Dmitry Medvedev Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

Personal:

Birth date: September 14, 1965

Birth place: Leningrad, U.S.S.R. (now St. Petersburg, Russia)

Birth name: Dmitry Anatolyvich Medvedev

Father: Anatoly Medvedev, a chemistry professor

Mother: Yulia Medvedev, professor of Russian and tour guide

Marriage: Svetlana (Linnik) Medvedeva (1989-present)

Children: Ilya

Education: Leningrad State University, law degree, 1987; Leningrad State University, Ph.D. in law, 1990

Religion: Russian Orthodox

Other Facts:

Grew up listening to black-market copies of seventies rock bands like Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple.

During college worked in construction and as a street cleaner.

Timeline:

1990-1999 - Teaches law at Leningrad State/St. Petersburg State University.

1990-1999 - Private law practice.

1991-1995 - Works as a legal consultant to the St. Petersburg office of external affairs. The office is headed by Vladimir Putin

1999 - Deputy Chief of Staff for Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.

2000 - Runs Putin's election campaign.

2000-2001 and 2002-2008 - Chairman of Gazprom, a state-run natural gas monopoly.

2003-2005 - President Putin's chief of staff.

2005-2008 - First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

December 10, 2007 - Putin endorses Medvedev's nomination as the United Russia Party's candidate for the 2008 presidential elections.

December 11, 2007 - Says he will name Putin as his prime minister if elected.

March 2, 2008 - Is elected president of Russia with an estimated 70 percent of the vote.

May 7, 2008 - Is inaugurated as president of Russia in a ceremony held at the Kremlin.

August 26, 2008 - Recognizes the independence claims of two breakaway Georgian regions.

November 5, 2008 - In a national address, Medvedev announces the possible deployment of short-range missiles capable of striking NATO if the United States presses ahead with a missile defense shield in Europe.

November 14, 2008 - Medvedev backs away from prior threat of possible short-range missiles.

April 1, 2009 - Medvedev and US President Barack Obama announce that their countries will soon begin negotiations on reducing their nuclear arsenals, according to a joint statement from the two leaders.

April 8, 2010 - Medvedev and Obama sign a new nuclear arms treaty (START), cutting nuclear warheads held by each country to 1,550.

September 24, 2011 - Calls on the ruling party, United Russia, to endorse Prime Minister Vladimir Putin for president in 2012. Putin in turn suggests that Medvedev should take over the role of prime minister if the party wins parliamentary elections in December.

May 6, 2012 - Putin is sworn in as president and one of his first acts is to name Medvedev prime minister

May 8, 2012 - Medvedev is approved by the Duma to be the new prime minister.