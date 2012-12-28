Laura Bush Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Laura Bush , wife of 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush . Personal: Birth date: November 4, 1946

Birth place: Midland, Texas

Birth name: Laura Lane Welch

Father: Harold Welch, a successful real-estate developer

Mother: Jenna (Hawkins) Welch

Marriage: George W. Bush (November 5, 1977 - present)

Children: Twins Jenna and Barbara, November 25, 1981

Education: Southern Methodist University, B.S., 1968; University of Texas at Austin, M.L.S., 1973

Religion: Methodist



Other Facts:

Former librarian and elementary school teacher.

Has served on the boards of various institutions, among them the University of Texas Graduate School of Library and Information Science Advisory Council and the Reading Is Fundamental Advisory Council.



Timeline:

November 1963 - Seventeen year old Laura runs a stop sign and collides with a car driven by a friend. He is thrown from his car and killed.

1973-1974 - Works at the Houston Public Library, Kashmere Gardens Branch.

1974-1977 - Works as a librarian at Dawson Elementary School in Austin, Texas.

November 5, 1977 - Laura and George marry just three months after meeting at the home of mutual friends. Laura quits working after they get married.

November 8, 1994 - George W. Bush is elected governor of Texas. He is re-elected in 1998.

1995-2000 - First Lady of Texas.

1995 - Establishes the Texas Book Festival, an annual event promoting literacy.

1997 - Becomes involved in an early-childhood development initiative, called the Reach Out and Read program, aimed at helping parents and other caregivers to prepare preschool children for formal instruction in reading.

January 20, 2001 - Becomes first lady of the United States.

September 8, 2001 - With the Library of Congress, launches the first National Book Festival which features authors from across the nation.

November 2001 - Becomes the first first lady in history to record a full presidential radio address, speaking out on the plight of women and children under the Taliban regime in Afghanistan

May 2002 - Addresses the people of Afghanistan through Radio Liberty in Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic.

June 4, 2002 - Launches the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries.

September 29, 2003 - During a five-day tour focusing on education and literacy, Mrs. Bush visits French President Jacques Chirac

September 30, 2003 - Visits Russia as part of her education and literacy tour.

November 2006 - Has a cancerous tumor removed from her right shin.

August 2007 - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health is founded as part of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

October 21, 2007 - Arrives in the United Arab Emirates to begin a four-day tour around the Middle East to raise breast cancer awareness.

February 16, 2008 - Begins a five-day, five nation tour of Africa with the president. They visit Benin, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ghana, and Liberia

June 2008 - Tours Afghanistan.

September 1, 2008 - Is a speaker at the Republican National Convention.

December 19, 2008 - An official portrait of Mrs. Bush is unveiled at the Smithsonian Institution's National Portrait Gallery.

May 4, 2010 - Her autobiography, "Spoken From the Heart," is released.

May 16, 2010 - Comes out in support of legalizing same-sex marriage and abortion remaining legal on the Larry King Live show.

April 13, 2013 - Becomes a grandmother for the first time after her daughter, Jenna, and her husband, Henry Hager, have a baby girl, Margaret Laura "Mila" Hager.