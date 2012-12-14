George H. W. Bush Fast Facts

Breaking News

George Herbert Walker Bush poses for his official photograph as President of the United States. Bush has served in many roles in government, the highest being 41st president.
Bush is pictured with his sister, Mercy, in 1929. He was born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts.
Bush sits in his VT-51 Avenger in 1945. Two years earlier, the future president became the youngest pilot in the Navy at the time, after earning his commission and wings.
After serving as a US Navy pilot in World War II, Bush attended Yale University and played baseball from 1945 to 1948.
Before he entered politics in 1964, Bush made a fortune drilling for oil in Texas. He created the Zapata Offshore Co., which introduced a new era in the drilling industry.
Bush is pictured with his wife, Barbara, during his first campaign for Congress. He represented Texas&#39; 7th District from 1967 to 1971, and he was appointed to the powerful tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.
Bush represents the United States at the United Nations in 1971. He served as US Ambassador from that year until 1973.
Bush sits with members of his family in 1971.
Under President Gerald Ford, Bush served as the chief liaison to China in 1975. Here, Bush greets well-wishers in Beijing.
Ford meets with Bush in December 1975 in the Oval Office to talk to about Bush taking over as director of the CIA.
Bush and his wife stand before the press in 1980 with Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan. Bush would be formally nominated later that year as the vice presidential candidate.
Bush and then-House Speaker Tip O&#39;Neill listen to Reagan deliver his second State of the Union Address in 1983.
Reagan shakes hands with Bush in 1988 as first lady Nancy Reagan looks on. Bush served as Reagan&#39;s vice president from 1981 to 1989.
George and Barbara Bush pose for a family photo in 1986 in Kennebunkport, Maine. From left to right (not including children); Neil and Sharon Bush, George W. and Laura Bush, Barbara and George Bush, Margaret and Marvin Bush, Bobby Koch and Dorothy Bush Koch, and Jeb and Columba Bush.
Bush poses for a photo with real estate mogul and future President Donald Trump in 1988 during a Bush campaign event.
Bush and Indiana Sen. Dan Quayle accept the Republican Party&#39;s nominations for president and vice president in August 1988. During his speech, Bush uttered the memorable line, &quot;Read my lips: No new taxes.&quot;
Democratic presidential candidate Michael Dukakis faces off against Bush during their first presidential debate in 1988.
Bush joins supporters in Houston in November 1988 after learning he had defeated Dukakis in the presidential election.
Bush casts a line while surf fishing in Gulf Stream, Florida, in November 1988 shortly after winning the election.
Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev takes in the New York skyline in 1988 with Reagan and Bush.
Bush was sworn into office as the 41st President of the United States on January 20, 1989. First lady Barbara Bush holds the Bible for her husband while Chief Justice William Rehnquist administers the oath of office.
President Bush holds up a plastic bag with crack cocaine during a televised speech about drugs. Weeks later it was revealed that government agents had bought the drugs from a dealer in front of the White House for the purpose of Bush's speech.
President Bush holds up a plastic bag with crack cocaine during a televised speech about drugs. Weeks later it was revealed that government agents had bought the drugs from a dealer in front of the White House for the purpose of Bush's speech.
Bush hosted Nelson Mandela, South Africa&#39;s anti-apartheid leader and future President, at the White House in June 1990.
Bush holds a White House news conference in August 1990 during the run-up to war with Iraq.
Bush visits American troops in Saudi Arabia on Thanksgiving Day in 1990.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell and Bush speak on separate phones in February 1991 while Joint Chiefs John Sununu, Robert Gates and Brent Scowcroft listen in to a conversation about halting the ground war in Saudi Arabia.
Bush meets with his US Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas in 1991 at Bush&#39;s vacation home in Kennebunkport, Maine.
Bush plays golf in July 1991 with tennis player Andre Agassi.
Bush and Gorbachev confer during their joint news conference in July 1991 in Moscow. The event concluded the two-day US-Soviet Summit dedicated to disarmament.
Presidents Bush, Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon stand together in Simi Valley, California, in 1991 at the dedication of the Ronald Reagan Library. It was the first time five presidents gathered in one place.
Bush and Quayle join hands at the August 1992 Republican National Convention in Houston. They are joined by their wives, Marilyn Quayle and first lady Barbara Bush.
Bush checks his watch during the 1992 presidential debate with Ross Perot, right, and Bill Clinton. The memorable moment was interpreted as the President being out of touch.
Bush takes a last look around the Oval Office with his dog, Ranger, before vacating the White House for newly-elected President Bill Clinton.
Bush speaks in November 1997 at the dedication of his presidential library at Texas A&amp;amp;M University.
George H.W. Bush hugs his son, President George W. Bush, moments after the younger Bush was sworn in on January 20, 2001.
Celebrating his 80th birthday in 2004, Bush performs one of two jumps he completed with the Army Golden Knights over the Bush Presidential Library.
President George W. Bush appointed his father and former President Bill Clinton in September 2005 to lead fund-raising efforts for victims of Hurricane Katrina.
President George W. Bush meets in 2009 in the Oval Office with President-elect Barack Obama, along with former Presidents Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
President Barack Obama presents Bush with the 2010 Medal of Freedom in February 2011 at the White House.
Barbara Bush kisses her husband as they arrive for the 2012 premiere of a documentary about his life.
Bush&#39;s colorful socks are seen at the dedication in 2013 of the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
Bush floats to the ground in June 2014 during a tandem parachute jump near his home in Kennebunkport, Maine. Bush was strapped to Mike Elliott, a retired member of the Army&#39;s Golden Knights parachute team, as he made the jump to celebrate his 90th birthday.
Bush holds up his wife&#39;s hand at the Republican presidential primary candidate debate in February 2016. Their son, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, ran an unsuccessful bid for the nomination.
Bush throws out the first pitch to Collin McHugh of the Houston Astros before a game in April 2016 in Houston.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of George H. W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States.

Personal:
Birth date: June 12, 1924
Birth place: Milton, Massachusetts
Birth name: George Herbert Walker Bush
Father: Prescott Bush, investment banker and senator
    Read More
    Mother: Dorothy (Walker) Bush
    Marriage: Barbara (Pierce) Bush (January 6, 1945-present)
    Children: Dorothy; Marvin; Neil; John (Jeb); Pauline (Robin), died from leukemia; George
    Education: Yale University, B.A., 1948
    Military service: US Navy, 1942-1945, Lieutenant Junior Grade
    Religion: Episcopalian
    Other Facts:
    Bush was the first sitting vice president to be elected president since Martin van Buren in 1836.
    He is the second US president, after John Adams, to be the father of a US president.
    Flew 58 combat missions for the Navy during World War II and was awarded three Air Medals and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
    Has a form of Parkinson's disease.
    His nickname since childhood has been Poppy, and that's how he was known at Yale, especially as a baseball player.
    Timeline:
    June 1943     - After earning his commission and wings, becomes the youngest pilot in the Navy at the time.
    Late 1940s - Captain of the Yale University baseball team and plays in the first two College World Series in 1947 and 1948.
    1951 - Establishes the Bush-Overbey Oil Development Company with John Overbey.
    1953 - Forms Zapata Petroleum with William and Hugh Liedtke.
    1964 - Runs unsuccessfully for the US Senate.
    1967-1971 - US Representative from Texas' 7th District.
    1971-1972 - Ambassador to the United Nations.
    1973-1974 - Chairman of the Republican National Committee.
    1974-1975 - Serves as chief of the United States Liaison Office in China.
    January 1976-January 1977 - Director of the CIA.
    1980 - Runs for president, but loses his party's nomination to Ronald Reagan.
    January 20, 1981 - Is sworn in as vice president of the United States.
    July 13, 1985 - Acting president for nearly eight hours while President Reagan undergoes surgery.
    November 8, 1988 - Is elected 41st president of the United States, with 53.1% of the popular vote and 426 electoral votes.
    January 20, 1989 - Bush is sworn in as the 41st president of the United States.
    December 1989 - Sends American troops to Panama (Operation Just Cause).
    August 2, 1990 - Iraq invades Kuwait.
    August 7, 1990 - Operation Desert Shield begins.
    January 16, 1991 - Operation Desert Storm begins.
    February 27, 1991 - Declares victory in Iraq.
    November 3, 1992 - Loses the presidential election to Bill Clinton.
    December 24, 1992 - Pardons six government officials who had been implicated in the Iran-Contra affair.
    January 3, 1993 - Signs the second Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START-II) with Russia.
    June 9, 1999 - Celebrates his 75th birthday by skydiving. He celebrates his 80th, 85th and 90th birthdays the same way.
    February 19-21, 2005 - Tours areas in southeast Asia damaged by a tsunami, with former President Bill Clinton.
    September 1, 2005 - After Hurricane Katrina, Presidents Bush and Clinton form the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund.
    January 10, 2009 - The USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier is commissioned.
    February 15, 2011 - Receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
    November 17-19, 2012 - Hospitalized due to bronchitis.
    November 23, 2012 - Is re-admitted to the hospital following treatment for bronchitis.
    January 14, 2013 - Is released from the hospital after almost two months of treatment for bronchitis.
    July 2013 - Shaves his head in solidarity with a leukemia victim, the son of a member of his Secret Service detail.
    2013 - Attends the same-sex wedding of Bonnie Clement and Helen Thorgalsen in Kennebunkport, Maine, and signs their marriage license as a witness.
    November 2013 - The National College Baseball Foundation announces its Hall of Fame museum will be named after the 41st president.
    May 2014 - Receives the John F. Kennedy Library Foundation Profiles in Courage Award.
    June 12, 2014 - Celebrates his 90th birthday with a parachute jump as he did for his 75th, 80th and 85th birthdays.
    November 11, 2014 - The biography "41: A Portrait of My Father," written by George W. Bush, is released during a special ceremony and discussion session at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University in College Station.
    December 23-December 30, 2014 - Hospitalized for what aides describe as a precautionary measure after he experiences shortness of breath.
    July 15, 2015 - Falls at his home in Kennebunkport, Maine, breaking his C2 vertebrae in his neck. His spokesman Jim McGrath tells CNN the injury is not life threatening.
    January 14, 2017 - Is hospitalized due to "an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia." Barbara Bush is admitted to the hospital four days later after "experiencing fatigue and coughing."
    January 30, 2017 - Is released from the hospital.
    February 5, 2017 - Performs the coin toss at Super Bowl 51 in Houston.