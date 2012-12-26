Michelle Obama Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Michelle Obama, wife of 44th US President Barack Obama.

Personal:

Birth date: January 17, 1964

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Michelle LaVaughn Robinson

Father: Fraser Robinson, water filtration worker

Mother: Marian (Shields) Robinson

Marriage: Barack Obama, Jr. (October 3, 1992-present)

Children: Sasha, Malia

Education: Princeton University, B.A., 1985; Harvard University, J.D., 1988

Religion: Christian

Other Facts:

Graduated magna cum laude with a sociology degree from Princeton.

Met Barack Obama when she was assigned to be his mentor at Sidley & Austin, a Chicago law firm.

Her father suffered from and eventually died of multiple sclerosis.

Timeline:

1988-1991 - Associate attorney at Sidley & Austin in Chicago.

1991-1992 - Assistant to Chicago Mayor Richard Daley.

1992-1993 - Assistant Commissioner of Planning and Development.

1993-1996 - Founding executive director of Public Allies Chicago.

1996-2002 - Associate Dean of Student Services for the University of Chicago and director of the University Community Service Center.

2002-2005 - Executive Director for Community Affairs for University of Chicago Hospitals.

2005-2007 - Member of the board of Tree House Foods, a food supplier for Wal-Mart stores.

2005-January 2009 - Executive Vice President of Community and External Affairs for UC Hospitals.

April 2009 - "Michelle Obama in her Own Words" is published.

February 2009 - Appears on the March cover of Vogue magazine.

February 9, 2010 - Launches the national campaign, Launches the national campaign, "Let's Move!," to reduce childhood obesity.

April 2011 - Launches the national veterans' campaign, Launches the national veterans' campaign, "Joining Forces," with Dr. Jill Biden.

June 20, 2011 - Travels to Africa for a week to focus on youth leadership, education, health and wellness.

May 29, 2012 - "American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America" is published.

February 24, 2013 - Michelle Obama presents the Michelle Obama presents the Academy Award for best picture at the Oscars.

March 13, 2013 - Along with other high profile celebrities and politicians, Michelle Obama's financial information is hacked and posted online. Her student loan information and credit report are posted.

March 14, 2013 - Is on the cover of April's edition of Vogue. This is the second time she has appeared on the cover.

May 2014 - Launches the national campaign, Launches the national campaign, "Reach Higher," a higher education initiative.

March 2015 - Launches the national campaign, Launches the national campaign, "Let Girls Learn," a global focus on girls' education.

July 2015 - Guest edits "More" magazine. Obama is the magazine's first guest editor as well as the first First Lady to guest edit an entire issue of "More." Guest edits "More" magazine. Obama is the magazine's first guest editor as well as the first First Lady to guest edit an entire issue of "More."

November 10, 2016 - The First Lady hosts the soon-to-be first lady, The First Lady hosts the soon-to-be first lady, Melania Trump, for tea and a tour of the White House residence, Press Secretary Josh Earnest said in a White House briefing.

November 11, 2016 - Is on the cover of December's edition of Vogue. This is the third time she has appeared on the cover.