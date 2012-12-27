Breaking News

Mario Monti Fast Facts

Updated 4:37 PM ET, Tue March 14, 2017

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti speaks during a press conference after a meeting of European Union leaders in Brussels, May 24, 2012.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of economist and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.

Personal:
Birth date: March 19, 1943
Birth place: Varese, Italy
Marriage: Elsa Monti
Children: Giovanni and Federica
    Education: Bocconi University, Milan, degree in economics, 1965; Post graduate studies at Yale University
    Religion: Catholic
    Other Facts:
    Nicknamed Super Mario.
    Honorary president of Bruegel, a think tank for economic policy.
    President of Bocconi University.
    Timeline:
    1970-1979 -     Economics professor at the University of Turin.
    1978-1994 - Writes economic commentary for Corriere della Sera, a daily newspaper.
    1989-1994 - Rector of Bocconi University.
    1995-1999 - Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Internal Market, Financial Services and Financial Integration Customs, and Taxation.
    1999-2004 - Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Competition.
    2001 - As the European Commission's competition commissioner, Monti engineers the Commission's block of GE's $42 billion acquisition of Honeywell International.
    2004 - The European Commission fines Microsoft more than $600 million for being in violation of EU competition law.
    2005-2008 - Chairman of Bruegel, a think tank.
    2005-2011 - International adviser to Goldman Sachs.
    November 16, 2011 - Is sworn in as Italy's prime minister.
    December 21, 2012 - Monti resigns.
    February 24-25, 2013 - Monti's bloc comes in fourth in parliamentary elections.