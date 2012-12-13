Sickle cell patient refuses to let disease define her

Story highlights Marquita Gaines is a 20-year-old college student with sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that can cause severe pain

Gaines receives a red blood cell exchange transfusion every six weeks

Each exchange transfusion requires 10 units of red blood cells

Marquita Gaines is a college student living with sickle cell disease. She was diagnosed at birth and first presented symptoms at a young age. She currently receives regular blood cell transfusions administered by registered nurses from the American Red Cross to treat and prevent complications from the disease.

(CNN) As you can imagine, college life can be very eventful. Balancing classes, internships, and a life away from home is enough to keep anyone busy. As a 20-year-old living with a chronic illness, I have skillfully learned the balancing act of college life. My name is Marquita Gaines, and I have sickle cell disease.

I was first diagnosed at birth. The doctors performed a newborn screening test and when I was 10 days old they called to inform my mom. Because she and my father both have the sickle cell trait, she was aware that I may have the disease. At the age of 8 months I began having fevers over 101 consistently for a year.

When I was 5 years old, I was riding the new bike I had just gotten for Christmas when I fell off and the handle bars hit me in the ribcage. That night I began having difficulty breathing. I was rushed to the local hospital and within hours I had stopped breathing. I was moved to intensive care, revived, and placed on a respirator. The critical care doctors and the hematologist worked day and night to figure out what was happening to me.

My health continued to decline, and my parents were told to go pray because if I continued to not receive enough oxygen I would only have two hours to live. Around the seventh day, my condition stabilized and it was learned that I was suffering from an acute chest syndrome, a condition common among sickle cell patients.

Read More