Prince Harry through the years

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital on September 16, 1984, with newborn Prince Harry. The prince has grown up in the public eye. Take a look back at his life.

Prince Harry stands with Princess Diana for the national anthem at the Wales versus Australia match during the 1991 World Cup in Cardiff, Wales, on October 12, 1991.

Princess Diana and Prince Harry are accompanied by family friend Catherine Soames and her son, Harry, during a skiing trip in Lech, Austria, on March 24, 1994.

Princess Diana, from left, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles gather for the commemorations of VJ Day on August 19, 1995, in London.

Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his son Prince Harry stand for the anthems during the Wales versus Scotland game in Cardiff, Wales, on February 17, 1996.

Left to right: Princes William, Harry and their father Prince Charles wait in front of the Westminster Abbey in London after the funeral ceremony of Diana Princess of Wales on September 6, 1997.

Prince Harry takes part in the Wall Game at Eton College in March 2003.

The youngest son of the Prince of Wales, Prince Harry makes a slice of toast in his house kitchen situated in the house library, which is the preserve of the senior House prefects, in March 2003 at Eton College.

Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his father The Prince Of Wales play polo for The BFF/Highgrove Team in a match for The Indian Cavalry Polo Trophy in Tidworth, England, on July 12, 2003.

Prince Harry paints in Eton College's new Drawing Room on May 12, 2003.

A man reads the New York Post newspaper on January 13, 2005, featuring the "Royal Nazi" headline about Prince Harry who attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry share a joke as they watch Prince Charles and his bride Camilla Duchess of Cornwall leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, following their marriage blessing on April 9, 2005.

Prince Harry takes part in the Trooping Of New Colours alongside his fellow officer cadets at the Royal Military Academy on June 21, 2005, in Sandhurst, England.

Prince Harry sitting below the turret of his Spartan armored vehicle as he communicates with other units by radio, in the desert in Helmand province in Southern Afghanistan, on February 20, 2008. The 23-year-old, an officer in the Household Cavalry regiment, secretly served for several weeks in the volatile southern province of Helmand.

Princes William and Harry are seen at a Royal Air Force base near Shrewsbury in central England on June 18, 2009.

The British royal family poses for a portrait in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace in London on April 29, 2011.

Prince Harry skis with the Walking with the Wounded team, who have gathered on the island of Spitsbergen, Norway -- situated between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole -- for their last days of preparation before setting off to the North Pole by foot on March 29, 2011.

Prince Harry stands in the Drawing School on May 12, 2003, between two of the works he completed while studying at Eton College. His work involves a mixture of painting and printing, and reflects his habit of using animals as his starting point.

Best man Prince Harry and Maid of Honour Pippa Middleton appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton on April 29, 2011.

Prince Harry climbs on board a specially decorated golf buggy as he goes on a tour of Harbour Island in Nassau, Bahamas, on March 4, 2012. The Prince was visiting the Bahamas as part of a Diamond Jubilee tour as a representative of Queen Elizabeth II.

Members of the British royal family wave to the crowds from Buckingham Palace on June 5, 2012, as part of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Left to right: Carole Coe, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips enjoy the atmosphere as they watch track cycling at the Velodrome on August 7, 2012 at the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Prince Harry was deployed to Afghanistan as an Army helicopter pilot, the UK military announced on September 7, 2012.

Prince Harry races out from a tent to scramble his Apache with fellow pilots during his 12-hour shift on November 3, 2012, at Camp Bastion in Afghanistan. Prince Harry served as an Apache helicopter pilot and gunner.

Prince Harry salutes aboard the Australian warship HMAS Leeuwin during the International Fleet Review in Sydney on October 5, 2013.

Prince Harry, Ivan Castro and their fellow adventurers reach the South Pole as part of their Walking With the Wounded charity trek on Friday, December 13, 2013, in Antarctica.

Prince Harry and Prince William help soldiers build a flood wall at Eton End School on February 14 in Datchet, England.

Prince Harry hits a baseball while participating in drills at the Harlem RBI baseball youth development program in New York City on Tuesday, May 14.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Prince William, Duke of Cambridge; and Prince Harry visit the Tower of London's ceramic poppy installation on Tuesday, August 5. The installation was part of the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of outbreak of World War I.

Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry look at a mobile phone as they watch the Invictus Games on September 11, 2014, in London.

Prince Harry celebrates his 30th birthday on September 15.

Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released on Sunday, April 5.. The flight was to promote his Spitfire scholarship, which offers training for wounded servicemen and women.

Prince Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire on a sortie from Goodwood, West Sussex, via the Isle of Wight in this undated photo released April 5.

Prince Harry is greeted by Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove, second left, and Chairman of the Council of the War Memorial Ken Doolan, third right, during a visit to the Australian War Memorial on Monday, April 6, in Canberra, Australia. Prince Harry, or Captain Wales as he is known in the British Army, will end his military career with a monthlong secondment, or temporary assignment, to the Australian Defence Force in barracks in Sydney, Perth and Darwin.

Prince Harry talks to Nepalese women in a community courtyard outside the Golden Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal.