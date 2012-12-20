Hillary Clinton Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic nominee for President . The first woman in American history to be nominated by a major party, Clinton is also a former secretary of state.

Personal:

Birth date: October 26, 1947

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: Hillary Diane Rodham

Father: Hugh Rodham, a businessman

Mother: Dorothy (Howell) Rodham

Marriage: Bill Clinton (October 11, 1975-present) Bill Clinton (October 11, 1975-present)

Children: Chelsea

Education: Wellesley College, B.A., 1969; Yale University Law School, J.D., 1973

Religion: Methodist

Other Facts:

Hillary and Bill Clinton met in the Yale Law Library in the early 1970s.

The first former First Lady to be elected to the US Senate and to hold a federal cabinet-level position.

Timeline:

1964 - Works on the presidential campaign of Republican candidate Barry Goldwater.

1968 - Switches to the Democratic Party and campaigns for Eugene McCarthy.

1970 - Works as a summer intern for civil rights lawyer Marian Wright Edelman.

1973-1974 - Works as an attorney for the Children's Defense Fund.

January 1974 - Begins working for John Doar, the special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee, who is in charge of the inquiry in to the possible impeachment of President Richard Nixon.

August 1974 - Moves to Arkansas to teach at the University of Arkansas School of Law.

1974-1977 - Director of Legal Aid Clinic at the University of Arkansas School of Law.

1974-1977 and 1979-1980 - Assistant Professor of Law at the University of Arkansas School of Law.

1976-1992 - Attorney at Rose Law Firm, Little Rock, Arkansas. Is named partner in 1979.

1978 - President Jimmy Carter appoints Clinton to the board of directors of the Legal Services Corp., an organization that provides federal funds to legal-aid bureaus throughout the United States.

1978 - Bill Clinton is elected governor of Arkansas. Hillary Clinton continues to work at Rose Law Firm, making her the first First Lady of Arkansas to continue working while her husband is governor.

1979 - Governor Clinton appoints her chairperson of the Rural Health Advisory Committee, whose members deal with the issue of providing health care in isolated areas.

1979 - The The Whitewater Development Corp . is formed by the Clintons and James and Susan McDougal.

1980 - Governor Clinton loses the 1980 gubernatorial election. He returns to office in 1982, and is re-elected in 1984, 1986, and 1990.

1983 - Governor Clinton appoints his wife to head the Arkansas Education Standards Committee.

1988 and 1991 - Hillary Clinton is named one of the 100 most influential US lawyers by the National Law Journal.

1992 - Bill Clinton is elected president.

January 1993 - The president names Clinton to lead the Task Force on National Health Care Reform.

September 28, 1993 - Testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee in support of President Clinton's health care package. The health care reform bill is later defeated by Congress.

February 6, 2000 - Announces her candidacy for the US Senate. Announces her candidacy for the US Senate.

May 16, 2000 - Accepts the nomination of the New York State Democratic Party for the US Senate.

September 20, 2000 - Independent counsel Robert Ray announces that the evidence found in the Whitewater case is insufficient to prove that the Clintons knowingly participated in any criminal conduct.

November 7, 2000 - Is elected to the US Senate with 56% of the vote.

February 13, 2001 - Makes her first address on the floor of the Senate.

June 9, 2003 - Releases her memoir, "Living History." The book sells over 200,000 copies on its first day of release.

November 7, 2006 - Clinton is re-elected for a second term.

January 20, 2007 - Announces she is creating an exploratory committee for the 2008 presidential race.

January 8, 2008 - Wins the New Hampshire Democratic primary with 39% of the vote.

June 7, 2008 - Suspends her presidential campaign and endorses Suspends her presidential campaign and endorses Barack Obama.

August 27, 2008 - Clinton is formally nominated as a candidate for president at the Democratic National Convention in Denver. She receives 341 votes before interrupting the roll call to ask that Obama be nominated by acclamation.

January 21, 2009 - Is confirmed as Is confirmed as secretary of state.

October 15, 2012 - During an interview with CNN, Clinton takes responsibility for the attack on the US consulate in During an interview with CNN, Clinton takes responsibility for the attack on the US consulate in Benghazi, Libya . She claims as head of the State Department the security of more than 60,000 people in 275 posts is her responsibility.

December 30, 2012 - Is hospitalized after doctors discover a blood clot during a follow-up exam related to the concussion. Doctors announce on December 31 that the clot is located in between Clinton's brain and skull, but they are confident she will make a full recovery.

January 2, 2013 - Is released from the hospital. Is released from the hospital.

January 23, 2013 - Secretary Clinton testifies for more than five hours before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

February 1, 2013 - Resigns as secretary of state.

March 18, 2013 - Clinton announces that she supports marriage Clinton announces that she supports marriage rights for same-sex couples . In the 2008 presidential primaries she supported civil unions and partner benefits, but not same-sex marriage

March 2, 2015 - The New York Times reports that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, The New York Times reports that Clinton exclusively used a personal email account during her time as secretary of state. The account, fed through its own server, raises security and preservation concerns. The House committee investigating the attack on the US consulate in Libya discovered the personal account when the Department of State -- through Clinton -- provided those emails to the committee.

March 10, 2015 - During a press conference, Clinton says she used a private domain for her official work during her time at the State Department out of "convenience," but admits in retrospect "it would have been better" to use multiple emails. During a press conference, Clinton says she used a private domain for her official work during her time at the State Department out of "convenience," but admits in retrospect "it would have been better" to use multiple emails.

April 12, 2015 - Clinton officially announces a second bid for the White House. The initial word comes in an email to supporters from John Podesta, a longtime Clinton ally, then a video launched on YouTube and a newly minted Clinton officially announces a second bid for the White House. The initial word comes in an email to supporters from John Podesta, a longtime Clinton ally, then a video launched on YouTube and a newly minted Facebook page. Shortly after declaring her candidacy for president, she resigns from the Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton Foundation's board of directors, according to foundation officials.

August 11, 2015 - Clinton's spokesman announces that she will Clinton's spokesman announces that she will turn over her private email server and a flash drive to Justice Department officials, as an ongoing probe into the handling of classified information continues. Inspector General I. Charles McCullough, III notifies Congress that two of Clinton's emails contained top secret materials.

October 22, 2015 - Clinton testifies for 11 hours before the congressional panel investigating the attacks on a US mission in Benghazi, Libya, that led to the deaths of four Americans.

June 6, 2016 - According to CNN's delegate and superdelegate count, Clinton has clinched the Democratic presidential nomination and will become the first woman in the history of the United States to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party. According to CNN's delegate and superdelegate count, Clinton has clinched the Democratic presidential nomination and will become the first woman in the history of the United States to lead the presidential ticket of a major political party.

July 5, 2016 - FBI Director James Comey states that FBI Director James Comey states that he would not recommend charges against Clinton for her use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state. However, Comey does note that Clinton and her aides were "extremely careless" handling classified information.

July 6, 2016 - US Attorney General Loretta Lynch makes it official that Clinton will not be charged for her use of a personal email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

July 26, 2016 - Officially becomes the Democratic Party nominee for President. Officially becomes the Democratic Party nominee for President.

October 28, 2016 - In a letter to Congress, In a letter to Congress, FBI Director Comey says the FBI is reviewing new emails related to Clinton's time as secretary of state, according to a letter sent to eight congressional committee chairmen. The emails are discovered as part of an investigation into Anthony Weiner and were sent or received by Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

November 6, 2016 - Based on a review of the newly discovered emails, FBI Director Comey tells lawmakers that the agency has not changed its opinion that Based on a review of the newly discovered emails, FBI Director Comey tells lawmakers that the agency has not changed its opinion that Clinton should not face criminal charges.