Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Robert Mugabe Fast Facts

CNN Library

Updated 6:21 PM ET, Fri February 12, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Robert Mugabe is sworn in for his seventh term as Zimbabwe&#39;s President in an August 2013 in Harare. He has been leader of the southern African country since 1980. Opposition protests have been growing against Mugabe, with many Zimbabweans saying they are fed up with corruption and the country&#39;s economic troubles.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Robert Mugabe is sworn in for his seventh term as Zimbabwe's President in an August 2013 in Harare. He has been leader of the southern African country since 1980. Opposition protests have been growing against Mugabe, with many Zimbabweans saying they are fed up with corruption and the country's economic troubles.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Mugabe jokingly puts up his fists for the media in Geneva in 1974.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe jokingly puts up his fists for the media in Geneva in 1974.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
Joshua Nkomo, founder of the Zimbabwe African People&#39;s Union, and Mugabe have a drink in 1978.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeJoshua Nkomo, founder of the Zimbabwe African People's Union, and Mugabe have a drink in 1978.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Mugabe speaks with his wife in Salisbury in 1980.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe speaks with his wife in Salisbury in 1980.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
NBC News moderator Bill Monroe, from left, Newsday&#39;s Les Payne, the Chicago Sun Times&#39; Robert Novak and NBC News&#39; Garrick Utley speak with Mugabe during an episode of &quot;Meet the Press&quot; in 1980.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeNBC News moderator Bill Monroe, from left, Newsday's Les Payne, the Chicago Sun Times' Robert Novak and NBC News' Garrick Utley speak with Mugabe during an episode of "Meet the Press" in 1980.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
Mugabe meets with President of France Francois Mitterand in Paris in 1982.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe meets with President of France Francois Mitterand in Paris in 1982.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
Mugabe and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi in 1983.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe and Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi in 1983.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
Mugabe, in military uniform, speaks at an election rally at Tsholotsho in 1985.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe, in military uniform, speaks at an election rally at Tsholotsho in 1985.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Australian Prime Minister Robert Hawke speaks with Mugabe in 1986.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeAustralian Prime Minister Robert Hawke speaks with Mugabe in 1986.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
At a Commonwealth of Nations meeting in London in 1986. Back row, from left, Rajiv Gandhi, Brian Mulroney, S.S. Ramphal, Robert Hawke and Mugabe. Front row, from left: Margaret Thatcher, Lynden Pindling and Kenneth Kaunda.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeAt a Commonwealth of Nations meeting in London in 1986. Back row, from left, Rajiv Gandhi, Brian Mulroney, S.S. Ramphal, Robert Hawke and Mugabe. Front row, from left: Margaret Thatcher, Lynden Pindling and Kenneth Kaunda.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Mugabe with Cuban President Fidel Castro in September 2005 in Havana.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe with Cuban President Fidel Castro in September 2005 in Havana.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
Mugabe addresses the 65th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in September 2010.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe addresses the 65th session of the General Assembly at the United Nations in September 2010.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Mugabe cuts his birthday cake, with wife Grace and son Bellarmine Chatunga, during celebrations for his 87th birthday in February 2011 in Harare.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe cuts his birthday cake, with wife Grace and son Bellarmine Chatunga, during celebrations for his 87th birthday in February 2011 in Harare.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
Mugabe and his wife arrive at the John Paul II Beatification Ceremony in May 2011.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe and his wife arrive at the John Paul II Beatification Ceremony in May 2011.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
South African President Jacob Zuma meets with Mugabe in June 2011 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeSouth African President Jacob Zuma meets with Mugabe in June 2011 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Mugabe addresses world leaders at the UN General Assembly in September 2012 in New York.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe addresses world leaders at the UN General Assembly in September 2012 in New York.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
Mugabe and his wife, Grace, attend the inauguration Mass for Pope Francis in March 2013 at the Vatican.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Political life and career of Robert MugabeMugabe and his wife, Grace, attend the inauguration Mass for Pope Francis in March 2013 at the Vatican.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Mugabe and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2014.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Mugabe and Chinese President Xi Jinping participate in a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2014.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
Abdelkader Bensalah, president of Algeria&#39;s Council of the Nation, welcomes Mugabe to his country&#39;s capital, Algiers, at the Houari Boumediene Airport in 2015.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Abdelkader Bensalah, president of Algeria's Council of the Nation, welcomes Mugabe to his country's capital, Algiers, at the Houari Boumediene Airport in 2015.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
Mugabe delivers his closing statement at a conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2015.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Mugabe delivers his closing statement at a conference in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 2015.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Mugabe, center, greets supporters during Zimbabwe&#39;s independence celebrations in Harare in April 2016.
Photos: Robert Mugabe through the years
Mugabe, center, greets supporters during Zimbabwe's independence celebrations in Harare in April 2016.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
09 Robert Mugabe18 mugabe - RESTRICTED17 mugabe - RESTRICTED16 mugabe15 mugabe14 mugabe13 mugabe12 mugabe11 mugabe10 mugabe09 mugabe07 mugabe06 mugabe05 mugabe04 mugabe03 mugabe02 mugabe05 Robert Mugabe07 Robert Mugabe06 Robert Mugabe08 Robert Mugabe

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Personal:
Birth date: February 21, 1924
Birth place: Kutama Mission, Southern Rhodesia
Birth name: Robert Gabriel Mugabe
    Father: Gabriel Mugabe, a carpenter
    Read More
    Mother: Bona Mugabe
    Marriages: Grace Marufu (August 17, 1996-present); Sally Heyfron (February 21, 1961-January 27, 1992, her death)
    Children: With Grace Marufa: two sons and one daughter; with Sally Heyfron: one son, died at 4 years old.
    Education: University of Fort Hare, B.A., 1951; University of London, L.L.B
    Timeline:
    1952-1959 -     Teaches school in Southern and Northern Rhodesia and Ghana.
    1960-1961 - Returns to Southern Rhodesia and works as publicity secretary for the National Democratic Party.
    1963 - Co-founds the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) with Ndabaningi Sithole in Tanzania after having fled Rhodesia.
    1964-1974 - Upon returning to Rhodesia is arrested and imprisoned for 10 years. Continues his education while incarcerated and earns university degrees in education, economics, administration and law from the University of London.
    1974-1979 - Is released from prison and leads the ZANU-PF, the guerilla movement, from Mozambique.
    1977 - Is elected president of ZANU-PF and commander-in-chief of Zimbabwe African National Liberation Army (ZANLA).
    April 18, 1980-December 31, 1987 - After February elections, serves as the first prime minister of Zimbabwe. Helps form the Republic of Zimbabwe after British rule of Rhodesia comes to an end.
    December 31, 1987 - Is elected by the national assembly to a four-year term after a new constitution replaces the office of prime minister with an executive president.
    March 1990 - Is re-elected by popular majority, after a constitutional revision, to a six-year term.
    1993 - Threatens to expel white landowners who object to the 1992 Land Acquisition Act permitting the government to force them to give up their land for redistribution to black Zimbabweans.
    March 1996 - Is re-elected, in what becomes a one-man contest, after all other opponents drop out days before the election.
    2000 - Mugabe begins ordering white farmers to give up their land. Some 4,000 farmers lose their land and Zimbabwe's agricultural output decreases sharply.
    October 15, 2001 - Announces countrywide shift to socialist-styled economy after 12 years of a market-driven one.
    2002 - The European Union and the United States impose targeted sanctions on Mugabe and some senior ZANU-PF party members after widespread reports of human rights violations.
    March 2002 - Is re-elected to another six-year presidential term amid charges of fraud and "state-sponsored-terrorism."
    June 24, 2002 - Prepares to enforce the redistribution of land from whites to blacks, issues orders to white farmers to stop working their farms and vacate their property, despite the country's worst famine in 60 years.
    December 7, 2003 - Withdraws Zimbabwe from the Commonwealth, a 54-nation organization of Great Britain and her former colonies.
    August 2004 - Accusations by Human Rights Watch state that starvation is being used as a tool for the regime's support among Zimbabweans. Farm output has decreased sharply since Mugabe began his policy of land grabs.
    July 16, 2007 - The University of Edinburgh withdraws the honorary degree it awarded Mugabe in 1984 for his services to education in Africa. "The removal of this honorary degree shows the people of Zimbabwe that we recognize their struggle," Edinburgh University rector Mark Ballard states.
    April 2, 2008 - Results of the March 29, 2008 election are released by Zimbabwe's Electoral Commission and show that Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party has lost control of parliament.
    June 12, 2008 - The University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees revokes the honorary law degree it gave to Mugabe in 1986.
    June 22, 2008 - Amid election fraud, violence, and arrests targeting his party and its supporters, opposition candidate Morgan Tsvangirai states that he is dropping out of the race, effectively handing the presidency back to Mugabe.
    June 25, 2008 - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II strips Mugabe of an honorary knighthood awarded in 1994 by former Prime Minister John Major.
    June 27, 2008 - Mugabe wins the runoff election held in Zimbabwe amid worldwide controversy. He is the only candidate.
    June 29, 2008 - Mugabe is sworn in for his sixth term as Zimbabwe's president.
    September 15, 2008 - Mugabe signs a power-sharing deal with political rival Morgan Tsvangirai in order to end months of unrest. Mugabe will remain president and Tsvangirai will assume post of prime minister and coordinator of government affairs.
    February 11, 2009 - Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is sworn in as prime minister of Zimbabwe by Mugabe as part of a new unity government.
    February 28, 2009 - Mugabe celebrates his 85th birthday with a lavish party, costing a reported $250,000, despite the fact that Zimbabwe is gripped by an economic and health crisis.
    December 17, 2010 - Mugabe threatens to seize all Western-owned investments in Zimbabwe unless their governments remove targeted sanctions imposed on him and his senior party members.
    March 18, 2013 - Mugabe arrives in Italy for the inauguration of Pope Francis. Despite the European Union travel ban imposed on him, he is allowed to enter the country on religious grounds.
    August 3, 2013 - The head of the Zimbabwe Election Commission announces that Mugabe has retained his position as president with 61.09% of the vote, ending the power-sharing agreement signed in 2008. Challenger Morgan Tsvangirai alleges widespread fraud and promises a court challenge.
    August 16, 2013 - Morgan Tsvangirai announces he has withdrawn a court case challenging President Mugabe's re-election.
    December 9, 2014 - Fires his deputy Joice Mujuru, a few hours after she dismissed allegations that she'd plotted to assassinate Mugabe as "ridiculous." Zimbabwe's Chief Secretary to the Cabinet Misheck Sibanda says that Mugabe also fired eight Cabinet ministers.