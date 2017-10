Controversial products and ads

"Not sure labeling these as 'Fat Girl Costumes' is the best approach." Twitter user Kristyn Washburn tweeted at Walmart on October 21, after discovering how the plus-size Halloween costumes for women were labeled. The retail giant apologized six days later, after media outlets like Jezebel reported on the classification. It's currently investigating how the labeling occurred. "This never should have been on our site. It is unacceptable and we apologize," said Ravi Jariwala, a spokesperson for Walmart. "We worked quickly to remove it this morning and are taking additional steps to ensure this never happens again."