Barbara Bush Fast Facts

Personal:

Birth date: June 8, 1925

Birth place: New York, New York

Birth name: Barbara Pierce

Father: Marvin Pierce, publisher

Mother: Pauline (Robinson) Pierce

Children: Dorothy, August 18, 1959; Marvin, October 22, 1956; Neil, January 22, 1955; Dorothy, August 18, 1959; Marvin, October 22, 1956; Neil, January 22, 1955; John (Jeb) February 11, 1953; Pauline (Robin), December 20, 1949-October 1953 (died of leukemia); George , July 6, 1946

Life member of the University Cancer Foundation Board of Visitors for the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas.

Ambassador at large of AmeriCares since 1986.

Is a relative of Franklin Pierce, the 14th president of the United States.

Timeline:

1941 - Meets George H. W. Bush at a dance at the Round Hill Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut.

1943 - Has a summer job working in a nuts and bolts factory in Port Chester, New York.

January 6, 1945 - Marries George H. W. Bush.

October 1953 - Daughter, Robin, dies of leukemia.

1969-1971 - While living in Washington, Bush writes a monthly column called "Washington Scene" for Houston newspapers.

1971 - Volunteers at Sloan-Kettering Memorial Hospital in New York.

January 20, 1980-January 20, 1989 - Second Lady of the United States.

1984 - Writes "C. Fred's Story," about the Bush family's dog.

January 20, 1989-January 20, 1993 - First Lady of the United States. First Lady of the United States.

1990 - "Millie's Book" is published. Millie is the Bush family dog.

1994 - "Barbara Bush: A Memoir" is published.

November 25, 2008 - Is hospitalized in Houston after complaining of stomach pains. She is diagnosed with a perforated ulcer and has surgery to correct the problem.

March 4, 2009 - Undergoes heart surgery.

March 27-31, 2010 - Is hospitalized for what doctors describe as a mild relapse of Graves' disease.

December 30, 2013-January 4, 2014 - Is treated for pneumonia at a hospital in Houston.