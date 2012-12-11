Nelson Mandela Fast Facts

Breaking News

Nelson Mandela, the prisoner-turned-president who reconciled South Africa after the end of apartheid, died on December 5, 2013. He was 95.
Mandela became president of the African National Congress Youth League in 1951.
Mandela poses for a photo, circa 1950.
Mandela poses in boxing gloves in 1952.
Mandela in the office of Mandela &amp;amp; Tambo, a law practice set up in Johannesburg by Mandela and Oliver Tambo to provide free or affordable legal representation to black South Africans.
From left: Patrick Molaoa, Robert Resha and Mandela walk to the courtroom for their treason trial in Johannesburg.
Mandela married his second wife, social worker Winnie Madikizela, in 1958. At the time, he was an active member of the African National Congress and had begun his lifelong commitment to ending segregation in South Africa.
Nelson and Winnie Mandela raise their fists to salute a cheering crowd upon his 1990 release from Victor Verster Prison. He was still as upright and proud, he would say, as the day he walked into prison 27 years before.
A jubilant South African holds up a newspaper announcing Mandela&#39;s release from prison at an ANC rally in Soweto on February 11, 1990. Two days later, more than 100,000 people attended a rally celebrating his release from jail.
Mandela and Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda arrive at an ANC rally on March 3, 1990, in Lusaka, Zambia. Mandela was elected president of the ANC the next year.
After his release in 1990, Mandela embarked on a world tour, meeting U.S. President George H.W. Bush at the White House in June.
At his Soweto home on July 18, 1990, Mandela blows out the candles on his 72nd birthday cake. It was the first birthday he celebrated as a free man since the 1960s.
Mandela and his wife react to supporters during a visit to Brazil at the governor&#39;s palace in Rio De Janeiro, on August 1, 1991.
South African President Frederik de Klerk, right, and Mandela shared a Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for their work to secure a peaceful transition from apartheid rule.
Mandela votes for the first time in his life on March 26, 1994.
On April 27, 1994, a long line of people snake toward a polling station in the black township of Soweto outside of Johannesburg in the nation&#39;s first all-race elections.
Mandela in Mmabatho for an election rally on March 15, 1994.
Mandela was elected president in the first open election in South African history on April 29, 1994. He&#39;s pictured here taking the oath at his inauguration in May, becoming the nation&#39;s first black president.
Mandela, left, cheers as Springbok Rugby captain Francois Pienaar holds the Webb Ellis trophy high after winning the World Cup Rugby Championship in Johannesburg on June 24, 1995.
After one term as president, Mandela stepped down. Thabo Mvuyelwa Mbeki, at right, was sworn in as his replacement in June 1999.
Mandela sits outside his former prison cell on Robben Island on November 28, 2003, ahead of his AIDS benefit concert at Green Point Stadium in Cape Town. He was sent to the infamous prison five miles off the coast of South Africa, where he spent 18 of his 27 years behind bars.
Mandela shows something to a group of international journalists visiting the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Johannesburg in May 2004.
Mandela sits with his wife, Graca Machel, and his grandchildren at his son&#39;s funeral on January 15, 2005. He disclosed that his son, Makgatho Lewanika Mandela, had died of AIDS and said the disease should be given publicity so people would stop viewing it as extraordinary.
The &quot;46664 Arctic&quot; benefit concert was held in Tromso, Norway, on June 11, 2005. 46664 was Mandela&#39;s identification number in prison. Here, artists who performed at the event surround him.
Mandela attends an HIV/AIDs concert in Johannesburg on February 17, 2005.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton leans down to whisper to former South African President Nelson Mandela during a visit to the Nelson Mandela Foundation on July 19, 2007, in Johannesburg.
A bronze statue of Mandela was unveiled in Parliament Square in London on August 29, 2007. The 9-foot statue faces the Houses of Parliament.
Mandela leaves the InterContinental Hotel after a photoshoot with celebrity photographer Terry O&#39;Neil on June 26, 2008, in London.
Mandela meets in 2009 with international children as part of his 46664 Foundation.
Nelson Mandela and his third wife, Graca Machel, arrive at the 2010 World Cup before the final match between Netherlands and Spain on July 11, 2010, at Soccer City Stadium in Soweto.
Then-U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Mandela at his home in Qunu, South Africa, on August 6, 2012.
(CNN)Here is a look at the life of Nelson Mandela, Nobel Peace Prize winner and former president of South Africa.

Personal:
Birth date: July 18, 1918
Death date: December 5, 2013
Birth place: Mvezo, Transkei, South Africa.
Birth name: Rolihlahla Dalibhunga Mandela
    Father: Gadla Henry Mphakanyiswa, a counselor to the royal house of the Thembu tribe
    Mother: Nosekeni Fanny Mandela
    Marriages: Graca Machel (July 18, 1998-December 5, 2013, his death); "Winnie" (Madikizela) Mandela (1958-1996, divorce); Evelyn (Ntoko) Mandela (1944-1958, divorce)
    Children: with Winnie Mandela: Zindzi, 1960 and Zenani, 1959; with Evelyn Mandela: Makaziwe, 1953; Makgatho, 1950-January 6, 2005; Makaziwe, 1947-1948; Thembekile, 1946-1969
    Education: University of South Africa, law degree, 1942
    Other Facts:
    He was given the name Nelson by a school teacher. He was sometimes called Madiba, his traditional clan name.
    Mandela was called both "the world's most famous political prisoner" and "South Africa's Great Black Hope."
    Timeline:
    1941-1943 -     Mandela meets Walter Sisulu who helps him get a job at the law firm of Witkin, Sidelsky, and Eidelman.
    1944 - Joins the African National Congress and helps found the ANC Youth League.
    1951 - Becomes president of the ANC Youth League.
    1952 - Opens the first black law partnership in South Africa with friend Oliver Tambo.
    1952 - Leads the newly launched [ANC] Campaign for the Defiance of Unjust Laws, a program of nonviolent mass resistance.
    July 1952 - Mandela is charged with violating the Suppression of Communism Act.
    December 5, 1956 - Mandela is among 156 resistance leaders arrested and charged with high treason.
    March 21, 1960 - In Sharpeville, police fire upon protestors challenging apartheid laws; 69 people are killed.
    April 8, 1960 - The ANC is banned nine days after Mandela is arrested and the government imposes a state of emergency after the events in Sharpeville.
    March 29, 1961 - Mandela and all co-defendants are found not guilty of treason.
    June 1961 - Mandela begins organizing the armed struggle against apartheid Umkhonto we Sizwe (Spear of the Nations). He travels in Africa and Europe studying guerrilla warfare.
    August 5, 1962 - Is arrested on charges of inciting workers to strike and leaving the country without valid travel documents. Mandela represents himself at trial.
    November 7, 1962 - Is sentenced to prison, five years hard labor.
    June 12, 1964 - Is sentenced to life in prison for four counts of sabotage. Convicted and sentenced with Mandela are Walter Sisulu, Ahmed Kathrada, Govan Mbeki, Denis Goldberg and others.
    1980 - The Johannesburg Sunday Post leads a campaign to free Mandela. A petition demanding his and other ANC prisoners' release is printed in the newspaper.
    1982 - Is transferred to Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison after 18 years on Robben Island.
    1988 - Is transferred to Victor Verster Prison.
    July 5, 1989 - Meets with President P.W. Botha.
    August 15, 1989 - Botha resigns as president and head of the National Party. Frederik Willem de Klerk replaces him and begins dismantling apartheid.
    December 13, 1989 - Mandela and de Klerk meet for the first time.
    February 11, 1990 - Mandela is released from prison after more than 27 years.
    1990 - Embarks on a world tour, visiting Margaret Thatcher, the US Congress, and US President George H.W. Bush.
    July 1991 - Mandela is elected president of the ANC.
    1993 - Mandela and de Klerk share the Nobel Peace Prize.
    April 29, 1994 - Elected the first black president of the Republic of South Africa in the first open election in the country's history.
    May 10, 1994 - Mandela is inaugurated.
    June 1999 - Mandela leaves office.
    1999 - Establishes the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
    January 19, 2000 - Addresses the UN Security Council, appealing for help in ending the brutal civil war between ethnic Hutus and Tutsis in Burundi.
    July 25, 2001 - Announces that he has prostate cancer and is undergoing treatment.
    January 31, 2003 - Mandela criticizes President George W. Bush's stance on Iraq, saying he has no foresight and can't think properly.
    November 29, 2003 - Aids awareness event, the 46664 Concert (Mandela's prison number) at Green Point stadium in Cape Town. The event draws 30,000+ fans with performances by Beyonce, Peter Gabriel, Bono, Bob Geldof and many more; and speeches by Mandela and Geldof.
    December 1, 2003 - Mandela participates in the signing of the Geneva Accords for peace in the Middle East.
    January 7, 2005 - Announces that his son, Makgatho Mandela, has died of AIDS and that the disease should be given publicity so that people will stop viewing it as extraordinary.
    March 21, 2005 - Hosts the "46664 concert" in George, South Africa, to promote AIDS awareness.
    August 29, 2007 - A bronze statue of Mandela is unveiled in Parliament Square in London.
    June 27, 2008 - A London concert is held at Hyde Park in honor of Mandela's 90th birthday (on July 18) with all proceeds going to an AIDS charity. It is estimated that about 40,000 tickets were sold.
    July 18, 2009 - The Nelson Mandela Foundation creates Mandela Day to be held every year on his birthday. The purpose of the day is to bring awareness to community service.
    November 11, 2009 - The United Nations declares July 18th Nelson Mandela International Day.
    December 11, 2009 - The movie Invictus, starring Morgan Freeman as Mandela opens in South Africa, Canada and the United States.
    February 11, 2010 - On the 20th anniversary of Mandela's release from prison tributes, commemorations and marches in his honor take place.
    June 11, 2010 - Mandela makes his first World Cup appearance before kickoff of the final match.
    January 26-28, 2011 - Is hospitalized in Johannesburg and treated for an acute respiratory infection.
    June 21, 2011 - Meets with US First Lady Michelle Obama at his home in South Africa.
    February 25-26, 2012 - Treated for an abdominal hernia.
    March 2012 - The Nelson Mandela Digital Archive Project is launched. Google gives a $1.25 million grant to help preserve and digitize thousands of archival documents including items donated by Mandela himself.
    December 8, 2012 - Is admitted to the hospital, suffering a lung infection.
    December 15, 2012 - Undergoes successful endoscopic surgery to have gall stones removed.
    January 6, 2013 - A spokesman says Mandela has successfully recovered from surgery and a lung infection and is slowly getting back to his normal routine.
    March 27, 2013 - Is admitted to the hospital due to the recurrence of a lung infection.
    April 6, 2013 - Mandela is discharged from the hospital.
    April 29, 2013 - The South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) releases video of Mandela as he sits at home surrounded by South Africa President Jacob Zuma and other government officials. SABC and the African National Congress, which has been critical of media in the past, are accused of political exploitation.
    June 8, 2013 - Mandela is admitted to hospital with a recurring lung infection. The former president is listed in serious but stable condition and is breathing on his own.
    June 23, 2013 - Officials say Mandela's condition has worsened in the past 24 hours, and he is now in critical condition.
    August 31, 2013 - Is discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery at home. According to President Zuma he is still listed in "critical but stable condition but responding to treatment."
    December 5, 2013 - Mandela dies at his home in the Johannesburg suburb of Houghton. South African President Zuma orders all flags in the nation to be flown at half-staff through the state funeral.
    December 15, 2013 - Mandela is buried in his childhood village of Qunu.