Benjamin Netanyahu Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Personal:

Birth date: October 21, 1949

Birth name: Binyamin Netanyahu

Father: Benzion Netanyahu, a historian

Mother: Cela (Segal) Netanyahu

Marriages: Sara Ben-Artzi (1991-present); Fleur Cates (1981-1988, divorced); Miriam Haran (divorced)

Children: with Sara Ben-Artzi: Avner and Yair; with Miriam Haran: Noa

Education: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, B.S., 1974 and M.S., 1976

Military service: Israeli Defense Forces, 1967-1972, Captain

Religion: Jewish

Other Facts :

Leader of the right-wing Likud Party.

Is known throughout Israel by the nickname "Bibi."

Spent his teenage years in the United States; went to high school in Philadelphia.

First Israeli prime minister to be born after the state was founded in 1948.

Netanyahu's brother, Yonatan, was killed in action in 1976 while leading a mission to rescue Israeli passengers on a hijacked Air France plane.

Netanyahu organized two international conferences on ways to combat terrorism, one in 1979 and another in 1984.

Timeline:

1967-1972 - Serves in the Israeli Defense Forces in an elite commando unit, Sayeret Matkal.

1976-1978 - Works in the United States for Boston Consulting Group.

1982-1984 - Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

1984-1988 - Israel's ambassador to the United Nations.

1988 - Returns to Israel and wins a seat in the Knesset, Israel's parliament.

1988-1991 - Deputy foreign minister under Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir.

1991-1992 - Deputy Minister in the prime minister's office.

1993 - Is elected the Likud party chairman.

June 1996-July 1999 - Prime Minister of Israel.

September 1996 - Has first meeting with Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

October 23, 1998 - Yasser Arafat and Netanyahu sign the Wye Memorandum, an interim accord, exchanging land and power to secure Israel from political violence.

1999 - Following his defeat in the elections, Netanyahu resigns from the Knesset.

1999-2002 - Works in the private sector.

2002-2003 - Minister of Foreign Affairs.

2003-2005 - Minister of Finance.

August 2005 - Resigns in protest over the plan to withdraw Jewish settlers from Gaza and return their land to Palestinian control.

December 2005 - Is elected leader of the Likud party.

August 2007 - Is re-elected.

February 10, 2009 - After an election, the results remain unclear as to who will become prime minister, Netanyahu or chief rival Tzipi Livni. Both make claims to the position.

February 19, 2009 - Wins backing from Israeli parliament.

February 20, 2009 - Becomes the prime minister-designate and begins working on the formation of the new government.

March 31, 2009 - Is sworn in as prime minister.

May 4, 2011 - Denounces the reconciliation agreement signed by Fatah and Hamas in Egypt and calls on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to "immediately cancel the reconciliation deal with Hamas and choose the path of peace with Israel."

May 24, 2011 - Addresses a joint meeting of Congress. He says that he is prepared to make "painful compromises" for a peace settlement with the Palestinians. However, he repeats that Israel will not accept a return to its pre-1967 boundaries.

June 13, 2012 - Israel releases a 153-page report criticizing Netanyahu's handling of a raid against a Turkish aid flotilla to Gaza in 2010, where nine Turkish activists were killed.

September 27, 2012 - In an address to the United Nations, Netanyahu exhorts the General Assembly to draw "a clear red line" to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

October 9, 2012 - Calls for an early election after failing to agree on a budget with his coalition partners.

October 9, 2012 - Israel's parliament votes to dissolve itself and schedules an election for January 22, 2013.

January 22, 2013 - According to media exit polling, Netanyahu's Likud Beitenu party wins 31 Knesset seats in the election. The Yesh Atid party, a new centrist movement, comes in a surprising second place with at least 19 seats.

March 24, 2013 - Apologizes to Turkey for the 2010 raid on the Gaza-bound flotilla Mavi Marmara.

November 24, 2013 - Tells reporters that the Iran nuclear deal that world leaders reached with Tehran is a "historic mistake."

April 27, 2014 - Tells CNN that Israel cannot negotiate with the government of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas while it is backed by Hamas. "I call on President Abbas: Tear up your pact with Hamas."

September 29, 2014 - Warns delegates at the UN General Assembly not to overlook threats posed by Iran and Hamas in their zeal to defeat ISIS.

December 2, 2014 - Calls for the dismissal of two members of his coalition cabinet and announces he will call for the dissolution of the nation's legislature.

March 3, 2015 - Addresses a joint session of Congress.