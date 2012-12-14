King Juan Carlos I Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of King Juan Carlos I of Spain.

Personal:

Birth date: January 5, 1938

Birth place: Rome, Italy

Birth name: Juan Carlos Alfonso Victor Maria de Borbon y Borbon

Father: Don Juan de Borbon y Battenburg, Count of Barcelona, third son of King Alfonso XIII of Spain

Mother: Dona Maria de las Mercedes de Borbon y Orleans, Princess of the Two Sicilies and Countess of Barcelona

Marriage: Princess Sofia of Greece (May 14, 1962-present)

Children: Infanta Elena of Spain, Elena Maria, Isabel, Dominica de Silos de Borbon y Grecia, Duchess of Lugo, December 20, 1963; Infanta Cristina of Asturias, Cristina Federica Victoria Antonia de la Santísima Trinidad de Borbón y Grecia, Duchess of Palma de Mallorca, June 13, 1965; Prince of the Asturias, Felipe Juan Pablo Alfonso y de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos los Santos de Borbón y Grecia, January 30, 1968

Education: Marianist, Fribourg, Switzerland; Instituto San Isidro, Madrid, Spain; Navy Orphans' College, Spain; Saragossa Military Academy, Saragossa, Spain; Naval College, Marin, Spain; Spanish Air Academy, San Javier, Spain; University of Madrid, Spain

Military: Spanish Army, Spanish Navy, Spanish Air Force

Other Facts:

The Spanish Royal Family pays income taxes by constitutional provision and lives in a converted hunting lodge, Zarzuela Palace, by choice.

The Palacio Real, the Royal Palace, in Madrid is used for formal events such as visits from heads of state.

First visited the United States in 1958, during training as a naval midshipman aboard the Juan Sebastian Elcano.

Distant relative of fifteenth century's King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain.

Both King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia are descendants of Queen Victoria.

Timeline:

1947 - Generalissimo Francisco Franco's Law of Succession declares the Spanish royal family will be restored to power upon his death.

1948 - Makes first trip to Spain, after Franco and Don Juan de Borbon agree to a Spanish education for the heir apparent.

1960 - Completes military training and becomes the first Spanish officer to hold the rank of lieutenant in all three branches of the military.

1962 - During his honeymoon, visits the United States and meets President John F. Kennedy.

1969 - Invested as crown prince and the designated Franco successor.

November 22, 1975 - Crowned Juan Carlos I, King of Spain, two days after the death of Franco and restores the Spanish monarchy after a 44-year interregnum.

1977 - Enacts political reforms that lead to the first democratic election since 1936.

1978 - Adoption of a new constitution gives the monarchy more than a titular or ceremonial role in the government.

1981 - An attempted coup is blocked when forces loyal to the King refuse to join the rebellion.

2000 - Celebrates his 25th anniversary on the throne.

November 10, 2007 - Tells Tells Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez , "Why don't you shut up?" (¿Por qué no te callas?), during the Ibero-American summit in Santiago, Chile.

May 8, 2010 - Has a growth removed from his right lung, which turns out to be benign.

August 8, 2010 - With Queen Sofia, hosts With Queen Sofia, hosts First Lady Michelle Obama and her youngest daughter, Sasha, at the summer palace on Mallorca Island.

April 14, 2012 - Undergoes hip replacement surgery after falling during a trip to Botswana.

July 2012 - Is dropped as honorary president of the World Wildlife Fund - Spain after his April elephant hunting trip in Botswana is widely criticized. "Although not illegal, the hunting was widely viewed as incompatible with the King's position at the head of WWF-Spain," the group said in a statement. He had held the honorary post since 1968.

November 23-December 3, 2012 - Is hospitalized for hip joint reconstructive surgery.

March 3, 2013 - Is hospitalized for surgery on herniated discs. While he is recovering, a small fire breaks out at the hospital but he is not affected.

September 25, 2013 - The king undergoes hip surgery in Madrid, his fifth operation in 18 months.

June 2, 2014 - Announces that he is abdicating in favor of his son Prince Felipe.

June 18, 2014 - King Juan Carlos I formally abdicates.

January 14, 2015 - A 12 judge panel rules Juan Carlos must face a paternity lawsuit -- by a Belgian woman alleging that he's her father -- before the nation's Supreme Court. Ingrid Sartiau, from Brussels, alleges that her mother and Juan Carlos had a relationship in late 1965, and she was born, as a result, in August 1966. At that time, Juan Carlos was married but still a prince.

March 11, 2015 - Spain's Supreme Court dismisses the paternity suit against Juan Carlos.