Duchess Catherine Fast Facts

(CNN) Here is a look at the life of the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Catherine (Kate) Middleton.

Personal:

Birth date: January 9, 1982

Birth place: Reading, Berkshire, England

Birth name: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton

Father: Michael Middleton, former airline pilot, now mail-order business owner

Mother: Carole (Goldsmith) Middleton, former flight attendant

Marriage: Prince William , The Duke of Cambridge (April 29, 2011-present)

Children: George Alexander Louis and Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Education: University of St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland, 2005, MA, Art History

Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Britain's Princess Charlotte turned 2 years old on Tuesday, May 2. This photo of her was taken in April by her mother Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Charlotte is fourth in line to the British throne behind her grandfather, Prince Charles; her father, Prince William; and her big brother, Prince George. Hide Caption 1 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Charlotte is held by her mother as her family ends an eight-day tour of Canada in October 2016. At left is her brother and her father. Hide Caption 2 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released new photos of Prince George to mark his third birthday in July 2016. Here he plays with the family's pet dog, Lupo. Hide Caption 3 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Members of the royal family gather on a balcony in June 2016, during celebrations marking the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II. From left are Princess Anne; Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall; Prince Charles; Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge; Princess Charlotte; Prince George; Prince William; Prince Harry; Queen Elizabeth II; and Prince Philip. Hide Caption 4 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Kensington Palace released four photos of Princess Charlotte ahead of her first birthday in May 2016. Hide Caption 5 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family US President Barack Obama talks with Prince William as Catherine plays with Prince George in April 2016. The President and his wife were visiting Kensington Palace. Hide Caption 6 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo in April 2016. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and would be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday. Hide Caption 7 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family William and Catherine pose with their children during a trip to the French Alps in March 2016. Hide Caption 8 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The family poses for a Christmas photo in December 2015. Hide Caption 9 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in November 2015. Hide Caption 10 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte's christening in July 2015. Hide Caption 11 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June 2015. Hide Caption 12 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May 2015. Hide Caption 13 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family In March 2015, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London. Hide Caption 14 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The royal family celebrates Prince George's first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014. Hide Caption 15 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plane in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand. Hide Caption 16 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013. Hide Caption 17 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George. Hide Caption 18 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine's father. Hide Caption 19 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013. Hide Caption 20 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation. Hide Caption 21 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films. Hide Caption 22 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The couple attends a St. Patrick's Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013. Hide Caption 23 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu. Hide Caption 24 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012. Hide Caption 25 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012. Hide Caption 26 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family As part of their charity work, the couple attended a "healthy living cookery session" in London in December 2011. Hide Caption 27 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011. Hide Caption 28 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011. Hide Caption 29 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011. Hide Caption 30 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011. Hide Caption 31 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011. Hide Caption 32 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin. Hide Caption 33 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London. Hide Caption 34 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship. Hide Caption 35 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William's late mother, Diana. Hide Caption 36 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007. Hide Caption 37 of 38 Photos: Will and Kate's royal family The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students. Hide Caption 38 of 38

Her engagement ring belonged to Princess Diana.

Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sit in front of the Taj Mahal on Saturday, April 16, in Agra, India. Princess Diana was photographed in the same spot in a famous photo from 1992. This is the last engagement of the Royal couple after a weeklong visit to India and Bhutan that has taken them to Mumbai, Delhi, Kaziranga, Thimphu and Agra. Hide Caption 1 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, chat with a monk in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Friday, April 15. Hide Caption 2 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan Will and Kate take a photo with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema at a Buddhist monastery in Thimphu on Thursday, April 14. Hide Caption 3 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The royal couples visit the Golden Throne Room of the Thimphu Dzong on April 14. Hide Caption 4 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan Prince William watches as his wife fires an arrow during an archery demonstration in Paro, Bhutan, on April 14. Hide Caption 5 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The couple paints an elephant statue at India's Kaziranga Discovery Park on Wednesday, April 13. Hide Caption 6 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The royal couple takes an open vehicle safari inside Kaziranga National Park on April 13. They spent several hours at the park in hopes of drawing attention to endangered animals, including the park's 2,200 one-horned rhinos. Hide Caption 7 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan Catherine feeds a baby elephant at the Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation on April 13. Hide Caption 8 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan William and Catherine watch Assamese traditional dancers perform at the park on Tuesday, April 12. Hide Caption 9 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan William and Catherine visit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a lunch event in New Delhi on April 12. Hide Caption 10 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan A strong handshake by Modi leaves an impression on Prince William's hand on April 12. Hide Caption 11 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan William and Catherine play a game with children at a New Delhi railway station on April 12. Hide Caption 12 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan Catherine participates in an art class with children on April 12 at a center run by the charity Salaam Baala in New Delhi. Hide Caption 13 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan William and Catherine cut a cake during 90th birthday celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the British High Commissioner in New Delhi on Monday, April 11. Hide Caption 14 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The royals visit Gandhi Smriti, a New Delhi museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, on April 11. Hide Caption 15 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The couple removes their shoes as they pay respect at Gandhi Smriti on April 11. The house is where Mahatma Gandhi, India's founding father, spent the last few years of his life. Hide Caption 16 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan William signs a visitors book at the India Gate war memorial on April 11. Hide Caption 17 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The couple puts down a wreath at the India Gate to honor Indian regiments that served in World War I. Hide Caption 18 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan William and Catherine leave the India Gate after paying their respects. Hide Caption 19 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak with Boman Kohinoor during a meeting in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 10. Kohinoor, 93, has a strong claim to be India's biggest fan of the British royal family. Giant cardboard cutouts of William and Kate adorn his restaurant. His dream came true after the couple was made aware of a social media campaign with the hashtag #WillKatMeetMe. Hide Caption 20 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The royal couple poses on stage with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, third from left, and Shah Rukh Khan at a Bollywood Charity Gala in Mumbai on April 10. Hide Caption 21 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The duchess plays cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Oval Maidan sporting ground in Mumbai on April 10. Hide Caption 22 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan Prince William plays soccer during a visit to a Mumbai slum on April 10. Hide Caption 23 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The royal couple floats flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai on April 10. Hide Caption 24 of 25 Photos: Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan The couple placed a wreath at the martyrs memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on April 10. Hide Caption 25 of 25

Timeline:

2001 - Meets Prince William at University of St. Andrews.

2002-2005 - Shares living quarters with William and several other college students.

2003 - Begins dating Prince William around Christmas.

April 1, 2004 - First public sighting of the couple, a ski trip in Switzerland, is reported.

2006-2007 - Works as an accessories buyer for British ladies' fashion chain store Jigsaw.

March 2007 - Ends relationship with Prince William, but within months they are on again.

October 2010 - Becomes engaged to Prince William during a trip to Kenya.

November 16, 2010 - Prince Charles officially announces the engagement to the world.

April 29, 2011 - Marries Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey and becomes Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge. Marries Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey and becomes Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge.

June 2011 - The Duke and Duchess make an apartment on the grounds of Kensington Palace their London home.

June 30-July 8, 2011 - The couple's first official trip to a foreign country, Canada.

July 22, 2011 - Her wedding dress is put on display at Buckingham Palace.

January 5, 2012 - Announces the four charities she will support as a patron: the Art Room, which helps disadvantaged children express themselves through art; the National Portrait Gallery, which houses a famous collection of royal paintings and photographs; East Anglia's Children's Hospices, which helps children with life threatening conditions; and Action on Addiction, which assists those with addiction issues.

March 19, 2012 - Gives her first official public address at East Anglia's Children's Hospice facility in Ipswich, England.

September 2012 - The French magazine Closer runs photographs of the Duchess privately sunbathing topless. The pictures also run in the Irish Daily Star newspaper.

September 17, 2012 - The Duchess and Prince William file a complaint in France against the photographer who took the topless sunbathing pictures. They are seeking damages and would like to prevent further publication of the photos. The French magazine Closer, the Irish Daily Star and the Italian magazine Chi have each published some of the topless photos.

December 3, 2012 - The royal household announces that the The royal household announces that the Duchess is pregnant . According to the announcement, she is admitted to hospital with acute morning sickness.

July 22, 2013 - The Duchess gives birth to the couple's first child, a son weighing 8 lbs, 6 oz. The baby is named TheDuchess gives birth to the couple's first child, a son weighing 8 lbs, 6 oz. The baby is named Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.

May 2, 2015 - The Duchess gives birth to the couple's second child, a girl weighing 8 lbs, 3 oz. She is named Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge. The Duchess gives birth to the couple's second child, a girl weighing 8 lbs, 3 oz. She is named Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.

April 30, 2016 - As part of a partnership with the British National Portrait Gallery , the Duchess will appear on the cover of the centenary issue of fashion magazine British Vogue, and have two of her portraits hung in the gallery.

September 4, 2017 - Kensington Palace issues a statement that the Duchess is pregnant. The baby will be her and Prince William's third child. Kensington Palace issues a statement that the Duchess is pregnant. The baby will be her and Prince William's third child.