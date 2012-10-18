Photos: Celebrities celebrate Halloween

Story highlights AnnaLynne McCord channeled the Victorian era to host a Halloween party in Las Vegas

Michelle Trachtenberg brought Tim Burton's "Blue Girl With Wine" artwork to life

Christina Aguilera played a pirate at Maroon 5's Hollywood bash

Kim Kardashian"Poisonous!!!" the reality star Tweeted of her Poison Ivy outfit.

Stacy Keibler

With jewelry by Graziela and Dana Rebecca Designs, Keibler looked boo-tiful as the host of a Halloween masquerade at the Hyde Bellagio in Las Vegas.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera toted boyfriend Matthew Rutler as the knight to her queen for their festivities in Los Angeles.



Alyson HanniganThe actress played the role of a scarecrow, while daughter Satyana dressed as a pumpkin.

AnnaLynne McCordThe actress channeled the Victorian era to host the Haunted Seduction Halloween party held at Pure Nightclub in Las Vegas.



Michelle Trachtenberg The actress brought Tim Burton's "Blue Girl With Wine" piece of artwork to life in New York.