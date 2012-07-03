Celebrity Scientologists

Actor John Travolta became a Scientologist in 1975 and has been one of the faith's strongest supporters.
In 2010, actress Kirstie Alley told CNN's Larry King that Scientology, her faith for three decades, helped her lose weight.
Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren (now with MSNBC) joined Scientology after marrying her Scientologist husband, attorney John Coale, in the 1980s.
Nancy Cartwright, a high-profile member of the Church of Scientology, is also the voice of Bart Simpson on the animated series "The Simpsons."
Actress Jenna Elfman is best known for her starring role in the TV sitcom "Dharma and Greg."
Actress Juliette Lewis defended Scientology and fellow proponent Tom Cruise after his 2012 divorce.
Beck came into the spotlight in the '90s with his breakthrough single, "Loser."
Actress Anne Archer was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 1987 movie "Fatal Attraction."
Catherine Bell starred in the TV series "JAG" and "Army Wives."
Actor Danny Masterson is known for his role in "That '70s Show."
Actress and model Bijou Phillips wed Masterson in 2011.
When asked about his Scientology faith, actor Giovanni Ribisi said, "It's a personal thing, it's something that works for me, and I think it's that simple."
Actress Lynsey Bartilson co-starred in the sitcom "Grounded for Life."
Actress Erika Christensen played Julia on the critically acclaimed television series "Parenthood."
Veteran rapper Doug E. Fresh has performed at Church of Scientology events.