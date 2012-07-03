Celebrity Scientologists

Breaking News

Actor John Travolta became a Scientologist in 1975 and has been one of the faith&#39;s strongest supporters.
Actor John Travolta became a Scientologist in 1975 and has been one of the faith's strongest supporters.
Tom Cruise's 2012 split with Katie Holmes triggered lots of questions about any role that Cruise's status as a Scientologist played in the divorce. The church issued this statement about the issue.
In 2010, actress Kirstie Alley told CNN's Larry King that Scientology, her faith for three decades, helped her lose weight.
Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren (now with MSNBC) joined Scientology after marrying her Scientologist husband, attorney John Coale, in the 1980s.
Former Fox News host Greta Van Susteren (now with MSNBC) joined Scientology after marrying her Scientologist husband, attorney John Coale, in the 1980s.
Nancy Cartwright, a high-profile member of the Church of Scientology, is also the voice of Bart Simpson on the animated series "The Simpsons."
Actress Jenna Elfman is best known for her starring role in the TV sitcom "Dharma and Greg."
Actress Juliette Lewis defended Scientology and fellow proponent Tom Cruise after his 2012 divorce.
Beck came into the spotlight in the '90s with his breakthrough single, "Loser."
Actress Anne Archer was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 1987 movie "Fatal Attraction."
Catherine Bell starred in the TV series "JAG" and "Army Wives."
Actor Danny Masterson is known for his role in "That '70s Show."
Actress and model Bijou Phillips wed Masterson in 2011.
Former "Glee" and "Party of Five" actress Jennifer Aspen credits Scientology with saving her life and for her successful career.
When asked about his Scientology faith, actor Giovanni Ribisi said, "It's a personal thing, it's something that works for me, and I think it's that simple."
Actress Lynsey Bartilson co-starred in the sitcom "Grounded for Life."
Actress Erika Christensen played Julia on the critically acclaimed television series "Parenthood."
Veteran rapper Doug E. Fresh has performed at Church of Scientology events.
Since its inception in the 1950s, Scientology has always had close ties to Hollywood. Explore the origins of Scientology on "Believer with Reza Aslan" Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and click through the gallery to see some of the celebrities who are members of this new American religion.