the U.N. General Assembly on October 1, 2013. He accused Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of seeking to obtain a nuclear weapon and described him as "a wolf in sheep's clothing, a wolf who thinks he can pull the wool over the eyes of the international community."
    In December, Netanyahu called for early elections as he fired two key ministers for opposing government policy.
    In December, Netanyahu called for early elections as he fired two key ministers for opposing government policy.
    Netanyahu is greeted by members of Congress as he arrives to speak in the House chamber on Tuesday, March 3.
    Netanyahu is greeted by members of Congress as he arrives to speak in the House chamber on Tuesday, March 3.
