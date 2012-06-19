Controversial products and ads
A T-shirt featuring the phrase "Hang Loose" alongside an image of a noose was widely panned on social media as making light of lynching as well as suicide. T-shirt maker Tavik and retailer TJ Maxx both apologized and pulled the offending item.
The Anti-Defamation League says a tapestry embellished with a pink triangle, sold in Urban Outfitters stores, looks like uniforms that prisoners were forced to wear during the Holocaust. The group has asked the retailer to pull the product.
In March 2012, Nike promoted a shoe referred to as the "Black and Tan" SB low dunk, with a planned release date on St. Patrick's Day. However "Black and Tan" also refers to a paramilitary group that is known for terrorizing Ireland after World War I, making the shoe's moniker unpopular in Ireland. Nike apologized, saying that no offense was intended.
The makers of Cocaine energy drink were forced to pull their product off store shelves due to controversy surrounding its name in 2007. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had warned the company against marketing a product that makes reference to an illegal drug.