Ban Ki-moon Fast Facts

(CNN) Here's a look at the life of Ban Ki-moon , former secretary-general of the United Nations .

Marriage: Yoo Soon-taek (1971-present)

Children: Hyun-hee, Woo-hyun and Seon-yong

Education: Seoul National University, B.A., 1970; Harvard University, M.A., 1985

Other Facts

Name is pronounced Bahn Gi-moon, with the K uttered as a hard "g".

As a teen, he won a Red Cross-sponsored trip to the United States. He met President John F. Kennedy, and decided then that he wanted to become a diplomat.

Timeline:

1970 - Passes the South Korean Foreign Service exam.

1972-1974 - Vice-consul, South Korean Consulate General in India

1974-1978 - Second Secretary, South Korean Embassy in India.

1978-1980 - Secretary, South Korean Permanent Observer Mission to the United Nations.

1987-1990 - Consul General, South Korean Embassy to the US in Washington, D.C.

1992-1995 - Minister, South Korean Embassy to the US.

1996 - National Security Adviser to South Korean President Kim Young-sam.

1998-2000 - South Korean Ambassador to Austria.

1999 - Chairman of the preparatory commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization.

2001-2002 - Chef de Cabinet during the South Korean presidency of the UN General Assembly.

2003 - Foreign Policy Adviser to the South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun.

January 2004 - Appointed South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

February 14, 2006 - Officially declares his candidacy for secretary-general.

October 13, 2006 - Appointed by the UN General Assembly.

January 1, 2007-December 31, 2016 - Serves as the eighth secretary-general of the United Nations.

March 22, 2007 - Makes an unannounced visit to Baghdad, Iraq to meet with Makes an unannounced visit to Baghdad, Iraq to meet with Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki . During a live news conference with al-Maliki in Baghdad's Green Zone, a rocket hits just outside the room, and Ban is visibly startled though unhurt.

January 20, 2009 - Tours the burned out ruins of the UN compound in Gaza City which was destroyed by an Israeli bomb.

June 21, 2011 - Ban is appointed to a Ban is appointed to a second term as UN secretary-general, by acclamation.

December 9, 2011 - Ban pays an unannounced visit to Mogadishu, Ban pays an unannounced visit to Mogadishu, Somalia , the first time a UN chief has visited Somalia in nearly 20 years.

April 30, 2012 - Addresses Addresses Myanmar 's Parliament, becoming the first foreigner to do so since military rule began in 1962.

August 29-31, 2012 - Visits Tehran, Visits Tehran, Iran , for the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement.

January 2014 - Invites Iran to attend the Geneva Conference on Invites Iran to attend the Geneva Conference on Syria . The Syrian opposition threatens not to attend the meeting if Iran takes part. The Iranian invitation is withdrawn.

March 2014 - Meets with members of political parties in Kiev, Meets with members of political parties in Kiev, Ukraine