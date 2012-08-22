Prince Harry through the years

Breaking News

Updated 7:25 PM ET, Mon November 27, 2017

Britain's Prince Harry smiles as he attends a ceremony for the 2015 London Marathon. The engagement of the prince and American actress Meghan Markle was announced on Monday, November 27.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave a London hospital with newborn baby Harry on September 16, 1984. It was their second son.
Harry is held by his mother during this family photo with his dad and his brother, Prince William, in 1984.
Harry, left, and William play on rocking horses at Kensington Palace.
Harry sticks his tongue out, much to the surprise of his mother, at Buckingham Palace in 1988.
Prince Charles and his sons pose outside a country house circa 1990.
Harry, left, and William wave to the cameras during a 1991 tour of Canada. The caps were given to them by the crew of the Canadian frigate HMCS Ottawa.
Princess Diana and her sons visit Thorpe Park, a theme park in Surrey, England, in 1993.
Princess Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, offers Harry a reassuring arm during her funeral service in 1997.
Prince Charles and his sons enjoy a ski holiday together in 2000.
Harry takes part in the traditional Wall Game at Eton College in 2003.
In 2003, Harry stands between some artwork he completed while studying at Eton College.
Harry holds an echidna at Sydney's Taronga Zoo in 2003.
Harry takes part in a 2005 Trooping the Colour event with fellow cadets at the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England.
Harry, far left, joins a photo for his father's second marriage in 2005. After Harry, from left, are his brother; his father; his stepmother, Camilla; and Camilla's children, Laura and Tom Parker Bowles.
Harry and Queen Elizabeth II share a joke on his father's wedding day.
Harry takes part in military training in 2005. In February 2008, the British Ministry of Defense announced that Harry had secretly been serving in Afghanistan with his Army unit on a four-month mission. The next day, he was withdrawn for security reasons.
Harry and his girlfriend at the time, Chelsy Davy, watch a rugby match in London in 2009.
Harry joins Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in 2012.
Harry smiles after playing rugby at a beach in Rio de Janeiro in 2012.
Harry receives a royal salute from the honor guard at the Garden Island naval base in Sydney in 2013.
Harry plays rugby with children as he takes part in a coaching session in London in 2013.
Harry flies in the back of a Spitfire in this undated photo released in 2015. The flight was to promote his Spitfire scholarship, which offers training for wounded service members.
Harry and his father attend a 2015 memorial service for the Battle of Gallipoli, a World War I campaign that took place a century earlier.
Harry, William and Catherine take a photo with US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama after the Obamas arrived at Kensington Palace in 2016.
Harry sits with Hayley Henson, left, and her daughter Emily during the Invictus Games in Toronto in September. Hayley is married to British paralympian David Henson, and young Emily was sneaking bites of the prince's popcorn. Harry founded the Invictus Games, an international sporting competition for injured service members.
Harry watches wheelchair tennis with his girlfriend, Meghan Markle, at the Invictus Games in September.
Harry smiles as he speaks to veterans in London in November. He was attending the official opening ceremony of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.
Harry and Markle take photos at Kensington Palace to announce their engagement.
