Mario Monti Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of economist and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti .

Personal:

Birth date: March 19, 1943

Birth place: Varese, Italy

Marriage: Elsa Monti

Children: Giovanni and Federica

Education: Bocconi University, Milan, degree in economics, 1965; Post graduate studies at Yale University

Religion: Catholic

Other Facts:

Nicknamed Super Mario.

Honorary president of Bruegel, a think tank for economic policy.

President of Bocconi University.

Timeline:

1970-1979 - Economics professor at the University of Turin.

1978-1994 - Writes economic commentary for Corriere della Sera, a daily newspaper.

1989-1994 - Rector of Bocconi University.

1995-1999 - Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Internal Market, Financial Services and Financial Integration Customs, and Taxation.

1999-2004 - Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Competition.

2001 - As the European Commission's competition commissioner, Monti engineers the Commission's As the European Commission's competition commissioner, Monti engineers the Commission's block of GE's $42 billion acquisition of Honeywell International.

2004 - The European Commission fines Microsoft more than $600 million for being in violation of The European Commission fines Microsoft more than $600 million for being in violation of EU competition law.

2005-2008 - Chairman of Bruegel, a think tank.

2005-2011 - International adviser to Goldman Sachs.

November 16, 2011 - Is sworn in as Is sworn in as Italy's prime minister.

December 21, 2012 - Monti resigns. Monti resigns.