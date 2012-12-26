Ayad Allawi Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Ayad Allawi, the former Prime Minister of Iraq.
Personal:
Birth date: 1945
Birth place: Iraq
Marriage: Thana (1987-present)
Children: Three
Education: Studied medicine/neurology in Baghdad and Great Britain.
Religion: Shia Muslim
Timeline:
1960s - Joins the Baath Party while in medical school in Baghdad.
1970s - In charge of Baath organizations in Europe when he breaks from Saddam Hussein's regime and goes into exile in London.
1978 - Survives an assassination attempt by Hussein supporters. He is beaten with an ax and hospitalized for almost a year.
1991 - Co-founds the Iraqi National Accord, a group in opposition to the Saddam Hussein led Baath Party, of which Allawi was a former member.
April 2003 - Returns to Iraq when Baghdad falls to the Coalition forces.
October 2003 - Holds the rotating presidency of the Iraqi Governing Council.
April 2004 - Resigns from the Iraq Governing Council security committee when the Coalition refuses to give the committee authority over security issues in Iraq.
May 28, 2004 - Unanimously selected by the Iraqi Governing Council to be the interim prime minister of Iraq after the June 28, 2004, handover of power.
June 28, 2004 - Sworn in as the interim prime minister of Iraq. He is the first ruler other than Saddam Hussein to lead the country in more than three decades.
September 23, 2004 - Holds a press conference with US President George W. Bush at the White House.
December 16, 2004 - Allawi announces his list of 240 candidates for the Iraqi National Assembly, and says security and national unity would be the top priorities of his slate. He turns down a chance to run on a ticket determined by Grand Ayatollah Sistani.
April 2005 - Steps down as interim prime minister.
July 2008 - Testifies before a US House Foreign Affairs subcommittee about the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq.
March 26, 2010 - Iraqi officials issue election results confirming Allawi's Iraqiya coalition wins the most seats in Parliament.
September 8, 2014 - Iraqi lawmakers approve a new government with Allawi as one of the country's three vice presidents.