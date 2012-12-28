King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of the late King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al Saud of Saudi Arabia .

Personal:

Birth date: August 1, 1924

Death date: January 22, 2015

Birth place: Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Father: King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman al Saud

Mother: Fahda bint Al-Asi Al-Shuraim

Marriages: Wives' names not available publicly, but according to Islamic tradition, he was allowed no more than four at a time.

Children: Exact number is not available publicly; sons include: Khalid (eldest son died June 2011 at age 54); Mitab; Abdulaziz; Mishal; Faisal; Badr

Education: Early education at the Royal Court

Religion: Wahhabism (a conservative Islamic sect)

Military: Commander of the Saudi Arabia's National Guard, 1962-2010

Other Facts:

Was one of 37 sons.

Was prime minister and head of state from 2005-2015.

Helped create the Allegiance Authority, a committee of princes who vote on the eligibility of future monarchs and crown princes.

Spoke with a stutter.

Timeline:

1962-2010 - Commander of Saudi Arabia's National Guard.

1975-1982 - Is Saudi Arabia's second deputy prime minister.

1976 - During his first visit to the United States, he meets with President Gerald Ford

June 13, 1982 - He becomes Crown Prince Abdullah after King Khalid dies.

1982-2005 - Deputy Prime Minister.

October 1987 - During his second visit to the United States, Crown Prince Abdullah meets with President George H.W. Bush.

March 1, 1992 - Is confirmed heir to the throne of Saudi Arabia by King Fahd.

November 1995 - Crown Prince Abdullah assumes the duties of King Fahd after the regent suffers a stroke.

September 1998 - Meets with President Bill Clinton in the United States.

February 2002 - Proposes a comprehensive peace plan to address the violence in Jerusalem and other Israeli-Palestinian areas. It is the first such plan introduced by an Arab nation since 1947. This plan calls for full Arab recognition of Israel as a nation, and a complete withdrawal by Israel from territories gained since the 1967 war.

April 25, 2002 - Meets with President George W. Bush at the president's ranch in Crawford, Texas.

2004 - In a 2004 speech broadcast on Saudi television, Abdullah warns Saudi citizens not to support extremists who want to overthrow the ruling family, and vows to hunt them down, regardless of how long it takes.

August 1, 2005 - Becomes sixth king of Saudi Arabia following the death of King Fahd. He chooses Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz el Saud as crown prince.

2008 - King Abdullah hosts President Bush at the royal ranch in Jenadriyah.

February 2009 - Appoints the first woman to Saudi Arabia's council of ministers.

November 13, 2010 - Transfers his position as commander of Saudi Arabia's National Guard to his son Prince Mitab bin Abdullah.

September 25, 2011 - Announces that women can run for office and vote in local elections in 2015.

October 2011 - Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz al Saud dies. Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al Saud is named crown prince.

June 16, 2012 - Crown Prince Nayef dies.

June 18, 2012 - Abdullah's half-brother, Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud is named crown prince.

November 2012 - Has his fourth back surgery since 2010, at a hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

January 11, 2013 - Appoints 30 women to the Shura Council, the first time women have been chosen for the country's top consultative body.

March 27, 2014 - Names former intelligence chief Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz as the deputy crown prince. Prince Muqrin follows Crown Prince Salman in the line of succession.

December 31, 2014 - Is admitted to King Abdulaziz Medical City hospital in Riyadh , the capital. On January 2, 2015, the state-run Saudi Press Agency says that King Abdullah is suffering from pneumonia and was given a breathing-aid tube temporarily.