Francois Hollande Fast Facts

U.S. President Barack Obama escorts French President Francois Hollande for a review of the honor guard during a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday, February 11. Hollande&#39;s three-day state visit is designed to underscore historic ties and a burgeoning security relationship between America and its oldest ally.
Obama and Hollande review troops on the South Lawn of the White House on February 11. The two leaders were scheduled to hold bilateral meetings and a joint news conference before an official state dinner later in the day.
Obama and Hollande greet guests during welcoming ceremonies on February 11.
Hollande pauses as Obama laughs during the official welcome ceremony on the South Lawn.
A wider view of the welcoming ceremony.
Obama, Hollande and first lady Michelle Obama wave from a White House balcony on February 11.
Obama and Hollande hold a news conference on February 11.
Obama shakes hands with Hollande after their news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington.
Hollande, with U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and Maj. Gen. Jeffrey S. Buchanan, commander of the U.S. Army Military District of Washington, lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. 2014 marks the 70th anniversary of the Allied Forces D-Day landing in Normandy, which helped lead to the liberation of France and the European continent.
Hollande poses for a photo with members of the audience at the Fort Myer Officers&#39; Club on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall.
The President and the first lady pose with Hollande as he arrives for the state dinner at the North Portico of the White House.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Francois Hollande, former president of France.

Personal:
Birth date: August 12, 1954
Birth place: Rouen, Normandy, France
Birth name: Francois Gerard Georges Hollande
Father: Georges Hollande, a physician
    Read More
    Mother: Nicole Tribert, a social worker
    Children: with Segolene Royal: Flora, Julien, Clemence, Thomas
    Education: Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris ("Sciences Po"); École des Hautes Études Commerciales de Paris, École nationale d'administration
    Military Service: French Army, 1977
    Other Facts:
    Is the first Socialist president since Francois Mitterrand left office in 1995.
    Promises made during the campaign include renegotiating the austerity agreement, troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, lower retirement age and higher taxes for the very wealthy.
    Taught economics at the elite Institut d'Études Politiques de Paris, also called "Sciences Po."
    Timeline:
    1979 -     Joins the Socialist Party.
    1981 - Aide to Socialist president Francois Mitterrand.
    1981 - Is defeated by Jacques Chirac for a French parliamentary seat.
    1983-1984 - Member of staff for French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy.
    1983-1989 - Member of the City Council Ussel.
    1988-1993 - Member of Parliament for Correze.
    1994 - National Secretary of the Socialist Party for economic affairs.
    1995-2001 - Council of Tulle member.
    1997-2002 - Member of Parliament for Correze.
    1997-2008 - First Secretary, Secretary General and leader of the Socialist Party.
    2001-2008 - Mayor of Tulle.
    2007 - The 28-year relationship with the mother of his four children, Segolene Royal, ends. They were never married.
    October 16, 2011 - Wins the French presidential nomination for the Socialist Party, defeating candidates that include his former partner Segolene Royal.
    April 22, 2012 - Receives 28.6% of the vote in the French presidential election, slightly ahead of Nicolas Sarkozy's 27.2%, forcing a May 6 runoff.
    May 6, 2012 - Defeats Nicolas Sarkozy with 51.62% of the vote in runoff election for the presidency of France.
    May 15, 2012 - Inaugurated as president.
    May 18-19, 2012 - Attends the G8 summit at Camp David, Maryland.
    May 20-21, 2012 - Attends the NATO summit hosted in Chicago.
    September 25, 2012 - Speaks at the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
    January 25, 2014 - Announces the end of his seven-year relationship with journalist Valerie Trierweiler.
    December 1, 2016 - Announces he will not seek a second term in office.
    May 14, 2017 - Emmanuel Macron is sworn in as the new president of France.