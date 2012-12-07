Emperor Akihito Fast Facts

Breaking News

Japanese Emperor Akihito turns 83 on December 23, 2016. Akihito is the 125th Emperor of Japan, a direct descendant of Japan&#39;s first emperor Jimmu, circa 660 B.C. Here, we take a look at the life of the world&#39;s only monarch with the title of emperor.
A portrait of Crown Prince Akihito in January 1936 at age 3. He is the son of Empress Nagako and Emperor Hirohito, whom he succeeded in 1989. The Chrysanthemum Throne is the oldest hereditary monarchy in the world. Records show the imperial line to be unbroken for 14 centuries.
Crown Prince Akihito with some of his school friends at the Imperial School in Tokyo, circa 1938.
Crown Prince Akihito in ceremonial robes for his formal investiture as crown prince at the Tokyo Imperial Palace on November 10, 1952.
Prince Akihito in his private study at the Imperial Palace in 1952.
Queen Elizabeth II and Akihito are seen in the royal box at the Epsom Downs Racecourse on June 6, 1953, in England. Crown Prince Akihito made the trip to attend her coronation.
Akihito addresses the crowd upon arrival at Oahu Airport on October 8, 1953, in Honolulu. During seven months of travel, the crown prince visited 14 countries.
Akihito during his wedding to Michiko Shoda in 1959. He is the first Japanese crown prince to marry a commoner.
Akihito with his pet dog Dingo in December 1963, on the grounds of Togu Palace, his residence in Tokyo.
Prince Akihito takes a walk with Princess Michiko and their son Naruhito in 1964.
In a 1969 portrait, Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako pose with their children and grandchildren. Crown Prince Akihito stands on the far right.
Visitors to China&#39;s Forbidden City walk beneath Japanese and Chinese flags, flown to welcome Emperor Akihito on October 23,1992. Akihito&#39;s visit to China was the first ever by a Japanese emperor.
President Bill Clinton offers a toast to Emperor Akihito at the White House in June 1994, during the first state dinner of Clinton&#39;s administration.
South African President Nelson Mandela and Emperor Akihito toast during a banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo in July 1995.
Emperor Akihito leaves the Imperial Palace for the hospital in January 2003. The emperor had a successful operation to remove his cancerous prostate.
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko leave the residence of the late Princess Kikuko after paying their respects in Tokyo on December 19, 2004. The princess was Akihito&#39;s aunt.
Akihito&#39;s eldest son and heir-apparent, Crown Prince Naruhito, granddaughter Princess Aiko, and Crown Princess Masako enter the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on September 2, 2006.
The Emperor and the Empress greet U.S. President Barack Obama at the Imperial Palace on November 14, 2009.
Akihito leaves the University of Tokyo Hospital in Tokyo on February 12, 2012. Akihito was scheduled to undergo heart bypass surgery after tests showed the narrowing of his arteries had worsened.
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko are greeted at Chennai International Airport in India on December 4, 2013, after arriving from New Delhi on the second leg of their weeklong trip to India. This was the first time they had been to India in 53 years.
From the balcony of the Imperial Palace, Emperor Akihito greets thousands of people, waving Japanese flags, who have gathered to wish him a happy 82nd birthday on December 23, 2014.
Then Philippine President, Benigno Aquino welcomes Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko as they start their 5-day state visit to the Philippines on January 26, 2016. A gesture to honor 60 years of strong diplomacy post-WWII, their trip marked the first-ever visit by a reigning Japanese emperor to the Philippines.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of Emperor Akihito of Japan.

Personal:
Birth date: December 23, 1933
Birth place: Tokyo, Japan
Birth name: Tsugunomiya Akihito
    Father: Emperor Hirohito
    Mother: Empress Nagako Kuni
    Marriage: Michiko Shoda (April 10, 1959-present)
    Children: Nori no miya Sayako Naishinnô, Princess Sayako (aka Princess Nori); Akishino no miya Fumihito Shinnô, Prince Akishino; Hiro no miya Naruhito Shinnô, Crown Prince Naruhito
    Education: Attended Gakushuin University, 1952-1956
    Other Facts:
    The Chrysanthemum Throne is the oldest hereditary monarchy in the world. Records show the imperial line to be unbroken for fourteen centuries. Akihito is the 125th Emperor of Japan, a direct descendant of Japan's first emperor Jimmu, circa 660 BC.
    He is the world's only monarch with the title Emperor.
    Akihito is the fifth child and first son of Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako. Akihito means shining pinnacle of virtue, and Tsugunomiya means prince of the august succession and enlightened benevolence.
    He is the first Japanese crown prince to marry a commoner.
    2,500 dignitaries from 158 countries attended the Sokui-no-Rei enthronement ceremony in 1990. The ceremony lasted about 30 minutes and the event cost the Japanese people about $80 million (Y10 billion).
    Timeline:
    1936 or 1937 -     Is separated from his parents, in accordance with Japanese custom at the time, raised and educated by chamberlains and tutors.
    1950 - The Imperial Household Agency begins compiling a list of suitable candidates for marriage. By 1958 the list has about 800 names.
    1952 - Officially invested with the title Kotaishi Denka, Crown Prince, and declared the rightful heir to the throne.
    1953 - Represents Japan at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II and visits thirteen other countries in Europe and North America.
    January 7, 1989 - Accepts possession of the sacred sword, beads and mirror of the Sun-Goddess Amaterasu Omikami, upon the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito.
    May 24, 1990 - In Tokyo during a banquet for visiting South Korean President Roh Tae Woo, Akihito's "deepest regret" for the 35-year occupation of Korea, (1910-1945) is expressed.
    November 12, 1990 - Ascends to the Chrysanthemum Throne as the 125th Emperor of Japan, one year and ten months after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito.
    October 1992 - State visit to China. It is the first visit to China by a Japanese monarch. Emperor Akihito says he deplores the Japanese treatment of the Chinese - before and during World War II - but does not apologize.
    May 1998 - A state visit to London triggers demonstrations by British WWII prisoners-of-war demanding a formal apology and compensation for the treatment of POWs at the hands of Japanese soldiers.
    June 16, 2000 - Akihito's mother, Nagako Kuni, the Empress Dowager of Japan dies, at age 97.
    January 18, 2003 - Successfully undergoes surgery for prostate cancer that was diagnosed in December 2002.
    September 6, 2006 - Birth of his first grandson, Prince Hisahito, the first male heir born into the imperial family in 40 years. The last male heir was born November 30, 1965, Prince Akishino, the child's father.
    July 14-16, 2009 - Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visit Hawaii. They do not visit Pearl Harbor, but lay a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific for veterans of both world wars, the Korean and Vietnam conflicts.
    November 13, 2009 - Along with Empress Michiko, meets President Barack Obama in Japan.
    December 2010 - Admits to having hearing problems.
    March 16, 2011 - Emperor Akihito delivers a pre-recorded televised speech in the wake of Japan's devastating earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis. He urges the Japanese people to, "never give up hope, take care of themselves, and live strong for tomorrow."
    November 6, 2011 - Hospitalized after suffering from a fever and bronchitis.
    February 18, 2012 - Undergoes successful coronary artery bypass surgery.
    April 2013 - Contributes a 350-page paper on Gobiodei, a Japanese fish, to the "Fishes of Japan with Pictorial Keys to the Species, a fish encyclopedia."
    August 8, 2016 - Emperor Akihito delivers a televised speech about his health and his fears that, as he ages, it will effect his ability to fulfill his duties.