Duchess Catherine Fast Facts

Updated 10:56 AM ET, Wed December 21, 2016

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, poses next to the America's Cup as she visits the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich for the Ben Ainslie America's Cup Launch on June 10, 2014, in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

(CNN)Here is a look at the life of the Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton.

Personal:
Birth date: January 9, 1982
Birth place: Reading, Berkshire, England
Birth name: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton
    Father: Michael Middleton, former airline pilot, now mail-order business owner
    Mother: Carole (Goldsmith) Middleton, former flight attendant
    Marriage: Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge (April 29, 2011-present)
    Children: George Alexander Louis and Charlotte Elizabeth Diana
    Education: University of St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland, 2005, MA, Art History
    Will and Kate's royal family
    In this undated handout photo released on Sunday, May 1, by Kensington Palace, Britain&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/01/europe/uk-princess-charlotte-photos/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Princess Charlotte&lt;/a&gt; poses for a photograph at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. The princess will celebrate her first birthday on Monday.
    In this undated handout photo released on Sunday, May 1, by Kensington Palace, Britain's Princess Charlotte poses for a photograph at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England. The princess will celebrate her first birthday on Monday.
    Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William talk with U.S. President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, April 22. Obama visited the royals during his global tour, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Britain and Germany.
    Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Prince William talk with U.S. President Barack Obama at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, April 22. Obama visited the royals during his global tour, with stops in Saudi Arabia, Britain and Germany.
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
    Britain&#39;s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the French Alps on Thursday, March 3.
    Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pose for a photo with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the French Alps on Thursday, March 3.
    Britain&#39;s Prince William poses with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during a family Christmas photo released on Friday, December 18.
    Britain's Prince William poses with Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, during a family Christmas photo released on Friday, December 18.
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in early November.
    Princess Charlotte plays with a stuffed dog in this photo taken by her mother in early November.
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte&#39;s christening in July.
    William and Catherine pose with their children at Charlotte's christening in July.
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June.
    Princess Charlotte is seen with her big brother for the first time in a photo released by Kensington Palace in June.
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May.
    William and Catherine present their newborn daughter as they leave a London hospital in May.
    In March, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    In March, William and Catherine visit a center dedicated to community learning in London.
    The royal family celebrates Prince George&#39;s first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    The royal family celebrates Prince George's first birthday with a trip to the Natural History Museum in July 2014.
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plance in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    The royal family waves to a crowd before boarding a plance in Wellington, New Zealand, in April 2014. They went on a three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand.
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    The royal couple attends the Tusk Conservation Awards at the Royal Society in London in September 2013.
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine&#39;s first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    William and Catherine start an ultra marathon in Holyhead, Wales, in August 2013. It was Catherine's first public appearance since the birth of Prince George.
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine&#39;s father.
    The couple are pictured with their newborn boy, Prince George, in 2013. The new parents released two family photographs taken by Michael Middleton, Catherine's father.
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London in July 2013.
    The Duke and Duchess and their newborn son depart St. Mary's Hospital in London in July 2013.
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s coronation.
    In June 2013, William, Catherine and Prince Harry arrive at Westminster Abbey for a celebration marking the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the &quot;Harry Potter&quot; films.
    In April 2013, Harry, Catherine and William make magic on the set used to depict Diagon Alley in the "Harry Potter" films.
    The couple attends a St. Patrick&#39;s Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    The couple attends a St. Patrick's Day parade as they visit Aldershot, England, in March 2013.
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    In September 2012, the couple drank coconut milk from a tree that Queen Elizabeth II planted decades ago in the South Pacific nation of Tuvalu.
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    Catherine and William celebrate during cycling events at the Olympic Games in London in August 2012.
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen&#39;s Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    The Queen, William and Catherine stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the finale of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in June 2012.
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a &quot;healthy living cookery session&quot; in London in December 2011.
    As part of their charity work, the couple attended a "healthy living cookery session" in London in December 2011.
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    The newly married royal couple watches a rodeo demonstration at a government reception in Calgary, Alberta, in July 2011.
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    Catherine shovels soil during a tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa in July 2011.
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    You can feel the love as the happy couple attends a Snowbirds air show during Canada Day celebrations in July 2011.
    U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama meet with the royal couple at Buckingham Palace in May 2011.
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    The newlyweds walk hand in hand from Buckingham Palace the day after their wedding in April 2011.
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    After their wedding on April 29, 2011, the couple drove from Buckingham Palace to Clarence House in a vintage Aston Martin.
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    William and Catherine kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding ceremony in London.
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    The pair returned to their alma mater in St. Andrews, Scotland, in February 2011. They launched a fundraising campaign for a new scholarship.
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William&#39;s late mother, Diana.
    The couple poses for photographers to mark their engagement in November 2010. Catherine received the engagement ring that belonged to William's late mother, Diana.
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    The couple cheers on the English rugby team during the Six Nations Championship match in London in February 2007.
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    The couple takes a photo after graduating from the University of St. Andrews in June 2005. They met at school and even shared a house with others while students.
    Other Facts:
    Is the eldest of three children of self-made millionaires.
    Her engagement ring belonged to Princess Diana.
    Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit India, Bhutan
    Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sit in front of the Taj Mahal on Saturday, April 16, in Agra, India. Princess Diana was photographed in the same spot in a famous photo from 1992. This is the last engagement of the Royal couple after a weeklong visit to India and Bhutan that has taken them to Mumbai, Delhi, Kaziranga, Thimphu and Agra.
    Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sit in front of the Taj Mahal on Saturday, April 16, in Agra, India. Princess Diana was photographed in the same spot in a famous photo from 1992. This is the last engagement of the Royal couple after a weeklong visit to India and Bhutan that has taken them to Mumbai, Delhi, Kaziranga, Thimphu and Agra.
    Britain&#39;s Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, chat with a monk in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Friday, April 15.
    Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, chat with a monk in Thimphu, Bhutan, on Friday, April 15.
    Will and Kate take a photo with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema at a Buddhist monastery in Thimphu on Thursday, April 14.
    Will and Kate take a photo with Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema at a Buddhist monastery in Thimphu on Thursday, April 14.
    The royal couples visit the Golden Throne Room of the Thimphu Dzong on April 14.
    The royal couples visit the Golden Throne Room of the Thimphu Dzong on April 14.
    Prince William watches as his wife fires an arrow during an archery demonstration in Paro, Bhutan, on April 14.
    Prince William watches as his wife fires an arrow during an archery demonstration in Paro, Bhutan, on April 14.
    The couple paints an elephant statue at India&#39;s Kaziranga Discovery Park on Wednesday, April 13.
    The couple paints an elephant statue at India's Kaziranga Discovery Park on Wednesday, April 13.
    The royal couple takes an open vehicle safari inside Kaziranga National Park on April 13. They spent several hours at the park in hopes of drawing attention to endangered animals, including the park&#39;s 2,200 one-horned rhinos.
    The royal couple takes an open vehicle safari inside Kaziranga National Park on April 13. They spent several hours at the park in hopes of drawing attention to endangered animals, including the park's 2,200 one-horned rhinos.
    Catherine feeds a baby elephant at the Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation on April 13.
    Catherine feeds a baby elephant at the Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation on April 13.
    William and Catherine watch Assamese traditional dancers perform at the park on Tuesday, April 12.
    William and Catherine watch Assamese traditional dancers perform at the park on Tuesday, April 12.
    William and Catherine visit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a lunch event in New Delhi on April 12.
    William and Catherine visit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before a lunch event in New Delhi on April 12.
    A strong handshake by Modi leaves an impression on Prince William&#39;s hand on April 12.
    A strong handshake by Modi leaves an impression on Prince William's hand on April 12.
    William and Catherine play a game with children at a New Delhi railway station on April 12.
    William and Catherine play a game with children at a New Delhi railway station on April 12.
    Catherine participates in an art class with children on April 12 at a center run by the charity Salaam Baala in New Delhi.
    Catherine participates in an art class with children on April 12 at a center run by the charity Salaam Baala in New Delhi.
    William and Catherine cut a cake during 90th birthday celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the British High Commissioner in New Delhi on Monday, April 11.
    William and Catherine cut a cake during 90th birthday celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II at the residence of the British High Commissioner in New Delhi on Monday, April 11.
    The royals visit Gandhi Smriti, a New Delhi museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, on April 11.
    The royals visit Gandhi Smriti, a New Delhi museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, on April 11.
    The couple removes their shoes as they pay respect at Gandhi Smriti on April 11. The house is where Mahatma Gandhi, India&#39;s founding father, spent the last few years of his life.
    The couple removes their shoes as they pay respect at Gandhi Smriti on April 11. The house is where Mahatma Gandhi, India's founding father, spent the last few years of his life.
    William signs a visitors book at the India Gate war memorial on April 11.
    William signs a visitors book at the India Gate war memorial on April 11.
    The couple puts down a wreath at the India Gate to honor Indian regiments that served in World War I.
    The couple puts down a wreath at the India Gate to honor Indian regiments that served in World War I.
    William and Catherine leave the India Gate after paying their respects.
    William and Catherine leave the India Gate after paying their respects.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak with Boman Kohinoor during a meeting in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 10. Kohinoor, 93, has a strong claim to be India&#39;s biggest fan of the British royal family. Giant cardboard cutouts of William and Kate adorn his restaurant. His dream came true after the couple was made aware of a social media campaign with the hashtag #WillKatMeetMe.
    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak with Boman Kohinoor during a meeting in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, April 10. Kohinoor, 93, has a strong claim to be India's biggest fan of the British royal family. Giant cardboard cutouts of William and Kate adorn his restaurant. His dream came true after the couple was made aware of a social media campaign with the hashtag #WillKatMeetMe.
    The royal couple poses on stage with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, third from left, and Shah Rukh Khan at a Bollywood Charity Gala in Mumbai on April 10.
    The royal couple poses on stage with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, third from left, and Shah Rukh Khan at a Bollywood Charity Gala in Mumbai on April 10.
    The duchess plays cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Oval Maidan sporting ground in Mumbai on April 10.
    The duchess plays cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at the Oval Maidan sporting ground in Mumbai on April 10.
    Prince William plays soccer during a visit to a Mumbai slum on April 10.
    Prince William plays soccer during a visit to a Mumbai slum on April 10.
    The royal couple floats flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai on April 10.
    The royal couple floats flowers at the Banganga Water Tank in Mumbai on April 10.
    The couple placed a wreath at the martyrs memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on April 10.
    The couple placed a wreath at the martyrs memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on April 10.
    Timeline:
    2001 -     Meets Prince William at University of St. Andrews.
    2002-2005 - Shares living quarters with William and several other college students.
    2003 - Begins dating Prince William around Christmas.
    April 1, 2004 - First public sighting of the couple, a ski trip in Switzerland, is reported.
    2006-2007 - Works as an accessories buyer for British ladies' fashion chain store Jigsaw.
    March 2007 - Ends relationship with Prince William, but within months they are on again.
    October 2010 - Becomes engaged to Prince William during a trip to Kenya.
    November 16, 2010 - Prince Charles officially announces the engagement to the world.
    April 29, 2011 - Marries Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey and becomes Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge.
    June 2011 - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make an apartment on the grounds of Kensington Palace their London home.
    June 30-July 8, 2011 - The couple's first official trip to a foreign country, Canada.
    July 8-10, 2011 - Visits Los Angeles where she and Prince William visit Hollywood, Skid Row and veterans. It is her first trip to the United States.
    July 22, 2011 - Her wedding dress is put on display at Buckingham Palace.
    January 5, 2012 - Announces the four charities she will support as a patron: the Art Room, which helps disadvantaged children express themselves through art; the National Portrait Gallery, which houses a famous collection of royal paintings and photographs; East Anglia's Children's Hospices, which helps children with life threatening conditions; and Action on Addiction, which assists those with addiction issues.
    March 19, 2012 - Gives her first official public address at East Anglia's Children's Hospice facility in Ipswich, England.
    September 2012 - The French magazine Closer runs photographs of the Duchess privately sunbathing topless. The pictures also run in the Irish Daily Star newspaper.
    September 17, 2012 - The Duchess and Prince William file a criminal complaint in France against the photographer who took pictures of the Duchess privately sunbathing topless. They are seeking damages and would like to prevent further publication of the photos. The French magazine Closer, the Irish Daily Star and Italian magazine Chi have each published some of the topless photos.
    December 3, 2012 - The royal household announces that Duchess Catherine is pregnant. According to the announcement, she is admitted to hospital with acute morning sickness.
    July 22, 2013 - Duchess Catherine gives birth to the couple's first child, a son weighing 8 lbs, 6 oz. The baby is named Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.
    May 2, 2015 - Duchess Catherine gives birth to the couple's second child, a girl weighing 8 lbs, 3 oz. She is named Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge.
    April 30, 2016 - As part of a partnership with the British National Portrait Gallery, the Duchess of Cambridge will appear on the cover of the centenary issue of fashion magazine British Vogue, and have two of her portraits hung in the gallery.