Ayman al-Zawahiri Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Personal:

Birth date: June 19, 1951

Birth name: Ayman Muhammad Rabi al-Zawahiri

Father: Rabie al-Zawahiri, professor of pharmacology

Mother: Umayma al-Zawahiri

Marriages: Unknown publicly

Children: Unknown publicly

The US State Department is offering a reward of up to $25 million for information leading directly to the capture of al-Zawahiri.

Timeline:

1970s - Al-Zawahiri and the Egyptian Islamic Jihad work to overthrow Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and establish an Islamic state.

1980s - Joins the Mujahedeen who are fighting Soviet forces occupying Afghanistan.

April 2014 - Audio of a two-part interview purportedly with al-Zawahiri is posted on a radical Islamist website.