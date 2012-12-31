Paul Wolfowitz Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Paul Wolfowitz , former Deputy Secretary of Defense and former president of the World Bank.

Personal:

Birth date: December 22, 1943

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Paul Dundes Wolfowitz

Father: Jacob Wolfowitz, a statistician and professor of mathematics

Mother: Lillian (Dundes) Wolfowitz

Marriage: Clare Selgin (1968-2002, divorced)

Children: Sara Elizabeth; David Samuel; Rachel Dahlia

Education: Cornell University, A.B. in Math, 1965; University of Chicago, M.A. in Political Science, 1967; University of Chicago, Ph.D. in Political Science, 1972

Timeline :

1973-1977 - Works at the Arms Control and Disarmament Agency in various positions.

1977-1980 - Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Regional Programs under President Jimmy Carter

1981-1982 - Head of the Policy Planning Staff at the State Department.

1983-1986 - Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

1986-1989 - US Ambassador to Indonesia.

1989-1993 - Under Secretary of Defense for Policy for the George H.W. Bush administration.

1994-2001 - Dean and Professor of International Relations at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

1996 - Foreign policy strategist in Bob Dole's presidential campaign.

2001-2005 - Deputy Secretary of Defense of the United States.

July 16, 2004 - Wolfowitz is asked about being an architect of Iraq policy during an Aspen Institute speaking engagement. He answers, "I don't know about the architect label. I certainly will accept responsibility for supporting the decision."

August 2004 - Reports of Wolfowitz's romantic involvement with a World Bank employee, Shaha Riza, surface.

March 16, 2005 - Nominated by Nominated by President George W. Bush to head the World Bank.

March 31, 2005 - Is unanimously approved as the 10th president of the World Bank.

March 31, 2005-June 30, 2007 - President of the World Bank.

April 2007 - Reports surface that in 2005, Wolfowitz arranged for Shaha Riza to take a new job at the State Department to avoid a conflict of interest. Her new job reportedly paid a salary of almost $194,000 a year, tax-free.

June 30, 2007 - Steps down as president of the World Bank.

July 2, 2007 - Joins American Enterprise Institute, a think tank, as a visiting scholar.

January 2008-September 2009 - Chairman of the Secretary of State's International Security Advisory Board, a panel on arms control and disarmament.