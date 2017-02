Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei .

Personal :

Birth date: July 17, 1939

Birth place: Meshed, Iran

Birth name: Seyyed Ali Khamenei

Father: Ayatollah Sayyid Jawad Husaini Khamenei

Mother: Name unavailable publicly

Marriage: Married in 1964

Children: Mostafa, Mojtaba, Massoud, Maysam, Hoda and Boshra

Education: Studied under Ayatollah Khomeini in Qom, Iran

Religion: Shiite Muslim

Timeline:

1962 - Begins his involvement in protests against the monarchy that rules Iran, under the leadership of Ayatollah Khomeini.

1977 - Along with other clerics, forms the Combatant Clerics Association, which becomes the Islamic Republic Party.

1980-1987 - Secretary-general and member of the central command of the Islamic Republic Party.

June 1981 - Injured when a bomb placed in a tape recorder explodes at a press conference.

October 13, 1981-August 3, 1989 - President of President of Iran.

March 1985 - Survives when a suicide bomb detonates nearby.

June 4, 1989-present - Is provisionally elected supreme leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran after the death of Ayatollah Khomeini.

July 28, 1989 - A referendum makes his election official, and a group of religious leaders later confirm his election as supreme leader.

June 19, 2009 - After protests following presidential elections, Khamenei warns that the demonstrations must stop or the protestors will "face the consequences."

May 2011 - Khamenei becomes locked in a public power struggle with Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

February 2012 - Issues a statement that Iran will back any nation or group fighting against Israel

March 2012 - Reacts to tensions involving Iran's nuclear program and welcomes US President Barack Obama 's comment that "it is in the best interest of the United States, Israel and the world" to peacefully resolve Iran's nuclear crisis.

March 2012 - Khamenei beats opposition movement by 64% in parliamentary election against rival President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.