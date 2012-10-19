Photos: Boy Scouts by the numbers Boy Scouts of America is an organization that says it is focused on mentoring young men and helping them develop life skills. Here's a look at BSA by the numbers. (Source: Boy Scouts of America) Hide Caption 1 of 8

105: The number of years since Boy Scouts of America was incorporated. Membership topped 20 million by 1952.

2.6 million: The number of youth members as of May 2014. BSA also boasts more than 1 million adult volunteers.

437,160: The number of youth members in units chartered by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the most of any faith-based organization. As of 2013, the United Methodist Church had the second-strongest membership, followed by the Catholic Church.

181: The number of NASA astronauts that participated in Scouting. Neil Armstrong was an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the program.

191: Number of lawmakers in the 113th Congress that participated in Boy Scouts. Eighteen governors were Scouts or Scout volunteers as of April 2013.

19: The number of presidents that have served as honorary president of Boy Scouts of America. (That's every president since BSA was founded.)