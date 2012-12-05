Barbara Walters Fast Facts

Breaking News

After a journalism career spanning a half-century, Barbara Walters retired from TV journalism on May 16. We look back on the career of Walters, shown here at the White House Correspondents&#39; Association annual dinner in Washington on May 3.
Guest co-host Sunny Hostin, from left, Walters, guest Bette Midler, Sherri Shepherd and Whoopi Goldberg laugh it up during an episode of &quot;The View&quot; on May 9. The show is known for the spirited conversations of its hosts and guests.
Walters&#39; annual specials on the year&#39;s &quot;most fascinating people&quot; focused on big names in entertainment, sports, politics and popular culture. In December 2012, she interviewed then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Walters sits for a photo with President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and Joy Behar on the set of &quot;The View&quot; in September 2012 in New York.
Walters knows celebs like no one else. She and George Clooney attended the Bloomberg &amp;amp; Vanity Fair cocktail reception after the 2012 White House Correspondents&#39; Association Dinner at the residence of the French ambassador in Washington.
Walters has also done many serious interviews, such as when she sat down with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on December 4, 2011, for his first exclusive on-camera interview with an American journalist since the start of the uprising in Syria.
Walters and fellow TV journalist Katie Couric attended the 30th annual News &amp;amp; Documentary Emmy Awards at Frederick P. Rose Hall in 2009 in New York.
Walters signs copies of her book &quot;Audition: A Memoir&quot; for customers at Borders Books in Vienna, Virginia, on May 8, 2008. The book reflects on her lonely childhood and illustrious career as well as an affair with married, black Republican Sen. Edward W. Brooke of Massachusetts that finally ended when they decided that disclosure could ruin their respective careers.
In an exclusive interview on &quot;20/20,&quot; Walters sat down with controversial Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez on March 14, 2007. In an &lt;a href=&quot;http://piersmorgan.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/05/barbara-walters-remembers-late-venezuelan-president-hugo-chavez-he-certainly-wasnt-the-most-physically-attractive-person/&quot;&gt;2013 interview with CNN&#39;s Piers Morgan,&lt;/a&gt; Walters noted that despite Chavez&#39;s immense power and influence, the President tried to portray himself as a martyr: &quot;He could be very warm. He was very vulnerable, complained that he&#39;d been married twice, Piers, but had no time for a relationship because he was married to his country.&quot;
Walters and Elmo at the Third Annual Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York in 2005.
In 2005, Walters met with President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush for their first joint interview after the November 2004 election.
In 2003, only the possibility of war in Iraq could cause the postponement of her annual pre-Oscars interview special.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks with Walters at the Kremlin in Moscow on November 5, 2001.
The women of &quot;The View&quot; became stars in their own right. Lisa Ling, Star Jones, Joy Behar and Walters appeared with Jay Leno on &quot;The Tonight Show.&quot;
After months of legal negotiations, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, whose affair with President Bill Clinton resulted in Clinton&#39;s impeachment, broke her longtime silence to talk with Walters on ABC News&#39; &quot;20/20&quot; in 1999. A record 70 million viewers tuned in.
Michael Jackson spoke to Walters in an exclusive interview about the controversial paparazzi, his experiences with the tabloid press and what it means to be under such intense scrutiny on &quot;20/20&quot; on September 12, 1997. Jackson told her the paparazzi have relentlessly pursued him the way they did Princess Diana.
In the first interview since a horseback riding accident left him paralyzed from the neck down, Christopher Reeve talked with Walters on September 28, 1995, for a special one-hour segment of ABC News&#39; &quot;20/20.&quot; In the interview, which took place at the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in New Jersey, Reeve talks about what he remembers of his accident and how his life functioned afterward.
Her reporting has made Walters an international star. She and actor Richard Gere greeted the Dalai Lama when he visited St. John the Divine in New York in 1992.
Donald Trump, Don King and Walters on December 12, 1987.
During an interview with legendary actress Katharine Hepburn in 1981, Walters asked what might be the most infamous question of her career: &quot;What kind of a tree are you? If you think you&#39;re a tree?&quot;
Walters held in a groundbreaking interview with Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, center, and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat in Jerusalem during Sadat&#39;s first peace visit to Israel on November 20, 1977.
Walters interviewed Cuban President Fidel Castro as they crossed the Bay of Pigs for an ABC News Special that aired on June 9, 1977.
Jim Hartz and Walters reported for NBC News during the 1976 New Hampshire Democratic Primary.
Walters was called &quot;a former hostess of a morning TV show, an interviewer of the famous and all-around glamour girl personality in her own right&quot; when &quot;ABC Evening News with Harry Reasoner and Barbara Walters&quot; debuted in 1976, making her television&#39;s first network anchorwoman.
Jack Lescoulie, Hugh Downs, Walters and Frank Blair conduct a discussion on NBC&#39;s &quot;Today Show&quot; in New York. She worked for the show from 1961 to 1976.
President Gerald Ford gives Walters a helping hand as she slips while stepping onto the stage in Washington during an awards presentation on March 10, 1975, for participants in the Special Olympics.
From left, Gene Shalit, Walters and Frank McGee sit behind the news desk in a promotional portrait for the &quot;Today Show&quot; in 1973.
Walters interviewed American novelist, short story writer and playwright Truman Capote for &quot;Today&quot; inside his New York apartment in 1967.
Walters takes a phone call at her desk in New York in 1962.
(CNN)Here's a look at the life of famed journalist, Barbara Walters.

Personal:
Birth date: September 25, 1929 (some sources say 1931)
Birth place: Boston, Massachusetts
Birth name: Barbara Jill Walters
Father: Lou Walters, a theater producer
    Mother: Dena (Selett) Walters
    Marriages: Merv Adelson (1986-1992, divorced); Lee Guber (1963-1976, divorced); Robert Henry Katz (1955-1958, divorced)
    Children: Adopted with Lee Guber: Jackie, 1968
    Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., 1953
    Other Facts:
    Walters has interviewed every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon through Barack and Michelle Obama.
    Other notable interviews include Fidel Castro, a joint interview with Israel's Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Michael Jackson, and Monica Lewinsky.
    Nominated for 31 Daytime Emmy Awards and won four: three competitive and one honorary.
    Nominated for 20 News and Documentary Emmy Awards and won eight: seven competitive and one honorary.
    Nominated for 12 Primetime Emmys and won once.
    Timeline:
    1961-1974 - Reporter, writer, and panel member on NBC's "The Today Show."
    1974-1976 - Co-hosts "The Today Show."
    1975 - Wins a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Host or Hostess in a Talk, Service or Variety Series for "Today."
    1976-2014 - Host of "The Barbara Walters Specials." The special "10 Most Fascinating People" became a regular year-end program.
    1976-1978 - Becomes the first female to co-anchor "ABC World News Tonight" for an unprecedented salary of $1 million a year.
    1980 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Programs and Program Segments for "Post Election Special Edition."
    1982 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Interview/Interviewer (Program) for "The Barbara Walters Specials."
    1983 - Wins a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series for "The Barbara Walters Specials."
    1983 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Interview/Interviewer (Segment) for "There But For The Grace Of God."
    1984-2004 - Co-host and chief correspondent for ABC's "20/20." She gives up her regular spot on the show in September 2004 but continues to report on occasion.
    1987 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Interview/Interviewer (Segment) for "The Woman Under The Crane."
    January 7, 1990 - Is inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.
    1992 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Interview/Interviewer (Segment) for "Arthur Seale/ Patricia Reso Interviews - No Way Out."
    1996 - Wins a Peabody award for the "20/20" episode, "The Journey of Christopher Reeve."
    1997-May 16, 2014 - Co-host of "The View."
    1999 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Special Classification for Outstanding News and Documentary Program for "The Millennium."
    2000 - Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Daytime Television.
    2003 - Wins a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show (Executive Producer) for "The View."
    June 14, 2007 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    May 2008 - Reveals that she had an affair with married US Senator Edward Brooke for several years in the 1970s.
    2009 - Wins a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host for "The View."
    2009 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Live Coverage of a Current News Story - Long Form for "Inauguration 2009 - Barack Obama."
    September 21, 2009 - Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.
    May 2010 - Undergoes heart surgery to repair a valve.
    January 19, 2013 - Is hospitalized after falling on a stair while visiting the British ambassador's residence, leaving her with a cut on her forehead.
    May 13, 2013 - Announces on "The View" that she will retire from TV journalism in summer 2014.
    May 16, 2014 - Walters' last episode as co-host of "The View" airs. She continues as co-owner and co-executive producer.