Lindsay Lohan in trouble

Actress Lindsay Lohan has had numerous legal troubles over the past eight years, including arrests for drunken driving, reckless driving and shoplifting. Here are six of her booking mug shots, from top left to bottom right: July 2007, November 2007, July 2010, September 2010, October 2011 and March 2013. Lohan is finally off probation after completing 125 hours of community service. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Lohan poses for a mug shot in March 2013 after accepting 90 days in a "locked-in" drug rehab facility for misdemeanor charges. Her legal troubles trace back to two drunken-driving arrests in 2007. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Lohan appears in court with her attorneys Anthony Falangetti, left, and Mark Heller in Los Angeles in March 2013. She entered pleas of no contest on two misdemeanor charges relating to a 2012 traffic accident, and she did not challenge the finding that she violated her shoplifting probation with those convictions. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Lohan attends her probation hearing in March 2012 in Los Angeles. Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner took Lohan off probation from a 2007 drunken driving case and said that she will no longer have to meet with a probation officer or appear in court on her 2011 shoplifting case, as long as she obeys all laws through May 2014. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Lohan leaves a progress report hearing at Venice Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles in January 2012. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Lohan's mug shot from October 2011 after she was arrested for probation violations. She was released after posting $100,000 bail. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Lohan is led away in handcuffs at her probation progress report hearing in Los Angeles in October 2011. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Lohan cries next to her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley as she is sentenced to 90 days in jail by Judge Marsha Revel during her hearing at the Beverly Hills Courthouse in July 2010. Lohan violated her probation in two 2007 drunk driving cases. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Lohan poses for a booking photo after being arrested on DUI charges at Lynwood Jail in November 2007. Lohan voluntarily reported to the facility to serve her minimum 24-hour jail sentence that was part of a plea bargain for two DUI charges. Hide Caption 9 of 10