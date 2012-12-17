Breaking News

Queen Elizabeth II Fast Facts

Updated 9:42 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Look back at moments from her life so far.
Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Look back at moments from her life so far.
Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
Princess Elizabeth in 1928.
Princess Elizabeth in 1928.
Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess' box during a pantomime act at London's Lyceum Theater in February 1935.
Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess' box during a pantomime act at London's Lyceum Theater in February 1935.
From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the Royal Balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the Royal Balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942.
Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942.
With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947, her 21st birthday.
With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947, her 21st birthday.
This portrait of the British royal family was taken in July 1947, after Princess Elizabeth, far left, got engaged to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy. He is second from left. To his left are Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
This portrait of the British royal family was taken in July 1947, after Princess Elizabeth, far left, got engaged to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy. He is second from left. To his left are Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
The Royal Wedding Party waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
The Royal Wedding Party waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Princess Elizabeth smiles in March 1950 as she arrives to a state banquet at the French Embassy in London's Kensington Palace Gardens.
Princess Elizabeth smiles in March 1950 as she arrives to a state banquet at the French Embassy in London's Kensington Palace Gardens.
Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer. Here, the new Queen leaves the Royal Archers Hall in Edinburgh after a ball in June 1952. It was the first function she attended as Queen following her father's death.
Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer. Here, the new Queen leaves the Royal Archers Hall in Edinburgh after a ball in June 1952. It was the first function she attended as Queen following her father's death.
Queen Elizabeth II walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
Queen Elizabeth II walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Melbourne's Government House, during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Melbourne's Government House, during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
The Queen holds her son Prince Andrew while his sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland's Balmoral Castle in September 1960.
The Queen holds her son Prince Andrew while his sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland's Balmoral Castle in September 1960.
Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the State Opening of Parliament in April 1966.
Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the State Opening of Parliament in April 1966.
Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969.
Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969.
Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
Queen Elizabeth II takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
Queen Elizabeth II takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on their wedding day July 29, 1981.
The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on their wedding day July 29, 1981.
Queen Elizabeth II takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor, England, on May 16, 1982.
Queen Elizabeth II takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor, England, on May 16, 1982.
The Queen reacts to an elephant as she tours a charity event in London's Hyde Park in June 1987.
The Queen reacts to an elephant as she tours a charity event in London's Hyde Park in June 1987.
Queen Elizabeth II fires a rifle during a visit to the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, in July 1993.
Queen Elizabeth II fires a rifle during a visit to the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, in July 1993.
While at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
While at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.
The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.
Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave London's St. Paul's Cathedral on October 9, 2009, following a commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave London's St. Paul's Cathedral on October 9, 2009, following a commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq.
The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends the Windsor Horse Show in May 2011.
Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends the Windsor Horse Show in May 2011.
The Queen's signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President's official residence in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2011.
The Queen's signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President's official residence in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2011.
Flags are waved as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul's Cathedral following its 300th anniversary service in June 2011.
Flags are waved as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul's Cathedral following its 300th anniversary service in June 2011.
Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
Prince Charles kisses his mother's hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert held June 4, 2012, at Buckingham Palace. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth's 60th anniversary as Queen.
Prince Charles kisses his mother's hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert held June 4, 2012, at Buckingham Palace. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth's 60th anniversary as Queen.
The Queen speaks at a reception for members of the International Olympic Committee on July 23, 2012.
The Queen speaks at a reception for members of the International Olympic Committee on July 23, 2012.
The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
The Queen waits to give her speech during the State Opening of Parliament on May 27, 2015.
The Queen waits to give her speech during the State Opening of Parliament on May 27, 2015.
The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace in July 2015.
The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace in July 2015.
The British monarch greets the public after attending church services in February.
The British monarch greets the public after attending church services in February.
Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on April 21.
Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on April 21.
On June 10, Buckingham Palace released a new official photograph to mark the Queen's 90th birthday. It shows her with Prince Philip and was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter.
On June 10, Buckingham Palace released a new official photograph to mark the Queen's 90th birthday. It shows her with Prince Philip and was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of her other Realms and Territories and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations.

Personal:
Birth date: April 21, 1926
Birth place: London, England
Birth name: Elizabeth Alexandra Mary
    Father: King George VI
    Mother: Queen Elizabeth
    Marriage: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (November 20, 1947-present)
    Children: Edward, Earl of Wessex (March 10, 1964); Andrew, Duke of York (February 19, 1960); Anne, Princess Royal (August 15, 1950); Charles, Prince of Wales (November 14, 1948)
    Grandchildren: By Prince Charles and Princess Diana: Prince William and Prince Henry (called Harry); By Princess Anne and Mark Phillips: Peter Phillips and Zara Phillips; By Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; By Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones: Lady Louise Windsor and James Windsor, Viscount Severn
    Great-Grandchildren: By Zara Phillips Tindall: Mia; By Prince William: George Alexander Louis and Charlotte Elizabeth Diana; By Peter Phillips: Savannah and Isla
    Fashioning a Reign: 90 Years of Style from The Queen's Wardrobe, a new three-part exhibition, will show over 150 of Queen Elizabeth II's most memorable outfits. Here are some of the highlights on show.
    Pale blue silk faille evening gown by Norman Hartnell, worn at the Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh during the State Visit of King Olav of Norway.
    Evening gown embroidered with sequins, pearls, beads and diamante by Norman Hartnell, worn on a visit to the United States of America as a guest of President Eisenhower.
    Black silk velvet and taffeta dress by Ian Thomas, worn to meet Pope John Paul II at the Vatican.
    Evening dress by Norman Hartnell with a sash of Royal Stewart tartan, worn to the Gillies Ball at Balmoral Castle.
    Turquoise dress with a matching bolero jacket of silk taffeta, guipure lace and silk tulle by Norman Hartnell, worn to Princess Margaret's wedding.
    Silk evening dress entirely embroidered with beads and sequins with gold thread by John Anderson, worn to the Commonwealth Heads of Government reception held at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
    Purple silk-wool coat with a green silk-crepe and lace dress, and a shawl of purple and green Isle of Skye tartan by Sandra Murray, worn to the official opening of the Scottish Parliament on July 1, 1999.
    Pink silk dress with white jacquard coat designed by Stewart Parvin, and pink hat by Philip Somerville, worn to a garden party.
    Other Facts:
    She is named after her mother Queen Elizabeth, her paternal great-grandmother Queen Alexandra and her paternal grandmother Queen Mary.
    She was not declared the Heir Apparent when her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated because of the possibility of a male heir.
    When World War II began she was a Girl Guide (British Girl Scouts) and went through the same training as the other Girl Guides her age.
    Official title after March 26, 1953: Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and of her other Realms and Territories, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith
    She is the sixth female to ascend to the British throne, and is the longest-reigning monarch.
    In September 2015, she surpassed the record set by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, after 63 years and 216 days on the throne.
    Queen Victoria (1837-1901) ruled for 63 years, seven months.
    Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at a State Opening of Parliament ceremony in Melbourne, Australia in 1954. It was her first of many visits to the Commonwealth country.
    The Queen's Commonwealth Tour took her to Nigeria in February 1956. Here she inspects men of the newly-renamed Queen's Own Nigeria Regiment, Royal West African Frontier Force, at Kaduna Airport.
    In November 1957, Queen Elizabeth II visited Washington, D.C., as pictured here with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Prince Philip. She has met numerous presidents over the years and visited 116 countries.
    In 1961, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited India. Here they are standing with the Maharaja (fourth from the left) and Maharani (fifth from the right) of Jaipur, following a tiger shoot in the Rajasthani city of Jaipur. Despite the fact that she's on a tiger hunt, the Queen has not forgotten her handbag.
    During the Queen's first official visit to Germany, she met with German Chancellor Ludwig Erhard (front left), here attending a luncheon at the Chancellery, Germany, on May 21, 1965.
    The Queen's first visit to Thailand shows her here visiting the Grand Palace in Bangkok in February 1972.
    The Queen and Prince Charles seem to be enjoying their open-top car ride during a state visit to Avignon, France, in May 1972, three years after being invested with the title of Prince of Wales.
    Queen Elizabeth II was warmly greeted by crowds during her Royal Tour of New Zealand in 1977, the year she celebrated her Silver Jubilee.
    President Ronald Reagan laughing at the Queen's speech during a state dinner in San Francisco, California in 1983.
    President George Bush steps aside for Queen Elizabeth II to address the crowd attending a welcoming ceremony at the White House in Washington,
    On her first state visit to South Africa, the Queen inspects the guards of honor at Cape Town&#39;s waterfront in March 1995.
    Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Malaysia&#39;s King Jaafar during the official welcoming ceremony in Kuala Lumpur in September 1998. She visited Malaysia on that occasion to officiate the closure of the XVI Commonwealth Games.
    As the Queen visits a military camp in Christchurch, New Zealand, a Maori warrior performs the Haka in February 2002.
    Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, French President Jacques Chirac, Bernadette Chirac, U.S President George W Bush, First Lady Laura Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the commemoration ceremony on the 60th anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 2004 in Arromanches, France.
    Visiting the former British colony of Singapore in March of 2006, Queen Elizabeth II watches a Chinese Lion Dance troop perform at the Toa Payoh Housing Development Board estate.
    On a state visit to the Middle East in 2010, the Queen speaks with President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi at the Mushrif Palace.
    Queensland Premier Anna Bligh shows Queen Elizabeth II a koala during a visit to Rainforest Walk, Southbank, in October 2011, in Brisbane, Australia.
    An historic moment was made when &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/06/26/world/europe/northern-ireland-mcguinness-queen-handshake/&quot;&gt;Queen Elizabeth II&lt;/a&gt; shook hands with Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness as First Minister Peter Robinson looks on at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 27, 2012. A simple handshake marks a step forward in the peace process relating to British rule of Northern Ireland.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met with Pope Francis in Rome in April 2014 in Vatican City. This was the Queen&#39;s third meeting with a Pope in the Vatican.
    The Queen is joined by U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a group photo of world leaders attending the D-Day 70th Anniversary ceremonies at Chateau de Benouville in Benouville, France, June 6, 2014.
    The Queen raises a glass with the President of Germany, Joachim Gauck, as they attend a garden party at the British Embassy residence on a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/06/23/europe/uk-germany-queen-state-visit/&quot;&gt;state visit &lt;/a&gt;to the country on June 25, 2015 in Berlin.
    Timeline:
    May 29, 1926 -     Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, third in line to the throne is christened. She is the first royal child to be christened in the chapel at Buckingham Palace and wears a gown made of lace worn by Queen Elizabeth I.
    December 11, 1936 - Elizabeth becomes heir presumptive when her father becomes King George VI, after the abdication of his brother King Edward VIII.
    May 12, 1937 - Elizabeth attends the coronation of her parents, King George VI and Queen Consort Elizabeth. She is the first female heir presumptive to see her parents crowned.
    1939 - World War II breaks out. Elizabeth moves, with her sister, to the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle. This is thought to be the time period when Elizabeth meets Prince Philip of Greece.
    1942 - King George VI makes Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the 500 Grenadier Guards, a regiment of the Royal Army.
    April 21, 1942 - Elizabeth makes her official public debut with a review of the 500 Grenadier Guards at Windsor Palace.
    1944 - Elizabeth is made a member of the Privy Council and the Council of State. She is now able to act for the king during his absence from the country.
    July 10, 1947 - King George VI and Queen Elizabeth announce Elizabeth's engagement to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy.
    November 20, 1947 - Princess Elizabeth marries Philip. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip becomes His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Elizabeth becomes the Duchess of Edinburgh.
    February 6, 1952 - King George VI dies of lung cancer, and Elizabeth ascends to the throne.
    April 11, 1952 - The Queen decrees that she and her descendents will continue to use the surname Windsor, first adopted by the British royal family during World War I.
    June 2, 1953 - Coronation takes place at Westminster Abbey.
    October 16-22, 1957 - Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip make their first state visit to the United States, and she addresses the General Assembly of the United Nations.
    May 14, 1965 - Queen Elizabeth II dedicates a memorial and one acre of land at Runnymede to the United States as a memorial to President John F. Kennedy.
    June 13, 1981 - A teenager, Marcus Simon Sarjeant, fires six blanks at the Queen while she is riding on horseback through London. He is arrested and charged with treason.
    July 9, 1982 - A man penetrates security at Buckingham Palace and encounters the Queen in her bedroom.
    May 16, 1991 - The Queen addresses a joint session of the United States Congress, the first British monarch to do so.
    November 24, 1992 - At a luncheon commemorating her 40th anniversary on the throne, the Queen declares 1992 as an "Annus Horribilis". That year marked the separation of the Duke and Duchess of York, the divorce of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips, the increasing estrangement of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and a fire at Windsor Castle.
    November 26, 1992 - Prime Minister John Major announces that the Queen will begin paying taxes on her personal income. Her personal fortune is estimated to be $11.7 billion.
    April 1993 - Taxation of the Queen and Prince Charles goes into effect with the provision that they may "opt-out" of the agreement anytime after April 1994.
    August 1993 - Buckingham Palace is opened to the public for the first time. Money raised from the tours is to help pay for the restoration of Windsor Castle.
    December 1995 - After heavy media coverage of the estrangement and affairs of the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Queen urges them to divorce.
    1997 - Addresses the nation via live television to express grief over the death of Princess Diana.
    1998 - Endorses a plan to end gender discrimination in the line of succession for the throne.
    2002 - The Queen celebrates her Golden Jubilee, or 50th anniversary, on the throne.
    December 2006 - The Queen issues her annual Christmas broadcast live for the first time since 1960.
    May 3-8, 2007 - The Queen and Prince Philip visit the United States for the 400th anniversary of America's first settlement by a British company in Jamestown in 1607. They attend the Kentucky Derby on May 5 and a State Dinner at the White House on May 7.
    April 2, 2009 - Meets Michelle Obama at Buckingham Palace and the ladies are photographed with their arms around one another. This causes lots of media attention as touching the queen is not a typical occurrence.
    July 6, 2010 - Addresses the General Assembly of the United Nations for the second time.
    April 21, 2011 - On the Queen's 85th birthday, the palace releases the Queen's official consent, the Instrument of Consent, to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton. By law, the Royal Marriages Act of 1772, the monarch must consent to most royal marriages.
    May 17, 2011 - Makes the first state visit to the Republic of Ireland by a British monarch.
    February 6-June 5, 2012 - Celebrations take place throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth for the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, or 60th anniversary, on the throne. Festivities highlights include a 1,000 boat flotilla along the River Thames and a concert at Buckingham Palace.
    November 20, 2012 - The Queen and Prince Philip celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary.
    December 18, 2012 - Queen Elizabeth II attends a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing St, marking the end of the celebration of her Diamond Jubilee. It is the first time a British monarch has attended a cabinet meeting in more than 100 years.
    March 3-4, 2013 - Is admitted to King Edward VII's Hospital after experiencing symptoms of gastroenteritis. She is released the following day.
    June 2, 2013 - Services at Westminster Abbey mark the 60th anniversary of the Queen's coronation.
    June 20, 2013 - The Royal Ascot signature race is won by Estimate, the Queen's horse. The Gold Cup win makes the Queen the first reigning British monarch to win Ascot's biggest race.
    April 8, 2014 - The Queen hosts a state dinner for Ireland's president Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina. Also in attendance are actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Dame Judi Dench. Martin McGuinness, former IRA commander and current Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister, also attends.
    November 26, 2014 - The Queen is honored with the inaugural lifetime achievement award from the world governing body of horse sport, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI).
    March 2, 2015 - The Royal Mint reveals a newly designed portrait of the Queen that will be used on coins in the United Kingdom. The new royal coinage will make 2015 a vintage year.
    June 24-26, 2015 - The Queen visits Germany, meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel and stressing the importance of unity in Europe during a speech. The Queen says, "We know that division in Europe is dangerous and that we must guard against it in the west, as well as in the east of our continent. That remains a common endeavor." On her last day in Germany, the Queen visits the site of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp and meets with Holocaust survivors, as well as WWII veterans who helped liberate the camp.
    July 18, 2015 - The Sun newspaper in Britain stirs up controversy, publishing a 1933 image of the Queen as a child apparently raising her hand in a Nazi salute. The picture is a screen grab from a private home movie that was shot when the Queen was about six years old and it depicts her playing with her siblings. A source close to the royal family tells CNN, "Most people will see these pictures in their proper context and time. This is a family playing and momentarily referencing a gesture many would have seen from contemporary news reels."
    September 9, 2015 - Becomes the longest reigning monarch in British history.
    March 9, 2016 - In light of a Buckingham Palace complaint to the Independent Press Standards Organization over a front-page article in The Sun headlined, "Queen backs Brexit," the palace issues a statement insisting the Queen is neutral on whether the UK should vote to leave the EU -- a development widely referred to in the press as "Brexit," or "British exit."
    Current line of succession:
    1. The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles (1948)
    2. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, eldest son of Prince Charles (1982)
    3. Prince George of Cambridge, son of Prince William (2013)
    4. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, daughter of Prince William (2015)
    5. Prince Henry of Wales, younger son of Prince Charles (1984)
    6.The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, second son of Queen Elizabeth II (1960)
    7. Princess Beatrice of York, elder daughter of Prince Andrew (1988)
    8. Princess Eugenie of York, younger daughter of Prince Andrew (1990)
    9. The Earl of Wessex, Prince Edward, youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II (1964)
    10. Viscount Severn, James Windsor, son of Edward, The Earl of Wessex (2002)
