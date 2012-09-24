Photos: 'Full House': Where are they now? Fans of the the popular sitcom "Full House" have long been clamoring for a revival, and they finally got their wish earlier this year with Netflix's "Fuller House." The series stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Fuller, Andrea Barber as her best friend, Kimmy, and Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner. The show returns for a second season December 9. Let's catch up with the cast. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Former "Full House" stars, from left, John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Bob Saget got together again for a Dannon Oikos commercial for Super Bowl 2014.

Candace Cameron Bure – Candace Cameron Bure, aka DJ Tanner, went on to play Summer Van Horne on ABC Family's "Make It or Break It." She also appeared on a 1997 episode of "Boy Meets World" and a 2007 episode of "That's So Raven." In addition to appearing on "Dancing With the Stars," she's continued to work as an actress and has written books about her life as a working wife and mother. She also made headlines in 2014 with statements about being "submissive" to her husband. In 2015, she joined ABC's "The View" as a co-host. She announced in December 2016 she was leaving after two seasons.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – After playing Michelle, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen starred in "It Takes Two" and "Holiday in the Sun," among other flicks and TV series. Their last gig together was 2004's "New York Minute." Mary-Kate went on to play Tara on "Weeds" and appear in "The Wackness" and "Beastly." Offscreen, the twins have built an empire around several fashion labels, including The Row, Elizabeth and James, and Stylemint. They have yet to appear on "Fuller House."

Jodie Sweetin – After playing Stephanie, Jodie Sweetin appeared on "Party of Five" and "Yes, Dear." She hosted 2007's "Pants-Off Dance-Off," starred in 2008's "Small Bits of Happiness" and detailed her struggle with addiction in her 2010 memoir "unSweetened."

Bob Saget – After playing Danny Tanner, Bob Saget channeled another widowed father on "Raising Dad." He hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos" and showed off his R-rated sense of humor in 2005's "The Aristocrats." Saget also narrated "How I Met Your Mother" on CBS.

John Stamos – After playing Jesse Katsopolis, John Stamos went on to play Dr. Tony Gates on "ER," and appear in "Glee's" second season, among other shows. He starred in Fox series "Grandfathered," but the show was canceled after one season. He currently appears on "Scream Queens" and is an executive producer on "Fuller House."

Dave Coulier – Dave Coulier produced and starred in "Can't Get Arrested" and hosted "Animal Kidding" after playing Joey Gladstone. He appeared on "The Surreal Life" in 2004 and laced up his skates to compete on 2006's "Skating With Celebrities." He married girlfriend Melissa Bring in Montana in June 2014.

Lori Loughlin – Lori Loughlin, or as we call her, Aunt Becky, starred on "Hudson Street" after "Full House" ended. She appeared on series "Summerland" and "In Case of Emergency" before acting alongside Robin Williams and John Travolta in the 2009 flick "Old Dogs" and taking on the role of Debbie Wilson on "90210."

Dylan and Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit – Alex and Nicky Katsopolis were played by Dylan and Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, respectively, from 1992 until the series finale. Ready to feel old? The adorable twins are legal. They have made guest appearances on "Fuller House." Jesse and Becky's boys were played by Kevin and Daniel Renteria during the show's fifth season.

Andrea Barber – Andrea Barber retired from acting shortly after playing DJ's best friend, Kimmy Gibbler. But she came out of retirement to reprise the role in a sketch with Dave Coulier . She now stars in the Netflix reboot.