Story highlights A bronze statue of Zinedine Zidane head-butting Marco Materazzi unveiled

The piece outside Paris' Pompidou Museum is the work of Adel Abdessemed

The headbutt occurred in the 2006 World Cup final, which Italy won on penalties

Zidane is regarded as one of the finest footballers in history

(CNN) Books have been written about him, a film was devoted to following his every move on a football field and now the career of French icon Zinedine Zidane has been immortalized in bronze.

From Cannes to Real Madrid -- his first and last clubs -- Zidane's career was characterized by moments of audacity and greatness.

None more so than when he scored a brace which helped win the World Cup for France on home soil in 1998, or one of the greatest goals of all time in the 2002 European Champions League final in Real Madrid's 2-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in Glasgow.

But Algerian-born artist Adel Abdessemed was less interested in the zenith of Zidane's career.

Instead he has focused on its nadir -- the Frenchman's infamous headbutting of Italy's Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final in Zidane's last professional game.

