Boy Scouts by the numbers

Boy Scouts of America is an organization that says it is focused on mentoring young men and helping them develop life skills. Here's a look at BSA by the numbers. (Source: Boy Scouts of America)
105: The number of years since Boy Scouts of America was incorporated. Membership topped 20 million by 1952.
2.6 million: The number of youth members as of May 2014. BSA also boasts more than 1 million adult volunteers.
437,160: The number of youth members in units chartered by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the most of any faith-based organization. As of 2013, the United Methodist Church had the second-strongest membership, followed by the Catholic Church.
181: The number of NASA astronauts that participated in Scouting. Neil Armstrong was an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the program.
191: Number of lawmakers in the 113th Congress that participated in Boy Scouts. Eighteen governors were Scouts or Scout volunteers as of April 2013.
19: The number of presidents that have served as honorary president of Boy Scouts of America. (That's every president since BSA was founded.)
161: The number of countries with Boy Scout organizations, as of 2010.
