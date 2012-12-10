Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's life.

Personal:

Birth date: October 28, 1956

Birth name: Mahmoud Saborjhian

Father: Ahmad Saborjhian, a blacksmith. Ahmadinejad's father changed the family name from Saborjhian to Ahmadinejad after the family moved to Tehran.

Mother: Seiyed Khano

Marriage: Azam Farahi

Children: Two sons and a daughter

Education: Iran University of Science and Technology, Bachelor's and Master's, 1986 (in civil engineering) and Ph.D, 1987 (in transportation engineering)

Other Facts:

He is a member of the Abadgaran party and is considered ultra-conservative.

Timeline:

1986 - Joins the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Late 1980s-Early 90s - Governor of Maku and Khoy in Iran.

1993 - Advisor to the Minister of Culture and Higher Education.

1993-1997 - Governor of Ardabil Province in northwestern Iran.

May 3, 2003-2005 - Appointed mayor of Tehran.

June 24, 2005 - Wins Iran's presidential election by a landslide, defeating Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani. Ahmadinejad gets approximately 62% of the vote and immediately begins stating his desire to restart Iran's nuclear program.

August 3, 2005 - Sworn in as president.

October 26, 2005 - During a speech at the World Without Zionism conference in Tehran, he states that "Israel must be wiped off the map."

December 14, 2005 - Speaking to thousands of people in Iranian city of Zahedan, Ahmadinejad states "Today, [Europeans] have created a myth in the name of Holocaust and consider it to be above God, religion, and the prophets."

September 19, 2006 - One of two featured speakers on the opening day of the United Nations General Assembly. The other is President George W. Bush. The two men do not meet.

September 24, 2007 - Speaks at Columbia University. Ahmadinejad denies having ever denied the Holocaust, saying he actually had just introduced "two questions" about it. He is also booed after saying "we don't have homosexuals [in Iran] like in your country."

September 25, 2007 - Speaks to the UN General Assembly.

September 26, 2007 - Christiane Amanpour interviews Ahmadinejad. He unexpectedly gets up and leaves after only a few minutes.

June 2, 2008 - According to Islamic Republican News Agency, at a ceremony honoring Ayatollah Khomeini, Ahmadinejad says that Israel "has reached the end of its function and will soon disappear off the geographical domain."

June 13, 2009 - Is re-elected president of Iran as demonstrators fill the streets.

August 5, 2009 - Is sworn in for second term as president of Iran.

October 13, 2010 - Arrives in Lebanon for his first state visit to meet with the president, prime minister, and to be received by members of the militant group, Hezbollah, with whom Iran has a strong relationship.

May 2011 - Ahmadinejad accuses Western countries of using special equipment to cause a drought in Iran.

September 22, 2011 - Speaks at the UN General Assembly.

March 14, 2012 - Ahmadinejad is summoned before parliament to answer questions about domestic and foreign issues. It was the first time since the Iranian Revolution in 1979 that the parliament had summoned the country's president to answer questions.

September 24, 2012 - Gives a speech at the United Nations during which the ambassador from Israel walks out. Later in the day is interviewed on CNN's Piers Morgan Tonight.

February 5, 2013 - During a visit to Egypt , a group of men throw shoes at Ahmadinejad. This is a major insult in the Muslim world.

June 14, 2013 - Hassan Rouhani wins the Iranian presidential election. Ahmadeindjad will leave office in early August.

August 4, 2013 - Rouhani is sworn in, and Ahmadinejad officially leaves office.

August 9, 2016 - CNN and other media report that Ahmadinejad has written a letter to President Barack Obama , demanding that the US president overturn a Supreme Court ruling that allowed the seizure of $2 billion in Iranian assets to compensate victims of the 1983 bombing of a US Marine barracks in Lebanan. In 2003, a US federal judge had ruled the terrorist group Hezbollah carried out the attack at the direction of the Iranian government.