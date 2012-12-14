Massoud Barzani Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of Massoud Barzani , the president of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq.

Personal:

Birth date: August 16, 1946

Birth name: Massoud Barzani

Father: General Mustafa Barzani, was chief of the military of the Kurdish Republic of Mahabad

Mother: Hamayil Khan

Marriage: Married (name unavailable publicly)

Children: Eight children

Religion: Sunni Muslim

Other Facts:

Fluent in Kurmanji (Kurdish), Arabic, Farsi (Persian) and English.

Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) since 1979.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has an estimated 10,000 fighters and controls the northwestern part of Iraqi Kurdistan along the border of Syria, Turkey and Iran.

Barzani was born on the same day that the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) was founded in 1946.

Timeline:

1961 - Quits school to join the Peshmerga (Kurdish fighters).

1961-1975 - The The Kurds fight the Iraqi government.

1970 - Is a member of the Kurdish delegation in talks with the government in Baghdad. Becomes a member of the KDP leadership.

1976 - The KDP is reorganized.

1979 - Escapes an assassination attempt in Vienna, Austria.

1979 - Elected president of the KDP after the death of his father.

1994 - The Kurds in northern Iraq are divided into eastern and western political factions. Barzani is named the head of the northwestern region as head of the KDP. A parallel government is established in the east under the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

1994-1998 - Barzani leads a Barzani leads a war against the PUK . A peace agreement is reached in August 1998.

October 4, 2002 - Barzani and Barzani and Jalal Talabani , leader of the PUK, apologize to the families of the victims of their internal war.

January 30, 2005 - Barzani is one of approximately 7,700 candidates in Iraq's first free elections in over 50 years.

June 2005 - Elected president of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq.

July 25, 2009 - Re-elected president of the Kurdish Regional Government in Iraq with 71% of the vote.

July 2013 - The Kurdish parliament votes to extend Barzani's presidential term an additional two years.

June 2014 - Nechirvan Barzani is appointed Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government's cabinet.