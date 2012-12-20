John Kerry Fast Facts

Breaking News

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry shakes hands with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, May 29, shortly after Buhari's inauguration in Abuja, Nigeria.
Kerry is welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the presidential residence of Bocharov Ruchey in Sochi, Russia, on Tuesday, May 12.
Kerry speaks with China's State Councilor Yang Jiechi at the Diaoyutai State Guest House on May 16 in Beijing. Kerry is urging China to halt increasingly assertive actions it is taking in the South China Sea.
Italian Foreign Minister Paolo Gentiloni, from left, Luebeck's Mayor Bernd Saxe, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Kerry take a boat cruise during a meeting of G-7 foreign ministers in Luebeck, Germany, on April 15. The foreign ministers met to discuss global political and security issues ahead of a G-7 summit to take place in June 2015 in southern Germany.
Kerry rides his bike on March 16, during a break in talks in Lausanne, Switzerland, about Iran's nuclear program.
Kerry listens to a talk during the 51st Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on February 8. The Ukraine conflict, ISIS jihadists and the wider "collapse of the global order" occupied the world's security community at the annual meeting.
Kerry walks off the plane at Kiev Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 5. His visit came as international pressure grew for an immediate halt to surging violence.
Kerry walks with French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius in Paris on January 16 through a memorial to the victims killed in the attack on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.
Kerry and U.S. President Barack Obama meet with Zhang Dejiang, chairman of the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress, on November 12, 2014, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
During a tour of the Berlin Wall memorial on October 22, 2014, in Berlin, Kerry and German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, chat with Regina Webert-Lehmann, who in 1989 fled from communist East Germany in her Trabant car (pictured) to Hungary shortly before revolutions swept Eastern Europe. Kerry and Steinmeier met with students and walked along a still-standing portion of the wall that divided East and West Berlin and whose fall 25 years ago marked the end of the Cold War.
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, from left, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal, Kerry, Omani Foreign Minister Yussef bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Bahraini Foreign Minister Sheikh Khaled bin Ahmed al-Khalifa and Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil stand together for a photo of the Gulf Cooperation Council and regional partners on September 11, 2014, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Kerry and regional counterparts discused forming a coalition to support an American campaign against ISIS jihadists in Syria and Iraq.
Kerry looks out over Baghdad, Iraq, from a helicopter on September 10, 2014. Kerry flew into Iraq for talks with its new leaders on their role in a long-awaited new strategy against ISIS militants.
Kerry visits a replica of Captain Cook's ship Endeavour at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney on August 11, 2014.
Kerry kicks around a soccer ball during an airplane refueling stop at Sal Island, Cape Verde, on Monday, May 5, 2014. Kerry was on his first major tour of Africa, focusing on some of the continent's most brutal conflicts.
Kerry visits patients at the Fistula Clinic at St. Joseph's Hospital in Kinshasa, Congo, on Sunday, May 4, 2014.
Kerry talks with the crew of a U.S. Air Force plane prior to departure from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday, May 2, 2014. He was en route to Juba, South Sudan, to demand a cease-fire in the brutal civil war that has sparked dire warnings of genocide and famine.
Kerry looks out a window moments before meeting with Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika in Zeralda, Algeria, in April 2014.
Kerry stands beside a barricade at the Shrine of the Fallen in Kiev, Ukraine, in March 2014. It was part of his trip to Europe in search of a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Ukraine.
Kerry talks to reporters on a boat on the Mekong River Delta in Vietnam in December. Kerry had patrolled the muddy waters 40 years earlier as a U.S. naval officer. Kerry also visited Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
Kerry checks his cell phone in Geneva, Switzerland, prior to a November 2103 meeting with Iran's foreign minister and the European Union's high representative for foreign affairs.
In May 2013, Kerry met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and visited the St. Basil Cathedral in Moscow's Red Square.
Kerry boards a plane in Amman, Jordan, where in May 2013 he met with leaders to discuss the ongoing conflict in Syria.
During a flight from Kabul, Afghanistan, to Paris in March 2013, Kerry presents a birthday cake to traveling CBS correspondent Margaret Brennan.
In March 2013, Kerry met with leaders of the Syrian Opposition Coalition in Istanbul and pledged once again to increase U.S. assistance. Kerry then traveled to Brussels to discuss NATO's post-2014 mission in Afghanistan.
Kerry's third trip as secretary of state focused on promoting peace in the Middle East. He visited Turkey, seen here, and Egypt before heading to London for a meeting of G8 foreign ministers.
Kerry touches down in Rome during a hectic nine-day trip in February 2013. Kerry accompanied President Barack Obama to Europe, Israel, Jordan and several Palestinian territories.
Kerry talks to reporters en route to London on his first trip as secretary of state in February 2013. The trip took him through European and Middle Eastern capitals.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of former Secretary of State John Kerry.

Personal:
Birth date: December 11, 1943
Birth place: Denver, Colorado
Birth name: John Forbes Kerry
Father: Richard Kerry, a Foreign Service officer
    Mother: Rosemary (Forbes) Kerry
    Marriages: Teresa Heinz (1995-present); Julia Thorne (1970-1988, divorced)
    Children: with Julia Thorne: Vanessa (1976), Alexandra (1973)
    Education: Yale University, B.A., 1966; Boston College, J.D., 1976
    Military Service: US Navy, 1966-1970, Lieutenant
    Religion: Roman Catholic
    Other Facts:
    Grew up overseas, having lived in Berlin before going to a Swiss boarding school at age 11.
    After his return from Vietnam, he became a leader of the group Vietnam Veterans Against the War (VVAW).
    Kerry holds the record for the most miles of state travel by a US secretary of state, having traveled more than 1.4 million miles as of January 2017.
    Appeared in a cameo role on NBC's "Cheers." His last name is spelled incorrectly on the 1992 episode's end credits, as "John Kerrey."
    Timeline:
    1966-1969 -     Serves in the Navy in Vietnam as a gunboat officer on the Mekong Delta, and is awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and three Purple Hearts.
    1971 - Speaks to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and makes headlines at a Washington, DC protest by disposing of his medals on the Capitol lawn. Later admits the medals belonged to someone else.
    1972 - Runs unsuccessfully for Congress, Massachusetts' 5th District.
    1976 - Is admitted to the Massachusetts State Bar.
    1976-1979 - District attorney of Middlesex County, Massachusetts.
    1979-1982 - Partner in the law firm Kerry & Sragow in Boston.
    1982-1984 - Lieutenant Governor of Massachusetts under Michael Dukakis.
    1984 - Is elected as a Democrat to the US Senate for Massachusetts.
    1990 - Wins a second term in the US Senate.
    1996 - Re-elected to the Senate.
    November 5, 2002 - Is re-elected to a fourth Senate term. He runs unopposed, and is the first Massachusetts senator in 80 years with no major party opposition.
    February 12, 2003 - Has surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on his prostate gland at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. His doctors announce the cancer had not spread, and he did not have to have radiation treatments. He is released February 15.
    September 2, 2003 - Formally announces his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president. In his announcement speech, he says President George W. Bush is taking America "in the wrong direction."
    March 11, 2004 - CNN reports Kerry has received the exact number of Democratic delegates to assure his nomination as the candidate for president.
    July 6, 2004 - Kerry names Senator John Edwards (D-NC) as his vice presidential running mate.
    November 2, 2004 - George W. Bush is re-elected with 62,040,606 votes to Kerry's 59,028,109. Kerry receives 252 Electoral College votes, and Bush gets 292.
    November 3, 2004 - Calls President Bush to concede the White House race, one day after the election.
    November 1, 2006 - Apologizes after saying college students need to study hard or else they will "get stuck in Iraq."
    January 24, 2007 - Announces he will not be running for president in the 2008 election and will run for a fifth Senate term instead.
    January 10, 2008 - Endorses Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential race, not former running mate John Edwards.
    November 4, 2008 - Wins a fifth term in the US Senate.
    2009-2013 - Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
    June 4, 2009 - IRS files a $820,000 lien against Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign over payroll taxes.
    August 2009 - Has hip surgery to address chronic pain.
    August 2011 - Kerry is selected as one of 12 members of the Joint Select Committee on Deficit Reduction, created to work out $1.5 trillion in deficit reduction after an initial round of more than $900 billion in spending cuts.
    December 21, 2012 - Is nominated to be secretary of state by President Barack Obama.
    January 29, 2013 - Kerry is confirmed as the next secretary of state by the full US Senate on a 94-3 vote.
    February 1, 2013 - Is sworn in as the 68th secretary of state.
    May 31, 2015 - Breaks his femur while riding his bike in Scionzier, France. Kerry is flown to a nearby hospital in Geneva, Switzerland, for examination.
    June 2, 2015 - After returning to the United States early for treatment of his leg injury, Kerry participates via phone in talks with European and Middle Eastern allies about ISIS. During the summit, Kerry declares the terrorist network is "no more a state than I am a helicopter."
    June 12, 2015 - Kerry is discharged from the hospital after undergoing surgery. Leaning on crutches, he greets the media and ensures reporters that nuclear talks with Iran will proceed as scheduled.
    July 14, 2015 - The nuclear deal with Iran is finalized after numerous deadline extensions. Discussing the deal in Vienna, where the peace talks took place, Kerry says the agreement was long in the works because the United States and its allies made tough demands. "Believe me, had we been willing to settle for a lesser deal, we would have finished this negotiation a long time ago," Kerry tells the media at a news conference.
    July 18, 2015 - During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Kerry declares that he has no interest in launching a 2016 presidential campaign. "Zero. Absolutely none whatsoever," Kerry says.
    August 14, 2015 - Kerry visits Havana, Cuba, to raise the flag above the US. Embassy as it reopens for the first time in 54 years.
    October 20, 2015 - Receives Foreign Policy magazine's Diplomat of the Year award, mainly for the nuclear deal with Iran.
    November 17, 2015 - Kerry draws a distinction between the two terror attacks in Paris in 2015, that the terrorists who attacked the Charlie Hebdo office in January had a "rationale," as opposed to Friday's events, which Kerry describes as "indiscriminate" violence.
    April 11, 2016 - Kerry becomes the first ever sitting US secretary of state to visit the Hiroshima memorial in Japan. Hiroshima was devastated when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city in August 1945, killing 140,000 people -- either initially from the impact or later due to radiation exposure.
    December 10, 2016 - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault presents Kerry with the insignia of Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor at a ceremony in Paris.
    January 20, 2017 - Leaves office.