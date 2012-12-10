Omar al-Bashir Fast Facts

(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Sudan's leader Omar al-Bashir.
Personal:
Birth date: January 1, 1944
Birth place: Hosh Bannaga, Sudan
Birth name: Omar Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir
Father: Name unavailable publicly
Mother: Name unavailable publicly
Marriages: Fatima Khalid; Widad Babiker Omer
Education: Sudan Military Academy, 1966
Military service: Sudanese Armed Force
Religion: Islam
Timeline:
1960 - Joins the Sudanese Armed Forces.
1966 - Graduates from the Sudan Military Academy.
1973 - Serves with Egyptian forces during the October 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
1973-1987 - Holds various military posts.
1989-1993 - Serves as Sudan's Minister of Defense.
June 30, 1989 - Leads a coup against Sudan's Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi. Establishes and proclaims himself chairman of the Revolutionary Command Council. Dissolves the government, political parties and trade unions.
April 1990 - Survives a coup attempt. Orders the execution of over 30 army and police officers implicated in the coup attempt.
1993 - The US State Department places Sudan on its list of states that sponsor terrorism.
October 16, 1993 - Becomes president of Sudan when the Revolutionary Command Council is dissolved and Sudan is restored to civilian rule.
March 1996 - Is re-elected president with over 75% of the vote.
December 1999 - Dissolves the Parliament after National Congress Party chairman Hassan al-Turabi proposes laws limiting the president's powers.
December 2000 - Is re-elected president with over 85% of the vote.
February 2003 - Rebels in the Darfur region of Sudan rise up against the Sudanese government.
2004 - Is criticized for not cracking down on the Janjaweed militia, a pro-government militia accused of murdering and raping people in Darfur.
September 2007 - After meeting with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, al-Bashir agrees to peace talks with rebels. Peace talks begin in October, but are postponed indefinitely after most of the major players fail to attend.
July 14, 2008 - The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court files charges against al-Bashir for genocide and war crimes in Darfur.
March 4, 2009 - The International Criminal Court issues an arrest warrant for al-Bashir.
April 26, 2010 - Sudan's National Election Commission certifies al-Bashir as the winner of recent presidential elections with 68% of the vote.
July 12, 2010 - The International Criminal Court issues a second arrest warrant for al-Bashir. Combined, the warrant lists 10 counts against al-Bashir.
December 12, 2014 - The ICC suspends its case against al-Bashir due to lack of support from the UN Security Council.
March 9, 2015 - The ICC asks the UN Security Council to take steps to force Sudan to extradite al-Bashir.
April 27, 2015 - Sudan's Election Commission announces al-Bashir has been re-elected president with more than 94% of the vote. Many major opposition groups boycotted the election.
June 15, 2015 - Al-Bashir leaves South Africa just as a South African High Court decides to order his arrest. The human rights group that had petitioned the court to order al-Bashir's arrest, the Southern Africa Litigation Centre, says in a statement it is disappointed that the government allowed the Sudanese President to leave before the ruling.